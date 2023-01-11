 Skip to content
(KTLA Los Angeles)   Good night, sleep tight; top 50 cities where the bedbugs bite   (ktla.com) divider line
35
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
content not available in euroland, perhaps some kind farker would copy/pasta da list of cities across at some point?  : )

I very rarely hear about bed bugs, so I wondered about prevalence, and consulted the internets.  interesting.  I'm sure it's all in the article so I won't bore you (makes a nice change!).
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apparently bed bugs like darkness and are attracted by CO2. If you get stuck in some seedy hotel leave the lights on and if possible point a fan toward your face while you sleep (you own a sleep mask, right?).
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lady J: content not available in euroland, perhaps some kind farker would copy/pasta da list of cities across at some point?  : )



Here are the 50 bedbug cities on this year's list, as well as how their ranking changed compared to last year:
1. Chicago
2. New York (+1)
3. Philadelphia (-1)
4. Cleveland-Akron, OH (+4)
5. Los Angeles (+7)
6. Detroit (-2)
7. Indianapolis (-1)
8. Baltimore (-3)
9. Washington, D.C. (-2)
10. Columbus, OH (-1)
Champaign, IL (+2)
Grand Rapids, MI (-1)
Cincinnati (-3)
Charlotte (+1)
Denver (+2)
Atlanta (-2)
Dallas-Ft. Worth (-1)
Pittsburgh (+2)
Charleston, W.V. (+3)
Raleigh-Durham (+4)
Flint, MI (+2)
San Francisco (-3)
Norfolk, VA (+2)
Greenville, SC (-3)
St. Louis (-7)
Richmond, VA
Youngstown (+10)
South Bend, IN (+5)
Buffalo, NY (-1)
Knoxville (-1)
Cedar Rapids, IA (-1)
Omaha, NE (-5)
Nashville (+1)
Dayton, OH (-2)
Ft. Wayne, IN (+1)
Harrisburg (+6)
Davenport (-2)
Toledo (-7)
Seattle (+5)
Milwaukee (-2)
Tampa (-1)
Lansing, MI (+6)
Greensboro, N.C.
Houston (-3)
Miami (-6)
Lexington, KY (+1)
Orlando (-1)
Peoria (-3)
Louisville, KY (-3)
50. Lincoln, NE
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In addition to Chicago at #1, downstate Illinois coming in strong with Champaign (406th largest city by population) at #11, and Peoria (267th largest city by population) at a respectable #48.

Prairie State, my ass.
Illinois is the bedbug state.
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thanx

does the article propose any underlying drivers?  cos top 10 cities aren't particularly hot places are they?  and they include [international] transport hubs, but Detroit?  Indianapolis?

bed bugs are apparently commonly found on bus/underground seats in London!, but there are hotspots- including along central line, and not far from me in SWL !
and I was wondering why.

/I'd assumed list was international, duh
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Having gone through 2 bedbug infestations, I wouldn't wish them on my worst enemy.
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cool I live in one of these and have been to most of them.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Another reason to own my own car instead of using public transportation.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Want a clue? I'd start looking at tourism numbers to each of these cities for a common denominator.
 
Sasquach
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

It includes towns and cities larger than Albuquerque.  Did they forget we are part of the 50 states?  Is it too dry out here for bedbugs?  Or do vinegaroons and other critters just eat them up before they can spread?
 
jonas opines
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

genner: Cool I live in one of these and have been to most of them.


SO IT'S YOUR FAULT!!1?
 
ColleenSezWhuut
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
NE-BRA-SKA! NE-BRA-SKA! NE-BRA-SKA!

Seriously overachieving on this one.
 
Monac
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

It includes towns and cities larger than Albuquerque.  Did they forget we are part of the 50 states?  Is it too dry out here for bedbugs?  Or do vinegaroons and other critters just eat them up before they can spread?


Thank you, NM Volunteer.  I had never even heard of the vinegaroon before your post, and I enjoy learning new things. Mostly.  Had I been running short of nightmare fuel, your post would have been especially well timed.  I guess.
 
Kavyboy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

I think you are correct, but it's only part of the story.
Six are from Ohio (Cleveland-Akron, Columbus, Cincinnati, Youngstown, Dayton, Toledo). I would guess that's over-represented by any metric of population and/or density, and tourism isn't a factor in Youngstown or Dayton.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

They don't hurt humans, they just run away when they even notice us.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Do people even go to Davenport for vacations?
 
whitroth
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
We had a way to get rid of them, and it worked for the better part of a century.

Oh, right, it was DDT.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
the places you really want to stay away from are the hotels w/ water parks.  between the wet clothes, constant food in the room, borderline cleanings, and typical clientele you have a perfect breeding ground for pests of all sorts.
 
davynelson
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Apparently bed bugs like darkness and are attracted by CO2. If you get stuck in some seedy hotel leave the lights on and if possible point a fan toward your face while you sleep (you own a sleep mask, right?).


.
.
.
oH YOU sweet summer child!
never been stuck in some seedy hotel with bedbugs, apparently

/keep it that way if you can
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: Having gone through 2 bedbug infestations, I wouldn't wish them on my worst enemy.


Same here.

I would rather have crawling out of the woodwork like the last segment of Creepshow than deal with bed bugs ever again.

Roaches are a nuisance. Bed bugs made me terrified to go asleep.
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Another reason to own my own car instead of using public transportation.


I don't think they're particularly transmissible that way... I and my friends have used London public transport extensively for decades (most Londoners don't have a car), and I only know one person who's even been bitten, and that was in a hotel abroad.
 
Thingster
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Worthless data, it isn't granular enough.

Break it down to top 50 zip codes, or top zip code per top 50 cities and it *might* tell you something - but this is like saying there are more Ferraris in Miami than any other city.

Great, but that doesn't give you any actual usable information since the distribution isn't going to be uniform across the geographic area.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The Florida Project.

Watch it. Lovely movie.
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Getting rid of bed bugs sucks - now that we have we're a wee bit paranoid.

When traveling we try to hang our luggage rather than leave it on the floor / furniture. Once home we quarantine our luggage well away from regular living spaces and immediately wash / dry everything and then once dry run it through the dryer again for 90 minutes. Keep bedding from touching the floor, keep bedroom uncluttered, change sheets once a week, vacuum regularly and have our bed legs in little cups of diatomaceous earth as well as putting the diatomaceous earth around under the mattress.

/ptsd
 
Charlie Freak [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
fark you. More nope for me than snakes and spiders for most others.

I do a ritual looking for evidence of these motherufarkers in every hotel. Bags and everything well away from floors and beds, just like the article says. NO, you all get to stay out in the hall until I'm done.

Nope.

Goddamnit, nope.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

I don't think so either. I road the train in Chicago for a month last year twice a day and saw no evidence of bed bugs. Sounds like someone saying we shouldn't adopt electric cars because of the batteries.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

bearded clamorer: In addition to Chicago at #1, downstate Illinois coming in strong with Champaign (406th largest city by population) at #11, and Peoria (267th largest city by population) at a respectable #48.

Prairie State, my ass.
Illinois is the bedbug state.


I'd say Ohio's got you beat. Cleveland at #4, Columbus #10, Cincy #13, and check out places like Toledo, Dayton and Youngstown punching way above their weight.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

the "cool" thing about bedbugs is they will detach from an awake/active person.  If you have them and you wake up to take a piss, you might get to see one or two drop off you on the way to the bathroom.
 
Charlie Freak [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

ColleenSezWhuut: NE-BRA-SKA! NE-BRA-SKA! NE-BRA-SKA!

Seriously overachieving on this one.


Interstate 80
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
My city is #7 on the list -- WOOT!!!

CSB time:

My family had a bedbug infection a few years back. It absolutely sucked.  I think we got them from my mom's condo, and I'm sure they got into her place from someone else there.

We got rid of them without use of pesticides/exterminators by starving them.  Bedbugs hide during the day in cracks and crevices and come out at night.  They don't fly, so they have to crawl to get you, and they are attracted to warmth and CO2.  In every bedroom, we (1) moved the beds away from the walls (2) removed headboards and footboards from the bedframes (3) put the mattress in an encasement to keep any bedbugs in the mattress trapped and (4) cut a sheet of painters plastic and put it between the mattress and box spring to serve as a skirt (did not touch the ground). Bedbugs had no path to get to anyone while they were sleeping and starved. Washed bedding regularly and kept it from touching the ground. We kept things that way for about 3 months.* We also smashed live bedbugs and used household cleaners and scrub pads on areas we found them nesting. Took some time and effort, but I'm not a big fan of pesticides around kids and exterminators are expensive. Luckily the infestation seemed confined to the bedrooms. My mom had them in her living room couch and a couple of upholstered chairs too.


* Bedbugs can live longer than that if dormant, but if people are around they won't Exterminators
 
RedVentrue
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Transportation hub. Lots of people moving in, out and through there.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'm surprised Boston isn't on this list, given the student population and how much furniture is left on the curb and scavenged every "Allston Christmas" (Sept. 1st).
 
darinwil
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I wonder if warmer winters have anything to do with it too, like with ticks, maybe there are transient areas now that can harbor them between nests that used to freeze hard and kill more of them.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Well, now I get to spend the rest of the evening chasing phantom itches and tickles.
 
