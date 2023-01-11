 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KTVU Bay Area News)   Mother giving birth in middle flooded riverbed rescued by firefighters, leaving many unanswered questions and a little poo   (ktvu.com) divider line
13
    More: Interesting, California, central California, less people, San Joaquin Valley, powerful string of storms, higher elevations, heavy rains, Northern California  
•       •       •

185 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Jan 2023 at 4:01 PM (16 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I get that it's the only way to get a new human, but birth is probably the most disgusting bodily function.
 
Sarah Jessica Farker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Did they name him Wade?
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Sarah Jessica Farker: Did they name him Wade?


I loathe you. Take your funny vote and leave me alone.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
In middle flooded riverbed? Was babby absolutely?
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Sarah Jessica Farker: Did they name him Wade?


Hopefully not Bob.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Man, when her water breaks, it really breaks! I bet she overflows the toilet when she pees.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Sarah Jessica Farker: Did they name him Wade?


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

SBinRR: Sarah Jessica Farker: Did they name him Wade?

Hopefully not Bob.


Headline says she named it Little Poo
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
If she has another kid, you don't want to be around when her water breaks.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Homeless?
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Giving birth from the middle is standard, but flooding a riverbed seems... Odd
 
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Sarah Jessica Farker: Did they name him Wade?


Better than Roe.
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

SBinRR: Sarah Jessica Farker: Did they name him Wade?

Hopefully not Bob.


Or Levee. It broke.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.