"Ideas are easy. It's the execution of ideas that really separates the sheep from the goats." ― Sue Grafton. This is your Fark Writer's Thread, goats and sheep edition
9
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm going to admit right now that I've never read anything by Sue Grafton. When I see one of the Alphabet Series mysteries on a bookshelf or in a checkout stand or whatever, I can't help but assume someone working through the alphabet with A Is for Alibi, B is for Burglar, C is for Corpse may just be a bit formulaic. I usually chuckle to myself and then go back to writing formulaic and derivative horror instead, because that's somehow better or something. Look, I'm not a smart man.

That said, everything I've read from her in researching this post, such as Sue Grafton's Advice for Writers or this Conversation with Sue Grafton she comes across as self-aware and genre-savvy, in addition to having good practical advice. The headline quote is one I often use myself at work (I make computer games for a living, and the reason the industry pumps out sequel after sequel isn't because of a lack of ideas)  and her general advice mirrored much of what we hear from authors of 'literature.' Research, dedication, and consistency are all things we see in the 'how to write like X' lists every week.

Sadly, Grafton did not finish the Alphabet Series, which ended at Y is for Yesterday after a two-year battle with cancer. Z was tentatively going to be titled Z is for Zero although I'll admit I would have bought a Zamboni murder mystery just based on that title alone.

Sue Grafton's books were on The New York Times Best Seller list for a total of 400 weeks, she was published in 28 countries and in 26 different languages, and they all came from her inventing imaginative ways to murder the husband that she was divorcing at the beginning of the alphabet. That's a record that's worth ending the alphabet on Y with, I think.

Writer's Thread Question of the Week!

Do you use overarching structures (alphabet titles, repeat characters or locations, or themes by number) in successive works?

Writing Prompt of the Week!

Fark user imageView Full Size

When is a raven like a writing desk? When it's ajar! Wait, I think I have that wrong.
 
ms_lara_croft [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read many of Sue Grafton's Kinsey Milhone books. I loved them. They were good and enjoyable mysteries.

I have used the same locations in several of my short stories. I created a fictitious island off the northeast coast of Massachusetts as one setting and a small town further inland but on the North Shore as another setting. Since I write horror, both are spooky places. I like setting my stories in those locations sometimes because I like to explore the areas and the people.
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

toraque: Do you use overarching structures (alphabet titles, repeat characters or locations, or themes by number) in successive works?


What is this "successive works" magic of which you speak?

Seriously, everything I have written up to now has been freestanding, but it's all been short stories. I am working on my first attempt at a novel (a pair of novice detectives in post-war Los Angeles) and if it works out, it could easily be the first of a series. Assuming I ever have another idea after this one, of course.

I kind of like what Christopher Moore is doing: when he finds a character or setting he likes he seems to give them two or three books, but he doesn't seem interested in locking himself into revisiting the same setting over and over.
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mom has read all of Sue Grafton's novels and reads all those dumb murder mystery books.

But I can't talk shiatz they make Benjamins
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ms_lara_croft: I read many of Sue Grafton's Kinsey Milhone books. I loved them. They were good and enjoyable mysteries.

I have used the same locations in several of my short stories. I created a fictitious island off the northeast coast of Massachusetts as one setting and a small town further inland but on the North Shore as another setting. Since I write horror, both are spooky places. I like setting my stories in those locations sometimes because I like to explore the areas and the people.


I'm going to answer my own question for once and agree with you: most of my horror writing is set in the fictional Pacific Northwest city of Bath Hill, which absolutely was going to be the completely factual city of Bothell where I live until I realized that the first novel set there had a pretty horrific mortality rate among police officers and I decided it's probably a bad idea to antagonize the cops in the city you live in.

I map everything I can as much as possible to the actual city of Bothell, and reference surrounding areas (Kirkland, Juanita, Totem Lake) often but having it fictional gives me a lot of leeway. I can just flat out make up changes to the topography at will, which is useful.

Honestly, since a lot of my stories tend to be pretty much police procedurals with added Nasties(tm) I probably should give Sue Grafton a try. I guess it's kind of required to start with 'A'
 
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I keep running across people who tell me that they have a great idea, and they just to find someone who'll write it. Ideas aren't the hard part.
 
rwellor
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
First, I have to admit I've executed a variety of ideas in my stories. A quick look through my slush pile reveals I've buried a lot of them in unmarked but messy graves, shortly after the execution^^.

As to repetitive things, I have on whole set of stories located in the expativerse in Korea, sharing characters and locations.. In the purely fantasy/humor world, not so much...
 
ms_lara_croft [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

toraque: I'm going to answer my own question for once and agree with you: most of my horror writing is set in the fictional Pacific Northwest city of Bath Hill, which absolutely was going to be the completely factual city of Bothell where I live until I realized that the first novel set there had a pretty horrific mortality rate among police officers and I decided it's probably a bad idea to antagonize the cops in the city you live in.

I map everything I can as much as possible to the actual city of Bothell, and reference surrounding areas (Kirkland, Juanita, Totem Lake) often but having it fictional gives me a lot of leeway. I can just flat out make up changes to the topography at will, which is useful.

Honestly, since a lot of my stories tend to be pretty much police procedurals with added Nasties(tm) I probably should give Sue Grafton a try. I guess it's kind of required to start with 'A'


What you did is what I did. My fictitious island is Caleb's Woe. It's something like Nantucket. I took everything I liked about where I live on the northeastern Massachusetts coast and put it all on that island. My town, Norwich, is next to Innsmouth if that were a real town. I wanted an inland setting for some of my stories. I didn't want to use a real town for all my creepy happenings. I didn't want everything to turn into what happened to the author of Peyton Place. LOL

Sue Grafton is good popcorn reading. She's fun. I also like Kinsey Milhone as a character. They're light, fun mysteries.
 
Wenchmaster
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
My short fiction has a few recurring milieu- based on worlds I invented for novels I'm trying to finish. 1950 LA for my pseudo-noir detective stories, for example. Sword and sorcery stories set in a fantasy world I'm trying to write a trilogy for (step one- complete the first book BEFORE getting wrapped around the axel on books 2 and 3, numbnuts!). I did re-use the gods from my first fantasy short in the fantasy novel universe. It was a lot of work inventing all of that, so I thought I'd get some more use out of it.

Most of the short works are stand-alone- especially the science fiction stuff.

Speaking of short fiction, I published a compilation of 22 works on Amazon this past weekend, It's called, Feral Imagination, and my stories are attached to some really amazing cover art by the same artist who worked on the Fark Anthology. Some of the stories have appeared in the Fark Anthology, and a couple of others have appeared in various threads here on Fark, but some of them will be new to just about everyone.
 
