 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC DFW)   While we should all be mad about criminals who steal from people, is it wrong to mock and shame FOUR people who were seen leaving banks with large cash withdrawals, and then left them in plain sight in their unattended cars?   (nbcdfw.com) divider line
49
    More: Dumbass, Black-and-white films, English-language films, Withdrawal, third jugging victim, JPMorgan Chase, 2008 albums, American films, Bank of America  
•       •       •

1071 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Jan 2023 at 5:42 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



49 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Stupid prizes galore.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The last time I went *into* a branch at my credit union was to deposit cash. Be sure they didn't have a drive-up at that location.

Prior to that? I can't even remember. Our most recent car loan was handled by phone, email, and DocuSign.

My wife had to go in a few weeks ago because her debit card got compromised. They issue replacements right at the branches now.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I withdrew 300 cash to hand out to some kids we know for Christmas. I guarded that like it was Mob money. Went straight home and locked the door behind me.
 
dk47
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never trust a Juggalo.
 
MarciusDecimus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why is there a special name for this? Jugging?

It is plain dumbass stupidity. Holy fark, people literally get money and leave it in their farking car right out of the bank?

Not one of these victims deserves compensation.
 
dk47
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Combustion: I withdrew 300 cash to hand out to some kids we know for Christmas. I guarded that like it was Mob money. Went straight home and locked the door behind me.


You sound poor.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No victim-blaming. People shouldn't steal.

That said,

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
btch_cakes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm judging the suspect(s) for driving a Buick. JFC.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MarciusDecimus: Why is there a special name for this? Jugging?

It is plain dumbass stupidity. Holy fark, people literally get money and leave it in their farking car right out of the bank?

Not one of these victims deserves compensation.


So, like, they were asking for it? Dressing up all slutty like?
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dk47: Combustion: I withdrew 300 cash to hand out to some kids we know for Christmas. I guarded that like it was Mob money. Went straight home and locked the door behind me.

You sound poor.


You mom is sucking up all my money. But the meth gets her motor revvin;.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And did you see how they were dressed.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Possible depiction of the suspects:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MarciusDecimus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AppleOptionEsc: MarciusDecimus: Why is there a special name for this? Jugging?

It is plain dumbass stupidity. Holy fark, people literally get money and leave it in their farking car right out of the bank?

Not one of these victims deserves compensation.

So, like, they were asking for it? Dressing up all slutty like?


I knew this would be a comparison.

No. That attack is used to treat women like a commodity, property, or fungible asset.

Money, is literally, a fungible asset.

People who act THIS dumb should accept the results of their dumbness.

The people who did it should be convicted. But, that does not assuage the dumbness.

For violent crimes, it is not even the same so take that weak sauce elsewhere.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First of all, no, it's not wrong to make fun of these idiots.

Second, when did "breaking and entering" or "stealing" become "jugging"?

I'm not recognizing that term. It's stupid. We already have a word for "stealing." It's "stealing."

It's a perfectly cromulent word and I'm not replacing it with some stupid shiat like "jugging."
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AppleOptionEsc: MarciusDecimus: Why is there a special name for this? Jugging?

It is plain dumbass stupidity. Holy fark, people literally get money and leave it in their farking car right out of the bank?

Not one of these victims deserves compensation.

So, like, they were asking for it? Dressing up all slutty like?


Calling him the next day and going back for another round.
 
dk47
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Combustion: dk47: Combustion: I withdrew 300 cash to hand out to some kids we know for Christmas. I guarded that like it was Mob money. Went straight home and locked the door behind me.

You sound poor.

You mom is sucking up all my money. But the meth gets her motor revvin;.


biatch never shares her drugs :(.
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
dejareviewer.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Combustion: I withdrew 300 cash to hand out to some kids we know for Christmas. I guarded that like it was Mob money. Went straight home and locked the door behind me.


It's not often anymore that I'm carrying a lot of cash, but back when I did, I'd carry it separate from my wallet in case I got mugged.

And I sure as hell didn't leave any money sitting on the front seat of my car.

That's just asking for trouble.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size

GodDAMMIT Private Pyle!
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Interesting how the prior jugging Fark story was from Houston.

/Texas not even once
 
MarciusDecimus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know, just gonna say. Bad day, was way too harsh.

No one deserves to be a victim and all victims should be compensated. If the world did not have thieves we would all be better.

I still think they are very dumb for what they did, and I hoped they learned from it.

However, the comparison to sexual assault victims is absolutely bullshiat.

Trying to make sexual assault victims the same as property crime is abhorrent. I never made any reference even close to that and anyone who even thinks comparing a property crime to a sex crime needs to really engage in some self-reflection.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thieves are scum. Everyone of them from the low life on the street to low life corporate CEO that gets away with it because it's legal.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The real world exists. It didn't just come out of nowhere. Therefore, it is often ok to blame the victims.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
mlpnk72yciwc.i.optimole.comView Full Size

Wanted for questioning
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Combustion: I withdrew 300 cash to hand out to some kids we know for Christmas. I guarded that like it was Mob money. Went straight home and locked the door behind me.


I worked with a guy who never had less than two grand cash in his back pocket. If you mentioned the illuminati he'd go off like Stuart MacKenzie (I don't recall anything about KFC though).
 
Misch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crusty juggers
 
Monocultured
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DFW? Probably some white, middle-aged, IT manager opioid addicts out to fund their habit. Sad.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jugging?
media2.metrotimes.comView Full Size
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Visible money in public was an utter trigger for my mother.  She always called it "flashing" and I can hear her voice in my head any time I (discreetly) count my pocket money.  "STOP FLASHING YOUR MONEY."  She was utterly thrilled by the general change from cash to plastic in the 80s and 90s, and I remember her choosing fast food restaurants based on which one would take Visa.

Miss you, mom.  This story made me think of you.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MarciusDecimus: Why is there a special name for this? Jugging?

It is plain dumbass stupidity. Holy fark, people literally get money and leave it in their farking car right out of the bank?

Not one of these victims deserves compensation.


It seems like a basic smash and grab, except you are staking out a bank location to find your victims.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We don't get mad about "criminals who steal from people" in this country.
We get mad about little people stealing little things, in America.
We don't give a f**k about the big thieves, making the big scores every day.
America's bosses steal billions from America's workers every day.
It's rarely discussed, and no one cares.
We (and our wonderful media) shiat our pants about teenage shoplifters.
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AppleOptionEsc: MarciusDecimus: Why is there a special name for this? Jugging?

It is plain dumbass stupidity. Holy fark, people literally get money and leave it in their farking car right out of the bank?

Not one of these victims deserves compensation.

So, like, they were asking for it? Dressing up all slutty like?


They weren't just "dressing up all slutty-like", they were rolling on the floor with their pants off yelling, "do me! do me now!"

While I would personally not be inclined to take them up on the offer, they were very clear about it.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's one thing when they break into cars. They also are known for following you home and carjacking you or doing home invasions.

People should be able to leave things in cars without worrying about jack wagons breaking their windows. Apparently in San Francisco people park with their trunks and back hatches open so the thieves can look for loot without breaking windows.

/I bet it's people's fault that they dare have catalytic converters on their car too.
 
IronJelly
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm reminded of one of my Grandparents who, having retired to a small town with a lot of other seniors, found it convenient to not lock the door to the house when going out.

One guess what inevitably happened a few weeks later that convinced the family he was "forgetful" about locking the house, and led to a somewhat forced move into the nursing home.  Those doors lock.

//Perhaps anyone stupid enough to withdraw money and leave it in plain sight in their vehicle unattended should not be allowed to handle their own money anymore.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

MarciusDecimus: AppleOptionEsc: MarciusDecimus: Why is there a special name for this? Jugging?

It is plain dumbass stupidity. Holy fark, people literally get money and leave it in their farking car right out of the bank?

Not one of these victims deserves compensation.

So, like, they were asking for it? Dressing up all slutty like?

I knew this would be a comparison.

No. That attack is used to treat women like a commodity, property, or fungible asset.

Money, is literally, a fungible asset.

People who act THIS dumb should accept the results of their dumbness.

The people who did it should be convicted. But, that does not assuage the dumbness.

For violent crimes, it is not even the same so take that weak sauce elsewhere.


Both of them are literally "You were asking for it, so you deserve it."

The law doesn't say "Stealing is wrong, unless someone makes it too obvious they have something worth stealing, then it's okay."
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

MarciusDecimus: You know, just gonna say. Bad day, was way too harsh.

No one deserves to be a victim and all victims should be compensated. If the world did not have thieves we would all be better.

I still think they are very dumb for what they did, and I hoped they learned from it.

However, the comparison to sexual assault victims is absolutely bullshiat.

Trying to make sexual assault victims the same as property crime is abhorrent. I never made any reference even close to that and anyone who even thinks comparing a property crime to a sex crime needs to really engage in some self-reflection.


Hi, I'm a rape survivor here. The comparison was apt and you need to just deal with that instead of being defensive.

That doesn't mean that anyone is accusing you of not being sympathetic toward rape victims, myself included. What we're saying is that the logic behind your statement is the same as the sentiments made against rape victims. Saying "No it isn't, they're totally different because reasons" doesn't change that.

So maybe just say, "Whoops, that wasn't my intention, sorry," and reflect, dude.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Jugging?
[media2.metrotimes.com image 850x567]


Burning Man on PCP.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
dont jug me bro
 
MarciusDecimus
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

austerity101: MarciusDecimus: You know, just gonna say. Bad day, was way too harsh.

No one deserves to be a victim and all victims should be compensated. If the world did not have thieves we would all be better.

I still think they are very dumb for what they did, and I hoped they learned from it.

However, the comparison to sexual assault victims is absolutely bullshiat.

Trying to make sexual assault victims the same as property crime is abhorrent. I never made any reference even close to that and anyone who even thinks comparing a property crime to a sex crime needs to really engage in some self-reflection.

Hi, I'm a rape survivor here. The comparison was apt and you need to just deal with that instead of being defensive.

That doesn't mean that anyone is accusing you of not being sympathetic toward rape victims, myself included. What we're saying is that the logic behind your statement is the same as the sentiments made against rape victims. Saying "No it isn't, they're totally different because reasons" doesn't change that.

So maybe just say, "Whoops, that wasn't my intention, sorry," and reflect, dude.


You are right. My apologies.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
What jugging may look like:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Loucifer
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Gaddammit, Uncle Billy!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
guinsu
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

MarciusDecimus: Why is there a special name for this? Jugging?

It is plain dumbass stupidity. Holy fark, people literally get money and leave it in their farking car right out of the bank?

Not one of these victims deserves compensation.


You sound traumatized by your capitalist society.
 
proteus_b
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

MarciusDecimus: Why is there a special name for this? Jugging?

It is plain dumbass stupidity. Holy fark, people literally get money and leave it in their farking car right out of the bank?

Not one of these victims deserves compensation.


And if that money was meant for medical care? For an elderly parent? What kind of garbage are you?
 
Another one of them varmits
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Did they manage to put the dog's head on the stake? No? They're not jugging, then.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I feel for the people losing their cash but FFS use your farking brain and appreciate that we don't live in a perfect world and just leaving your money in the car is a braindead decision to make.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It was wrong to steal money from those dumbasses.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Did someone say juggies?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 49 of 49 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.