(Daily Mail)   "Will the passengers who called the cops and told them you're being held hostage because we have run out of food, you've been here 29 hours, and you aren't allowed to leave: PLEASE STOP. Also, you'll never get out of here alive. Kthxbai, Amtrak"   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I now doubt the existence of Amtrak.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you need to be somewhere by a specific time, do NOT take Amtrak.  Trains run late.  Sometimes, days late.  Jeez, who doesn't know that?
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well if they want to get there on time maybe next time they should fly.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: If you need to be somewhere by a specific time, do NOT take Amtrak.  Trains run late.  Sometimes, days late.  Jeez, who doesn't know that?


That's mostly because of Republicans.
AmTrak takes second class to commercial rail. Meaning Amtrak has to basically 'pull over' into a waiting area to give a pass for commercial rail. Like training hauling gravel, cars, or sand.
So passengers have to wait onboard while they (commercial cars) couple and uncouple.

Also, Republicans have cut back on vital money for engineers, maintenance, and stewards.
Basically "Oh look this doesn't work" and then pour salt on the ground. "SEE..."
 
BigCfromSC
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
And I was just considering taking the California Zephyr from SLC to SFO for fun...
 
Mcavity
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
If you not allowed to leave the train When its stop and unable to go anyplace for more than a short period of time Ithink that counts as being held hostage.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

BigCfromSC: And I was just considering taking the California Zephyr from SLC to SFO for fun...


Do it anyway.  If you have the time to spare for Amtrak, it's worth it.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: I now doubt the existence of Amtrak.


People waiting at stations further along the line do too.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Jim Snyder, who was traveling for a long vacation, wrote on Facebook: 'Well, my five-week planned vacation has gotten off to a rousing start.

.

I can't imagine having that kind of time and opting to take a train instead of driving.

Was he going to rent a car once he got there?


/ trains are for freight
 
newsvertisement [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
You're not being held hostage. You're just being told to stay where you are or we'll get violent with you.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: I can't imagine having that kind of time and opting to take a train instead of driving.

Was he going to rent a car once he got there?


This was the AutoTrain. You load your car onto an auto carrier car at one end of the trip and retrieve it at the other.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Do it anyway.  If you have the time to spare for Amtrak, it's worth it.


My mom worked for the Burlington Northern railroad back in the '70s, so we were able to take a number of long-distance trips free of charge on the Amtrak when I was a kid.

Worth every penny.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: If you need to be somewhere by a specific time, do NOT take Amtrak.  Trains run late.  Sometimes, days late.  Jeez, who doesn't know that?


Yeah, airplanes are never late and flights never get flat out cancelled.

The train in TFA arrived 12 hours late.  The last flight I was on arrived 14 hours late and would have only take 9 1/2 to drive..
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

optikeye: Benevolent Misanthrope: If you need to be somewhere by a specific time, do NOT take Amtrak.  Trains run late.  Sometimes, days late.  Jeez, who doesn't know that?

That's mostly because of Republicans.
AmTrak takes second class to commercial rail. Meaning Amtrak has to basically 'pull over' into a waiting area to give a pass for commercial rail. Like training hauling gravel, cars, or sand.
So passengers have to wait onboard while they (commercial cars) couple and uncouple.

Also, Republicans have cut back on vital money for engineers, maintenance, and stewards.
Basically "Oh look this doesn't work" and then pour salt on the ground. "SEE..."


The exception to this is the Northeast Corridor where Amtrak either owns the tracks, or operates along tracks owned by "friendly" transit agencies.  Amtrak owns the tracks from DC to Hell Gate in NYC, Metro North from Hell Gate to New Haven, I'm not sure who has New Haven to Providence (Amtrak again?), and the MBTA owns Providence to Boston.

The NEC has a pretty good on-time record as a result.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

geekbikerskum: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: I can't imagine having that kind of time and opting to take a train instead of driving.

Was he going to rent a car once he got there?

This was the AutoTrain. You load your car onto an auto carrier car at one end of the trip and retrieve it at the other.


Ahhh.

Sort of like trailering your Harley to Sturgis.
 
jon787 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Jim Snyder, who was traveling for a long vacation, wrote on Facebook: 'Well, my five-week planned vacation has gotten off to a rousing start.

.

I can't imagine having that kind of time and opting to take a train instead of driving.

Was he going to rent a car once he got there?


/ trains are for freight


No, his car was on the train too. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Auto_Train
 
MarciusDecimus
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Mcavity: If you not allowed to leave the train When its stop and unable to go anyplace for more than a short period of time Ithink that counts as being held hostage.


Same situation with airlines. You board that sucker, they own your ass.

It is very close to being in prison.

I sat on a tarmac for 3 hours in 98 degree heat with no A/C and no bathrooms.

They literally locked the bathrooms.

People begged to be let off so they could walk to the terminal, they refused. People shiat and pissed themselves.

It was awful and nothing illegal.

The treatment was actually worse than I have seen prisoners treated.

Fly well.
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

geekbikerskum: You load your car onto an auto carrier car at one end of the trip and retrieve it at the other.


Unless it happens to fall over.
 
Alunan
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I wish someone would post follow up of who owns all these vehicles abandoned on tracks
 
