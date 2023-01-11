 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KOAT Albuquerque)   Bengal tiger found in dog crate after police follow blood trail. Tiger claims not from here, knows nothing about the blood, should have taken left turn at Albuquerque   (koat.com) divider line
21
    More: Scary, Tiger, Siberian tiger, Mobile home, Bengal tiger, New Mexico Department of Game, Hybrid, Albuquerque Police Department, National Tiger Conservation Authority  
•       •       •

516 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Jan 2023 at 7:19 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
No opposable thumbs, how would the tiger hold a gun?
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aleister_greynight: No opposable thumbs, how would the tiger hold a gun?


Tail.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing classes up a mobile home like a pet Bengal tiger.
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We've found Charlie Sheen's supplier.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
all i know is tiger blood is the best snow cone flavor
 
Irisclara [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I really hate seeing big cats kept as pets.
 
STRYPERSWINE
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Would've gotten away with it too, if it wasn't for that biatch Carol Baskin!
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 1 hour ago  

moothemagiccow: all i know is tiger blood is the best snow cone flavor


Yes, yes it is.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aleister_greynight: No opposable thumbs, how would the tiger hold a gun?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JungleBoogie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How does... one get a tiger...?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
knbwhite
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On mobile, a headline reads bangle tiger. SMH.
 
EL EM
‘’ 1 hour ago  

knbwhite: On mobile, a headline reads bangle tiger. SMH.


The Bangle tiger is even rarer than the Amur Tiger!
 
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
That, sir, is a tiger crate.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
New Mexico Dept. of Game and Fish said this is not the tiger it was looking for in August

It sounds like the tiger cub knew how to use the force.
 
khatores
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

king of vegas: New Mexico Dept. of Game and Fish said this is not the tiger it was looking for in August

It sounds like the tiger cub knew how to use the force.


Damn it you beat me to it by less than a minute!
 
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The department said the cub is not the tiger conservation officers were looking for back in August.

Tiger epidemic?
 
MrHormel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

MrHormel: [Fark user image 350x656]


Dogwelder spotted fleeing the scene
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
rjakobi
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
APD officers then followed a blood trail that led them inside a trailer. They never were able to locate that injured person, according to the department.
Inside the trailer home, a Bengal tiger cub was found inside a dog crate.

Ooh!  Ooh!  I know the answer!  The tiger ATE the wounded man!
 
jtown
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.