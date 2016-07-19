 Skip to content
(MPR News)   US Air travel resumes after FAA finds the backup floppies   (mprnews.org) divider line
40
•       •       •

40 Comments     (+0 »)
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Southwest...let's not be hasty FAA.
 
freakdiablo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Floppies?? Hah, silly subs.

They got the punch cards sorted, and sacked the intern that dropped them.
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We should let all commercial airliners fly nap of the earth.

i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh. Always thought NOTAM stood for Notice To Air Men. But I guess it's been rebranded a la the Commanders and Guardians.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More like the backup punch cards, Sunny.

images.computerhistory.orgView Full Size
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd wager the first backup copy was stored like:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're bringing US Air back?
 
bucket_pup [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iamskibibitz: Huh. Always thought NOTAM stood for Notice To Air Men. But I guess it's been rebranded a la the Commanders and Guardians.


Yup. This.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: We should let all commercial airliners fly nap of the earth.

[i.dailymail.co.uk image 634x359]


I'm in. The passengers might be a little freaked out, but, I'll be having a good time up front.
 
bucket_pup [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Denial
Of
Services
 
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If on floppies, they still call it Notice to Airmen.  How long ago did it change to Air Missions?  My FarAim book is pretty old.

/use Avia app for NOTAMS
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For the youngsters around here, this is a floppy disk

gizmodo.com.auView Full Size
 
Binx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm assuming Southwest has taken a lesson from the Republicans and will fall back on "But the FAA is bad too!"
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  

make me some tea: For the youngsters around here, this is a floppy disk

[gizmodo.com.au image 800x363] [View Full Size image _x_]


This never would have happened if the FAA had copied that floppy.
 
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nocrash: If on floppies, they still call it Notice to Airmen.  How long ago did it change to Air Missions?  My FarAim book is pretty old.

/use Avia app for NOTAMS


Brain fart. METARS.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Binx: I'm assuming Southwest has taken a lesson from the Republicans and will fall back on "But the FAA is bad too!"


Andrea Mitchell literally asked Pete Buttigieg if the federal government was going to reimburse travelers for the delays, and he had to explain to her how airlines (and capitalism) work.

// And she's married to Alan Farking Greenspan; she has no excuse to be that ignorant.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mofa: Binx: I'm assuming Southwest has taken a lesson from the Republicans and will fall back on "But the FAA is bad too!"

Andrea Mitchell literally asked Pete Buttigieg if the federal government was going to reimburse travelers for the delays, and he had to explain to her how airlines (and capitalism) work.

// And she's married to Alan Farking Greenspan; she has no excuse to be that ignorant.


I suppose she has reason to be rationally inexuberant.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mofa: // And she's married to Alan Farking Greenspan; she has no excuse to be that ignorant.


Considering how idiotic Greenspan's economic theories turned out... I think she may have an excuse.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: make me some tea: For the youngsters around here, this is a floppy disk

[gizmodo.com.au image 800x363] [View Full Size image _x_]

This never would have happened if the FAA had copied that floppy.


I'll bet their data disk got some bad sectors. Was common in those days.
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mofa: Binx: I'm assuming Southwest has taken a lesson from the Republicans and will fall back on "But the FAA is bad too!"

Andrea Mitchell literally asked Pete Buttigieg if the federal government was going to reimburse travelers for the delays, and he had to explain to her how airlines (and capitalism) work.

// And she's married to Alan Farking Greenspan; she has no excuse to be that ignorant.


Pete would be a lock to be the next President if he could fix it so that you could put your laptop in checked luggage without it getting stolen.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should run defrag too
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nocrash: Nocrash: If on floppies, they still call it Notice to Airmen.  How long ago did it change to Air Missions?  My FarAim book is pretty old.

/use Avia app for NOTAMS

Brain fart. METARS.


Well Avia DOES offer Notams but I always search the official site.  Or look for a big white X on the destination runway when I arrive. Been there done that, told to ignore it
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: More like the backup punch cards, Sunny.

[images.computerhistory.org image 600x274]


Hollerith Machines.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, see, if they'd bothered to upgrade to OS/2 when advised, this never would've happened.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kit Fister: Well, see, if they'd bothered to upgrade to OS/2 when advised, this never would've happened.


OS/2 > Windoze
 
Vkingbanna
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FAA lifts ground stop on flights following computer outage

I've had several issues resulting from Ground Lifters.  One place, the whole audio system had a buzz until they installed a ground lifter.  Two weeks later, the buzz was back, but went away when we took out the Ground Lifter.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

make me some tea: Kit Fister: Well, see, if they'd bothered to upgrade to OS/2 when advised, this never would've happened.

OS/2 > Windoze


Duh.  BeOS >/= OS/2 > Windoze
 
I'm an excellent driver [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NOTAMS are great.  200 lines of dross and then this kind of stuff;

KJFK: Obstruction light ramp B moved from 48 feet to 53 feet
KJFK: Obstruction light ramp D lighting inoperative
KJFK: Compass deviation of +0.003 degrees West during deicing ops
KJFK: All runways closed until further notice
KJFK: Approach frequency changed to 127.725Mhz
KJFK: ATC contact number changed to (202) 123 4567 between 2200Z and 0500Z daily

...you have to read it all to catch the bit that kills you.
 
I Havent Killed Anybody Since 1984 [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
But but but the q nuts assured me this was the beginning of THE STORM
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: make me some tea: Kit Fister: Well, see, if they'd bothered to upgrade to OS/2 when advised, this never would've happened.

OS/2 > Windoze

Duh.  BeOS >/= OS/2 > Windoze


Aw man, BeOS was cool stuff. I just didn't have any use for it.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

TofuTheAlmighty: I'd wager the first backup copy was stored like:

[Fark user image image 850x642]


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

make me some tea: Kit Fister: make me some tea: Kit Fister: Well, see, if they'd bothered to upgrade to OS/2 when advised, this never would've happened.

OS/2 > Windoze

Duh.  BeOS >/= OS/2 > Windoze

Aw man, BeOS was cool stuff. I just didn't have any use for it.


Neither did Apple Computer, which pissed off Be's creator to no end when Apple acquired NeXT instead of Be.
 
FarkerMcFarkface
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

bucket_pup: iamskibibitz: Huh. Always thought NOTAM stood for Notice To Air Men. But I guess it's been rebranded a la the Commanders and Guardians.

Yup. This.


Not all flights are piloted by men and some do not have human pilots at all. The rebranded acronym is fine, a little clunky but at least it's the same letters to minimize change and confusion.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Exile On Beale Street: TofuTheAlmighty: I'd wager the first backup copy was stored like:

[Fark user image image 850x642]

[media.tenor.com image 220x179] [View Full Size image _x_]


The fundamental principles and mechanics? Or the underlying deep-level reason/cause as to the underlying mechanisms which cause the phenomenon/mechanics & principles?
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
If you want to see an absurdly idiotic take on an air traffic outage, watch the pilot episode of Scorpion.
 
R.O.U.S
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Pats_Cloth_Coat: mofa: Binx: I'm assuming Southwest has taken a lesson from the Republicans and will fall back on "But the FAA is bad too!"

Andrea Mitchell literally asked Pete Buttigieg if the federal government was going to reimburse travelers for the delays, and he had to explain to her how airlines (and capitalism) work.

// And she's married to Alan Farking Greenspan; she has no excuse to be that ignorant.

Pete would be a lock to be the next President if he could fix it so that you could put your laptop in checked luggage without it getting stolen.


That would require actually training and appropriately paying baggage handlers and TSA staff, which might cut into airline exec profits.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
When I heard it was NOTAM that was my first thought also.
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

R.O.U.S: Pats_Cloth_Coat: mofa: Binx: I'm assuming Southwest has taken a lesson from the Republicans and will fall back on "But the FAA is bad too!"

Andrea Mitchell literally asked Pete Buttigieg if the federal government was going to reimburse travelers for the delays, and he had to explain to her how airlines (and capitalism) work.

// And she's married to Alan Farking Greenspan; she has no excuse to be that ignorant.

Pete would be a lock to be the next President if he could fix it so that you could put your laptop in checked luggage without it getting stolen.

That would require actually training and appropriately paying baggage handlers and TSA staff, which might cut into airline exec profits.


You have to train people not to steal?

Retail stores manage to curb employee theft and I really doubt they're paying better than TSA. Send through a dozen bags with trackers, arrest and prosecute the thieves, and boom done. Repeat every six months
 
