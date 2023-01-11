 Skip to content
(CBC)   And so, the origin story of the Blue Raja is complete. If you know your history, it really does make perfect sense   (cbc.ca) divider line
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Like you couldn't buy it on Ebay.
 
SpocksEars [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I didn't expect to be reading this so...spoon.
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

SpocksEars: I didn't expect to be reading this so...spoon.


And on Fork.com of all places!
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Why do they call you The Spleen?
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It's not news... it's FORK.

writeups.orgView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Now maybe he can throw a knife once in a while.
 
spacebar
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Heamer: Why do they call you The Spleen?


Pull my finger.
 
netfreq
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Forget the DCU!

Mystery Men Official Trailer #1 - Ben Stiller Movie (1999) HD
Youtube MQKhTOxdkSA
 
BetterMetalSnake
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Headline immediately and erroneously brought to mind the Aes Sedai.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

jtown: Now maybe he can throw a knife once in a while.


Oh, I suppose you can't use a rake sometimes?
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Bottle digging is easier when you have a qualified person to help.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
starsrift
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
And here I used to think that was a niche movie for nerds.

Well, I mean, I'm not wrong.

You nerds.
 
JammerJim [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: It's not news... it's FORK.

[writeups.org image 500x505]


God, I loved that movie.
 
SalivaDoorDeli [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
A little advice...

Learn to hide your strikes from your opponent and you'll more easily strike his hide.

writeups.orgView Full Size
 
SuperChuck
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

SalivaDoorDeli: A little advice...

Learn to hide your strikes from your opponent and you'll more easily strike his hide.

[writeups.org image 500x583]


That's great but why do I have these watermelons on my feet?
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 1 minute ago  

SuperChuck: SalivaDoorDeli: A little advice...

Learn to hide your strikes from your opponent and you'll more easily strike his hide.

[writeups.org image 500x583]

That's great but why do I have these watermelons on my feet?


I don't remember telling you to do that.
 
