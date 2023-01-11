 Skip to content
(KTVU Bay Area News)   Another First World first for the books as parents claim their 8 year old snow skied on each continent using their wealth. His life will be downhill from here   (ktvu.com) divider line
    More: Asinine, Antarctica, Maddock Lipp of Golden, Fox Broadcasting Company, first international skip trip, skiing family, much fun, favorite place, record books  
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maddock said Antarctica was his favorite place because "you could ski right next to the penguins."

fark you, fark your parents, and fark whoever the fark let you do that.

farking white people are why we can't have nice things.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hate these people.
 
TenaciousP [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Capitalism can suck my balls.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Penguins are actually terrible when it comes to sharing a ski slope.  They lack tactical awareness on land.  Although they will fly if you hit them hard enough!
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kids breaking records should not count when they do it with their parents' money.
 
powhound
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is stupid. But on the plus side I've got another ski article greened in the queue. Gonna have the rare skiing trifecta.
 
I'm an excellent driver [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Telling me your a self-entitled jerk without telling me your a self-entitled jerk.
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: Kids breaking records should not count when they do it with their parents' money.


How is that any different than people with inherited wealth doing things? I would be willing to bet most people who have skied all the continents came from a privileged background.
 
MikeBoomshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
+10 lift tickets to subby for that headline
 
emersonbiggins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I look forward to his affluenza defense at trial in 8-10 years
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's a successful corporate lawyer.  He does product liability defense.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maddock now wins as being the dumbest name ever.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What the fark is wrong with you guys. He went and did some skiing. Had some fun along the way.

He isn't asking you to come kiss his feet.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In 2008, Guinness named Victoria Rae White the youngest person to ski all seven continents when she was 10 years old.

"Victoria..."
Fark user imageView Full Size


"...Rae..."

Fark user imageView Full Size


"...White"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Penguins are actually terrible when it comes to sharing a ski slope.  They lack tactical awareness on land.  Although they will fly if you hit them hard enough!


a.fsdn.comView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OH GOOOOOOOD FOR YOU.
Youtube 5hR5YNqE3K8
 
KitchenBacon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TenaciousP: Capitalism can suck my balls.


For a price
 
mikalmd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's nothing  , George Santos did it when he was four .. And he skied uphill ..
 
Qellaqan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ace in your face: bostonguy: Kids breaking records should not count when they do it with their parents' money.

How is that any different than people with inherited wealth doing things? I would be willing to bet most people who have skied all the continents came from a privileged background.


Achievements that are almost wholly comprised of spending money should not be considered achievements. I mean the 8 year old pilots are lame enough but at least that is a knowledge set. I could spend $100k and go "ski" on all the continents-I suck at skiing but with that money I could tie some twigs to my legs and go fall down a bit.

We should as soon track "most $100 bills used as tp for a bowel movement."  It's similarly indicative of merit.
 
UngaBeat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know I'd be very piste.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just curious who, if anyone, gives a shiat.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He won't remember it in 15 years.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

powhound: This is stupid. But on the plus side I've got another ski article greened in the queue. Gonna have the rare skiing trifecta.


username checks out.
 
The Brains
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The dad's a rich fark with an evil job but at least he's getting the kids out in nature

Wonder how many Fark couch potatoes can say the same?
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
When a family does this, or similar, they must submit to sterilization.  They get the achievement, but in their success they end their line.

If the give up all their wealth and get plastic surgery to become uggos and change their name and move to craptown and get amnestics to remove all memory of their previous life and start on the bottom rung, they may keep their fertility.

Problem solved.
 
cptrios
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: What the fark is wrong with you guys. He went and did some skiing. Had some fun along the way.

He isn't asking you to come kiss his feet.


I don't care that he did it, I care that his parents are publicizing it like it's some sort of triumph deserving of admiration.

But at least it's not as bad as other 'rich kid accomplishments' like sailing across the Atlantic that put people's lives at risk and require expensive rescue efforts.
 
Monocultured
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Skiing is the imperialist class war of sports.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

The Brains: The dad's a rich fark with an evil job but at least he's getting the kids out in nature

Wonder how many Fark couch potatoes can say the same?


Real Gia warriors forgo breeding because that just perpetuates the use of fossil carbon.  If you care about the Giasphere, you don't have children to take outside.
 
Monocultured
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

The Brains: The dad's a rich fark with an evil job but at least he's getting the kids out in nature

Wonder how many Fark couch potatoes can say the same?


You don't get environmentalism and good parenting points for being a conservationist robber baron.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

I'm an excellent driver: Telling me your a self-entitled jerk without telling me your a self-entitled jerk.


But... What else were they going to do with that money? This was one of the only options they had. You didn't expect him to give it away, did you?
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Qellaqan: ace in your face: bostonguy: Kids breaking records should not count when they do it with their parents' money.

How is that any different than people with inherited wealth doing things? I would be willing to bet most people who have skied all the continents came from a privileged background.

Achievements that are almost wholly comprised of spending money should not be considered achievements. I mean the 8 year old pilots are lame enough but at least that is a knowledge set. I could spend $100k and go "ski" on all the continents-I suck at skiing but with that money I could tie some twigs to my legs and go fall down a bit.

We should as soon track "most $100 bills used as tp for a bowel movement."  It's similarly indicative of merit.


We need to get the chans to start a tictoc challenge and somehow get some rich kids to see how much money they can put inside themselves.  Sure some poor kids are gonna shove some ass pennies up their ass.  But maybe we can get a rich kid to cram wads of hundred dollar bills up their booch and cooch and swallow some golden eagles.  They will be declared the winner and get the achievement.
 
emersonbiggins [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
When time travel becomes practical, we won't hear stories like this anymore.
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Some feats were impressive when you had to struggle to achieve them. Now, it just takes a checkbook which, since this is Colorado, I'm assuming was largely inherited.
 
fourthsword
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I am adding their names to the list, for when eating the rich becomes socially acceptable later this year.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Kids breaking records should not count when they do it with their parents' money.


That's virtually all records
 
UncleDirtNap
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Well I'm pretty sure he and his sister won't grow up to be self entitled pricks. *eye roll*
 
Marcos P
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Maddock.
 
Erik_Emune
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
cptrios:But at least it's not as bad as other 'rich kid accomplishments' like sailing across the Atlantic that put people's lives at risk and require expensive rescue efforts.

Kinda torn on that one. Ocean sailing takes skill and tenacity, flying to somewhere you can ski just takes money.

For instance, Laura Dekker - youngest circumnavigator - didn't come from serious money. Dutch upper-middle-class.
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I'm against young kids breaking Guinness records because alcohol is bad for them, and they'll never top the Irish kids anyway.
 
almostsane [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Kids breaking records should not count when they do it with their parents' money.


This!
 
jman144
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I feel exactly the same about this as I did about the teenager who landed on route 66 when his plane broke. Both are over-privilaged children who deserve no credit for their wealthy-leisure activity accolades.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Let's be real for a second....if Michael Phelps didn't have parents with cash to drop on swim lessons for him and his sisters, almost certainly, nobody would know his name.

He started at seven and had a legit coach since 11.

Had he waited until he was old enough to get a job and pay for his own swimming sessions and coach, he never would have been a world famous swimmer.

Simone Biles started doing gymnastics at the age of 6 and started training with Aimee Boorman at the age of 8. Her parents were paying for 32 hours of training each week. Nevermind the travel expenses for all these national meets kids do before they get near the Olympics.

Even sports that cost almost nothing to do, like pickup games of soccer and basketball... Wealthy people, or at least not poor people, perform drastically better.

Contrary to popular perception, poverty and broken homes are underrepresented in the NBA, not overrepresented. For example, while 45 percent of black male children in the U.S. live in households earning no more than 150 percent of the poverty line ($22,050 for a family of four in 2010), just 34 percent of black athletes in the NBA grew up in that financial situation, according to Dubrow and Adams. Thirty percent of white American males come from below-average-income homes without two parents, but not one white NBA player had that background. Economics and family boost or drag an athlete, like in other professions.

The entire concept of fairness or level playing fields simply do not exist. It's imaginary.
 
