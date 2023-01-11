|
It's Not News, It's Fark
|
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
|
Fark NotNewsletter: In which Drew's kids react to old comedy
Posted by DisseminationMonkey at 2023-01-11 2:05:01 PM (12 comments) | Permalink
More: FarkBlog
• • •
178 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Jan 2023 at 2:24 PM (23 minutes ago) | Favorite | Watch | share:
________________________
A message from Drew Curtis:
________________________
Hey everyone, hope you're week's been well. Especially those of you in California - stay dry and safe
Lately I've been watching old comedy specials with my kids to see what resonates with them. Comedy's a moving target, it's highly relevant to the time period it's from, not so much years later. It's been an interesting mixed bag.
The kids find Robin Williams from the '80s incomprehensible, for example. My daughter's impression was "how much cocaine did that guy do before his sets?," which is a super astute observation for those who know. They had the same reaction to Eddie Izzard, by the way. Likely for the same reason.
They liked Richard Pryor quite a bit but were somewhat put off by the audience reactions to his material - if you haven't watched one of his specials in awhile check it out, I hadn't seen any in awhile and I had the same reaction too. The material is great, but what the audience reacts to (and how) is a head scratcher for Gen-Zoomers in 2023. The '70s were weird, man.
Speaking of the '70s, they loved George Carlin - with the exception of his live set at USC (also from the '70s), which is all but incomprehensible to anyone who wasn't a college student at the time. Except for the seven words you can't say on TV, that still holds up.
All three kids loved both Rowan Atkinson as well as Monty Python. So looks like for the remainder of this week we're doing a Monty Python marathon followed by Blackadder. The kids are alright.
Thursday at 4 p.m. Eastern the Fark News Livestream is back! Last week the news cycle was pretty slow but this week it's firing on all cylinders. This week, I haven't yet picked the stories but I'm pretty sure we're going to cover more real news than normal - although probably not the stories you'd expect. COVID in China, Russia's running out of ammo, ChatGPT and Dan Savage, and point-counterpoint: should you eat your Christmas tree? All totally mainstream topics. And we'll do some weird stuff as well.
________________________
End Drew transmission
________________________
Top Comments
Some of the top-voted smartest and funniest comments from the past week
Funny:
replacementcool drew a black cat
foo monkey had the secret to getting away with murder
Cheron explained that you best watch what you say about Microsoft
Stands With A Tiny Fist showed us Zoe the cat
Pocket Ninja taught us about the invention of clothing
Dryad worked on reserving a spot in hell
weddingsinger shared "an album that's an absolute masterpiece from start to finish"
gunga galunga dared oldfarthenry to get with the times
The.anti-Larry told us what Wells Fargo did after one of their executives urinated on a fellow passenger on an Air India flight
salvador.hardin recalled just how phenomenal an actor Sean Connery was
Smart:
I Ate Shergar shared some information about corporal punishment of children
LordOfThePings wondered if there was something else that might have been done about a runaway Tesla with a sleeping driver
Bob_Laublaw discussed laws protecting children from prosecution for most crimes
Lsherm explained why it might be worth it for some people to risk their lives to fight off a carjacker
6nome suggested a name for an "award" for people who shoot without thinking, killing innocent people
MythDragon's dad took action to stop someone who kept driving through the yard
Coco LaFemme addressed reports that the NFL wanted the game to continue after a five-minute warmup after Demar Hamlin was taken away in an ambulance
educated told us about a very good cat, and shared a photo of him
CSB Sunday Morning theme: The first time you went to a store by yourself
Smart: blasterz bought surprise presents for younger siblings
Funny: August11 was a 12-year-old with $50 to spend
Politics Funny:
mistahtom had a plan for saving Utah's Great Salt Lake
King of Monkeys had a great way of admitting to borrowing a bit of political comedy
RaptorLC experienced technical issues related to Kevin McCarthy repeatedly losing the vote for House speaker
mrshowrules explained why George Santos missed his name being called to vote twice
King of Monkeys revealed who's responsible for a tree falling on a security fence at the vice president's house
Politics Smart:
NeoCortex42 explained what it meant when Donald Trump endorsed McCarthy for speaker
weddingsinger examined Republican Sen. Kevin Cramer's complaint that a small number of GOP House reps have too much power
Klippoklondike remembered back before Trump became a politician
NeoCortex42 let us know about a partisan clown show we'll have to endure later this year
markie_farkie thought some accusations looked awfully familiar
Top Contest Entries
Some of the top-voted contest entries from last week
Photoshops:
*Note: I promise that Yammering_Splat_Vector did not bribe me for extra inclusion this week, which I find entirely disappointing
Yammering_Splat_Vector showed us what happens when pigs fly
Yammering_Splat_Vector expected a little less from a glass dress
Yammering_Splat_Vector got stuck over traffic
Yammering_Splat_Vector was a Warrior of Light and archery
Yammering_Splat_Vector dreamed of Jeannie
Vortex Dweller was too tired to go up the stairs
Yammering_Splat_Vector closed the circuit
Yammering_Splat_Vector had the perfect parking spot for a visitor
Yammering_Splat_Vector discovered that Big Bird knows how to party
Yammering_Splat_Vector was ready for the rain
markie_farkie made a sticky bowling ball
Farktography theme: If You're So Inclined
This Farktography contested ended in a tie with peachpicker's vertigo staircase and Lovesandwich's reclining mountains
Beyond Fark
We're very sad to have lost Farker puggysmom after a long battle with cancer. Though she didn't post much on Fark in recent years, longtime Farkers may remember her from Fark Parties, many TotalFark Discussion threads, and elsewhere on Fark. You can read puggysmom's memorial thread here. Our hearts go out to her husband, Farker Argh_Dammit, and the rest of her loved ones.
Fark Headlines of the Week
A selection of some of the top headlines from last week
North Korea fires No. 2 military official. He is expected to land somewhere in the Sea of Japan
Ransomware group apologizes for denying health care to sick kids, says they may be criminals but draw the line at impersonating an American health insurance company
Hello @GretaThunberg. I have zero cars
McCarthy takes it on the 15th vote after agreeing to cede power to the sedition caucus. Our long national nightmare is ov- well, just beginning
Owner of Chicago Bears turns 100 years old. That's funny, Aaron Rodgers doesn't look a day over 40
NFL declares Buffalo-Cincinnati game a No Contest. Announces plan to host AFC Championship at a neutral site which is sure to be free that weekend, like Dallas
M3GAN grosses nearly E million dollars on opening day
Something old, something new, something borrowed something... blue
It looks like someone tricked TFG into presenting Dobbsey with a sock
CPAC hack Matt Schlapp grabs lap of sap's staff in attempted fap attack
Step 1: Get on the bus. Step 2. Get my butt sniffed as I find a seat. Step 3: Sniff butts when more of my kind get on the bus
Samsung unveils a new gaming monitor with a 32:9 display, hopes you'll make it your New Year's resolution
Epidemiologist claims "you are what your grandparents ate." Well, rats
Cake's first e-bike is going the distance. It's going for speed
Fark Weird News Quiz (brought to you by ox45tallboy)
Another fun time on the Quiz this week, although I'm not sure if we made any headway on determining the most useless and pretentious kitchen gadget available today. On the Quiz itself, spudbeach and bughunter both made the 1000 club by way of getting more questions than everyone else, so they get a tuna can strainer. For those who only got 11 questions, Captain Orr came out on top with 1026, followed by Oliver Twisted in second with 1003 and hobo 17 in third with 987. Denjiro made fourth with 968, and TheMothership made the top five with 933.
The hardest question on last week's Hard Quiz was about which country just fined Tesla USD $2.2 million for failing to state in advertisements that their battery range might be far below advertised rates in cold weather. Only 18% of quiztakers knew that it was South Korea that has Elon Musk digging in his couch cushions. Even though we think of southeast Asia as close to the equator. Seoul sits at about the same latitude as Washington, DC and its weather is not too different, so they definitely should be aware of cold weather limitations.
The easiest question on the Hard Quiz was about William "Rick" Singer and which crime is sending him to the pokey for 3 1/2 years. 80% of quiztakers knew he was the "mastermind" of the college admissions scandal that came to light in the late 2010s and has already seen Aunt Becky from Full House guest star on Orange Is the New Black for two months, But hey, it's better than yet another Hallmark movie.
The hardest question on last week's Easy Quiz was about where GenX first saw Jeremy Renner back in 1995. Only 55% of quiztakers remembered him as Dags in the stoner comedy "National Lampoon's Senior Trip" opposite Max Headroom as the principal and Tommy Chong as the school bus driver, Personally, I can't wait to see his small-batch hot sauce take off from the free publicity he just got in "Glass Onion."
The easiest question on the Easy Quiz was about nightclub owner Jack Ruby and whose murder he was awaiting trial for when he died. 92% of quiztakers caught Season 2 of Umbrella Academy and knew that he had shot Lee Harvey Oswald to cover up the CIA connection to the Lizard People who had paid the aliens to take over Oswald's brain and focus his bullet on JFK. If you're wondering how Bigfoot fits in, that's apparently who gave Ruby cancer.
If you missed out last week, now's a great time to catch up on the Fark Weird News Quiz now that you know a few of the answers. Congratulations once again to the winners , and we'll do it all again this Friday.
· · ·
12 Comments (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
Displayed 12 of 12 comments
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.
|
|