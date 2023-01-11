 Skip to content
(ABC7 Los Angeles)   Malibu man eternally grateful his girlfriend forgot her bag at his house   (abc7.com) divider line
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Holy crap - he would have been nothing  but 2 legs topped with a mound  of  red gunk if that bolder had hit him.
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Marry her. It's a sign.
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Everybody knows that you're in trouble
Everybody knows what you've been through.
From the bloody cross on top of Calvary
To the beach of Malibu.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/luv ya, Joan
 
Interceptor1
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Why do people live in places like that? Who says, "I know, let's build a house someplace that's prone to landslides and falling boulders".
 
wxboy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Might as well dump her now, because she's never going to let you forget that you owe your life to her.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Veloram
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Dude's gonna have to watch his back for the rest of his life now.

y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
NightSteel
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: [Fark user image 800x450] [View Full Size image _x_]


In the full version of that video, you can actually see the boulder start its roll from the ridgeline where it's perched.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Biscuit Tin: Holy crap - he would have been nothing  but 2 legs topped with a mound  of  red gunk if that bolder had hit him.


Chuck Jones lied!
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
A guy with a Prius has a girlfriend?
 
The5thElement
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Where was the girlfriend when she called? Is she the pile of goo with legs now?
 
NightSteel
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Car Nearly Crushed By Runaway Boulder
Youtube BSwYZJurlpE


At the beginning of the video, look at the top of the ridge directly above the white car.
 
bedonkadonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Not again 5
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Interceptor1: Why do people live in places like that? Who says, "I know, let's build a house someplace that's prone to landslides and falling boulders".


When it's not on fire, flooding, sliding, or quaking, it's heaven on earth.
 
Monocultured
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Always wondered what use the "watch for falling rocks" signs were in California.

They're just there to remind you that at any given moment you might be the lucky winner of pure stochastic death. Have a nice day!
 
WTP 2
‘’ less than a minute ago  
the car was on the side of a highway, where did he live ? across the highway ??  why would you walk across ?
or does he park it there ?
 
