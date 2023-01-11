 Skip to content
(KTLA Los Angeles)   Category 55 Emergency Doomsday Crisis in Chatsworth: The sinkhole is growing. Leaving your homes could result in catastrophic damage, to you and to the very fabric of the universe. Okay, bye   (ktla.com) divider line
Loucifer
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Chatsworth Stinkhole is my pet name for Sean James Corden.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The planet is angry at humans and is beginning to swallow us!
 
Loucifer
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Loucifer: Chatsworth Stinkhole is my pet name for Sean James Corden.


Strike the Sean. I was going to write hannity, but changed it to Corden at the last second.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
too little rain....
too much rain...
holes that gobble everything up...

some folks are never happy ...!
 
Gaythiest Elitist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Loucifer: Strike the Sean


Dude, where's my car?

I swear you parked it right here, dude

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Oh please, keep going, so much more opportunity

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Behold, the Underminer! I'm always beneath you, but nothing is beneath me! I hereby declare war on peace and happiness! Soon, all will tremble before me!"
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fitting. Chatsworth is the porn capital of the USA.

/help me find my keys...
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"But it serves as a reminder, you don't ever want to drive across a roadway where you can't see your pavement," Cpt. Scott said. "This is exactly why we provide those warnings."


Stupid bureaucrats.  What do they know.  They just put these things up to scare people into compliance anyways.

wsbt.comView Full Size
 
watching the trump puddle dry [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Mock26: [Fark user image image 850x475]"Behold, the Underminer! I'm always beneath you, but nothing is beneath me! I hereby declare war on peace and happiness! Soon, all will tremble before me!"


Irving Aaronson - Lets Misbehave - 1928 Cole Porter Collection Version
Youtube JctNtRfHRLU
 
phishrace
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: "But it serves as a reminder, you don't ever want to drive across a roadway where you can't see your pavement," Cpt. Scott said. "This is exactly why we provide those warnings."


Stupid bureaucrats.  What do they know.  They just put these things up to scare people into compliance anyways.


You just have to find the right street signs.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
pehvbot [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
That's exactly what happened in Sunnydale a few years ago.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: Loucifer: Strike the Sean

Dude, where's my car?

I swear you parked it right here, dude

[Fark user image image 425x251]


Many moons ago there was a major sinkhole in the Charlotte area. A nearby car dealership used it as an advertising gimmick.

One radio ad went something like: "Jim, the sinkhole keeps growing! It just swallowed 10 more cars!" "No Tim, we're just selling that fast at our Sinkhole Sale!" (Regular dealer nonsense follows)
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Your corner of the valley must be really depressing if the underworld is a preferable choice.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Scientific rendering of what it will look like in about a week:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
