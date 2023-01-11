 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Atlas Obscura)   The word we most associate with the South might actually be from the UK, y'all   (atlasobscura.com) divider line
35
    More: Strange, English language, Grammatical person, Oxford English Dictionary, word's use, useful word, quintessential Southern pronoun, New York Times, Michael Montgomery  
•       •       •

596 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Jan 2023 at 1:50 PM (56 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



35 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ummm...because it is? Georgia was an English prison colony.
Get it now?
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guess next you will tell us that Yankee Doodle was originally an English song making fun of country bumpkins.
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The n-word is from the UK?
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Inbred? You might just be on to something, subby!
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Taint neither
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The English invented white supremacy (English supremacy) so I have no doubt.


/Dutch too
//Fark colonial Europeans
/// Four
 
skyotter
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"Shug"?
 
whidbey
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Most Southern Vernacular is.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Incest?
 
emersonbiggins [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
As a Texan, I've come to embrace it.  It's inclusive, which is a plus.  It helps that I don't have the backwoods accent to color perceptions of the rest of what I say, so it stands out as a minor tell.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Well bless their heart!
 
jvl [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Having a single word for both singular and plural 2nd person is dumb. It's not surprising that one is invented.

Would have been a lot easier if we had just retained "thou" (singular) and "you" (plural)
 
schubie
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Ummm...because it is? Georgia was an English prison colony.
Get it now?


It still is. We have the highest population per capita of people in prison, on parole or probation.
 
cleek
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Mangoose: The n-word is from the UK?


yeah, i learned to call Brazil nuts "n****r toes" when i was a boy, in NY state.
 
The Brains
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
And bluegrass is a direct descendant of Irish folk music
 
schubie
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Mangoose: The n-word is from the UK?


And the original British pronunciation ends it with "-gah"
 
WyDave
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

jvl: Having a single word for both singular and plural 2nd person is dumb. It's not surprising that one is invented.

Would have been a lot easier if we had just retained "thou" (singular) and "you" (plural)


Yep. I'm from the frozen North, but once I studied languages with second person singular and plural I deliberately started using y'all for clarity.
 
arkansized [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The term redneck doesnt mean what you think, either
 
Xcott [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

jvl: Having a single word for both singular and plural 2nd person is dumb. It's not surprising that one is invented.


Hang on a moment:  y'all is singular, and the plural is "all y'all."

And the plural possessive is "all's y'all"
 
RedVentrue
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
So does the word ain't.
 
Hoopy Frood [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Where did they think old Southerners' great-great-grandpappies came from, Bulgaria?
 
anuran
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

PluckYew: The English invented white supremacy (English supremacy) so I have no doubt.


/Dutch too
//Fark colonial Europeans
/// Four


To quote Mrs. Nuran "Whites practice racism. My people perfected it."
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

schubie: cretinbob: Ummm...because it is? Georgia was an English prison colony.
Get it now?

It still is. We have the highest population per capita of people in prison, on parole or probation.


ia.acs.org.auView Full Size
 
Mr. Breeze
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Incest?

Because we already know that.
 
anuran
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

jvl: Having a single word for both singular and plural 2nd person is dumb. It's not surprising that one is invented.

Would have been a lot easier if we had just retained "thou" (singular) and "you" (plural)


Would have been even better if we had stuck with "man" being non-gendered with "wif" or "vir" added for clarification as needed.
 
anuran
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

The Brains: And bluegrass is a direct descendant of Irish folk music


Using that traditional Black Irish instrument the banjo.
 
knbwhite
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The plural of Y'all is All Y'all.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

anuran: The Brains: And bluegrass is a direct descendant of Irish folk music

Using that traditional Black Irish instrument the banjo.


I lol'd
 
kendelrio
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Xcott: jvl: Having a single word for both singular and plural 2nd person is dumb. It's not surprising that one is invented.

Hang on a moment:  y'all is singular, and the plural is "all y'all."

And the plural possessive is "all's y'all"


All y'alls.

For instance, when my grandaddy was mad at us and couldn't figure out who exactly was to blame, he would say "Ima whoop all y'alls asses!
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

knbwhite: The plural of Y'all is All Y'all.


it is.

And wait until people find out "Ye" is pronounced "The"
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The word I most often associate with the South is "racist" or "stupid".
See Florida man  for why
 
Lance Robdon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
As a former Texan, I really don't like it. It's grammatically incorrect and it sounds completely out of place when spoken by anyone without a Southern accent, and even then it still sounds stupid. And it's especially dumb when people type it.
 
qlenfg
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

cleek: Mangoose: The n-word is from the UK?

yeah, i learned to call Brazil nuts "n****r toes" when i was a boy, in NY state.


Same in Texas. 

And I see someone already brought up all y'all.

What I hate is when people say, "I'm going to the store, you want to go with?" And the use of pop or soda, instead of a Coke.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

cretinbob: knbwhite: The plural of Y'all is All Y'all.

it is.

And wait until people find out "Ye" is pronounced "The"


It's been a thorn in our side for years.
 
Displayed 35 of 35 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.