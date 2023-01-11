 Skip to content
(E&E Publishing)   Not just gas stoves. New York to ban all gas appliances. Subby is glad he doesn't live there as his gas-powered XQJ-37 Pan-Sexual Roto-Plooker is used daily   (eenews.net) divider line
110
    More: Interesting, Petroleum, Natural gas, Fossil fuel, Coal, Global warming, New York City, Methane, Consumer Product Safety Commission  
•       •       •

954 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Jan 2023 at 1:20 PM (1 hour ago)



110 Comments     (+0 »)
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I should buy ConEd stock.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Would you want to make sure you have enough "alternative" energy first?

This seems way too early because we have not prepped enough for this.

I mean, I like where it's going but we have to kind of really prepare to make sure we get there successfully.
 
Sabreace22 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Read the article as "setting the stage for a possible showdown with the gas industry and state lawnmowers"
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

NewportBarGuy: Would you want to make sure you have enough "alternative" energy first?

This seems way too early because we have not prepped enough for this.

I mean, I like where it's going but we have to kind of really prepare to make sure we get there successfully.


This proposal is just for new construction, so capacity expansion should be able to happen in parallel.

In a sane world.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: NewportBarGuy: Would you want to make sure you have enough "alternative" energy first?

This seems way too early because we have not prepped enough for this.

I mean, I like where it's going but we have to kind of really prepare to make sure we get there successfully.

This proposal is just for new construction, so capacity expansion should be able to happen in parallel.

In a sane world.


Like i said... right direction. Let's see if we can do this stuff.
 
proteus_b
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a warning notice to visit the blue states before they completely implode.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
tpc.googlesyndication.comView Full Size

Unbiased source.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gonna need a shipload more energy.

Stop being afraid of the most obvious source of clean energy.

Three words: NOOOO KYOOO LUUUURR!!!!!!
 
RadicalMiddle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: NewportBarGuy: Would you want to make sure you have enough "alternative" energy first?

This seems way too early because we have not prepped enough for this.

I mean, I like where it's going but we have to kind of really prepare to make sure we get there successfully.

This proposal is just for new construction, so capacity expansion should be able to happen in parallel.

In a sane world.


I can see this in multifamily dwellings, but individual homes as well? Restaurants?
 
odinsposse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

proteus_b: This is a warning notice to visit the blue states before they completely implode.


That's not how electric appliances work.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good, less exploding things.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OdradekRex: I should buy ConEd stock.


Buy stock in any local electrical contractors if they have it.

I want to replace my gas stove with an induction, but the only outlet behind the stove is a 120V.  The fuse box is on the exact opposite corner of the house- the local contractor estimated a bit over $1k just to run a 240V line there.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kalyco Jack: Gonna need a shipload more energy.

Stop being afraid of the most obvious source of clean energy.

Three words: NOOOO KYOOO LUUUURR!!!!!!


As a customer of Georgia Power, the thing that scares me about nuclear power isn't the safety, it's the price tag:

$30 billion
An updated financial report from one of the owners of the Plant Vogtle nuclear expansion in Georgia shows the cost to build two new reactors has now topped $30 billion, more than double the original price tag expected for the project.May 9, 2022
 
Sawbux
‘’ 1 hour ago  

odinsposse: proteus_b: This is a warning notice to visit the blue states before they completely implode.

That's not how electric appliances work.


That's not how states work, either
 
Diagonal [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: [tpc.googlesyndication.com image 300x250]
Unbiased source.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
garron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dang it.  That means Florida and Texas are going to get inundated with even more liberals who don't understanding that they need to stop voting for the thing they are fleeing.
 
thornhill
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: OdradekRex: I should buy ConEd stock.

Buy stock in any local electrical contractors if they have it.

I want to replace my gas stove with an induction, but the only outlet behind the stove is a 120V.  The fuse box is on the exact opposite corner of the house- the local contractor estimated a bit over $1k just to run a 240V line there.


I believe the inflation reduction act provides incentives for running the 240V line. Just an FYI.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Prior to about five years ago, I'd have complained that electric stoves suck, but induction stoves are much better mannered. You just have to get the right pots and pans. If & when my gas appliances go out, I'll probably switch to electric.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: Kalyco Jack: Gonna need a shipload more energy.

Stop being afraid of the most obvious source of clean energy.

Three words: NOOOO KYOOO LUUUURR!!!!!!

As a customer of Georgia Power, the thing that scares me about nuclear power isn't the safety, it's the price tag:

$30 billion
An updated financial report from one of the owners of the Plant Vogtle nuclear expansion in Georgia shows the cost to build two new reactors has now topped $30 billion, more than double the original price tag expected for the project.May 9, 2022


Eyup

That is just to build them, not all the maintenance and specialized staff to run it.  Seems like you could probably set up a lot more solar and wind for less cost and easier support.

Nuclear is way too expensive on the front end (and the back end).

/That's what shee said
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: NewportBarGuy: Would you want to make sure you have enough "alternative" energy first?

This seems way too early because we have not prepped enough for this.

I mean, I like where it's going but we have to kind of really prepare to make sure we get there successfully.

This proposal is just for new construction, so capacity expansion should be able to happen in parallel.

In a sane world.


No it's not.  Hochul's latest proposal includes replacements in existing building.  If this passes I won't be able to replace my existing furnace or hot water heater.

"Hochul's latest gas-ban proposals would be even more stringent than what failed to become law last year. Her all-electric mandate for new buildings would start phasing in sooner this time - in 2025 rather than 2027. Hochul's call for ending the sale of fossil fuel boilers and water heaters, which would also apply to the state's existing buildings, was not included in her previous proposals "
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, natural gas isn't the boogeyman you think it is, folks. I get it, it comes out of the ground, so it must be bad. Dumb assholes. NOTHING is completely clean. And NOTHING is "renewable" when we still need to build, rebuild, maintain, and upgrade infrastructure to keep it running.

Gas is WAY more efficient for cooking than electric. Induction cooking is nice, but it still isn't perfect. Same goes with heating, gas is STILL more efficient than electricity.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mofa: Prior to about five years ago, I'd have complained that electric stoves suck, but induction stoves are much better mannered. You just have to get the right pots and pans. If & when my gas appliances go out, I'll probably switch to electric.


My next dryer is gonna be electric.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The CENTRAL SCRUTINIZER is going to be upset subby plooked Sy Borg too hard
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: Kalyco Jack: Gonna need a shipload more energy.

Stop being afraid of the most obvious source of clean energy.

Three words: NOOOO KYOOO LUUUURR!!!!!!

As a customer of Georgia Power, the thing that scares me about nuclear power isn't the safety, it's the price tag:

$30 billion
An updated financial report from one of the owners of the Plant Vogtle nuclear expansion in Georgia shows the cost to build two new reactors has now topped $30 billion, more than double the original price tag expected for the project.May 9, 2022


Exxonmobil made $20 billion in profits.  Just charge them a windfall tax to pay for it
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maxandgrinch: The CENTRAL SCRUTINIZER is going to be upset subby plooked Sy Borg too hard


PLOOKING TOO HARD ON MEEEE!
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snuffybud: GardenWeasel: NewportBarGuy: Would you want to make sure you have enough "alternative" energy first?

This seems way too early because we have not prepped enough for this.

I mean, I like where it's going but we have to kind of really prepare to make sure we get there successfully.

This proposal is just for new construction, so capacity expansion should be able to happen in parallel.

In a sane world.

No it's not.  Hochul's latest proposal includes replacements in existing building.  If this passes I won't be able to replace my existing furnace or hot water heater.

"Hochul's latest gas-ban proposals would be even more stringent than what failed to become law last year. Her all-electric mandate for new buildings would start phasing in sooner this time - in 2025 rather than 2027. Hochul's call for ending the sale of fossil fuel boilers and water heaters, which would also apply to the state's existing buildings, was not included in her previous proposals "


Make sure they don't actually mean "State" before you freak out too much. They may just be referring to retrofitting the government buildings. I don't know, it's stupid either way.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snuffybud: GardenWeasel: NewportBarGuy: Would you want to make sure you have enough "alternative" energy first?

This seems way too early because we have not prepped enough for this.

I mean, I like where it's going but we have to kind of really prepare to make sure we get there successfully.

This proposal is just for new construction, so capacity expansion should be able to happen in parallel.

In a sane world.

No it's not.  Hochul's latest proposal includes replacements in existing building.  If this passes I won't be able to replace my existing furnace or hot water heater.

"Hochul's latest gas-ban proposals would be even more stringent than what failed to become law last year. Her all-electric mandate for new buildings would start phasing in sooner this time - in 2025 rather than 2027. Hochul's call for ending the sale of fossil fuel boilers and water heaters, which would also apply to the state's existing buildings, was not included in her previous proposals "


Do you replace a working hot water heater or furnace?  If not, then it is broken and you need to replace it regardless.
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here in Ontario it costs about 4x as much to heat your home with electricity vs natural gas.  Fix the cost disparity and your intended result will happen all on its own.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can get behind this. However, it can't be a blanket solution statewide. One of the reasons gas appliances are prevalent in urban areas is that they had the infrastructure for public gas lighting. It's going to take more time to replace that. Also, some tax credits may be necessary to replace current appliances with induction ranges, which are still quite dear.
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Would you want to make sure you have enough "alternative" energy first?

This seems way too early because we have not prepped enough for this.

I mean, I like where it's going but we have to kind of really prepare to make sure we get there successfully.


This is part of the prep.  We've already tried waiting for market forces to move us towards clean energy and wadayaknow, it didn't happen.  There's just too much profit to be had in fossil fuels.  Of course, the market has never been fair anyway.  Big Oil is expert at a) getting tax breaks, land easements and all manner of other perks, b) squashing any other option before it can develop into a true competitor.  Time to put our thumbs on the scales, if only to rebalance things.
 
newsvertisement [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm certainly looking forward to the future where they just burn off all the excess methane at the wells instead of shoving it down a pipeline to at least do something useful with it.
 
thornhill
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Would you want to make sure you have enough "alternative" energy first?

This seems way too early because we have not prepped enough for this.

I mean, I like where it's going but we have to kind of really prepare to make sure we get there successfully.


Not only is the proposal for new construction, it's not like there's so much supply of oil that gas prices are relatively low.
 
majestic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Surprised some of you heat hot water. Weird.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Buy your gas in the form of natural gas burning power plants, not so you can use it yourself.

/heatpumps don't have an efficiency of >2 at winter temps
//So the net usage is greater
///Plus now you're 100% reliant on the power lines which frequently go down for long enough that people will die
 
Ken VeryBigLiar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mikey1969: Yeah, natural gas isn't the boogeyman you think it is, folks. I get it, it comes out of the ground, so it must be bad. Dumb assholes. NOTHING is completely clean. And NOTHING is "renewable" when we still need to build, rebuild, maintain, and upgrade infrastructure to keep it running.

Gas is WAY more efficient for cooking than electric. Induction cooking is nice, but it still isn't perfect. Same goes with heating, gas is STILL more efficient than electricity.


If the pressure keeps building I'm sure the interests involved with gas appliances and utilities will get around and figure out what they can do to reduce any risk. But as it's modern America they're just as likely to fund a bunch of studies to contradict the other research.

/You can take my gas stove outta my cold dead hands ya bastards!
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: Kalyco Jack: Gonna need a shipload more energy.

Stop being afraid of the most obvious source of clean energy.

Three words: NOOOO KYOOO LUUUURR!!!!!!

As a customer of Georgia Power, the thing that scares me about nuclear power isn't the safety, it's the price tag:

$30 billion
An updated financial report from one of the owners of the Plant Vogtle nuclear expansion in Georgia shows the cost to build two new reactors has now topped $30 billion, more than double the original price tag expected for the project.May 9, 2022


The only way to make it affordable is the government 100% finances the construction and the power company handles operation and transmission.

We need affordable energy and the only way to do that is government subsidization. PUC still has to control rates and keep some kind of check on them.

None of this is cheap.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Heating oil I can understand, but natural gas furnaces, water heaters, fireplaces, stoves, and whole house generators?  You better subsidize the hell out of renewables.  There's no way in hell I'm heating my house with an air source heat pump.  What about all of the existing houses that have baseboard heating and can't easily add ducts?  Are you going to pay for the retrofit when my gas furnace dies and I can't find a new one?

I'd go with a ground source heat pump but the well drillers have latched onto them as a new profit center, getting HVAC licenses, and are laughing like hyenas all the way to the bank charging exorbitant rates to drill, pushing the ROI further out.
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mikey1969: Snuffybud: GardenWeasel: NewportBarGuy: Would you want to make sure you have enough "alternative" energy first?

This seems way too early because we have not prepped enough for this.

I mean, I like where it's going but we have to kind of really prepare to make sure we get there successfully.

This proposal is just for new construction, so capacity expansion should be able to happen in parallel.

In a sane world.

No it's not.  Hochul's latest proposal includes replacements in existing building.  If this passes I won't be able to replace my existing furnace or hot water heater.

"Hochul's latest gas-ban proposals would be even more stringent than what failed to become law last year. Her all-electric mandate for new buildings would start phasing in sooner this time - in 2025 rather than 2027. Hochul's call for ending the sale of fossil fuel boilers and water heaters, which would also apply to the state's existing buildings, was not included in her previous proposals "

Make sure they don't actually mean "State" before you freak out too much. They may just be referring to retrofitting the government buildings. I don't know, it's stupid either way.


It's in the second damn sentence in the article.
"In her State of the State speech, Hochul urged the state Legislature to phase out the sale of fossil fuel heating equipment in existing residential buildings beginning in 2030 and in 2035 in commercial ones. "

/I know, it's Fark
//why bother to RTFA
 
BoothbyTCD
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sawbux: odinsposse: proteus_b: This is a warning notice to visit the blue states before they completely implode.

That's not how electric appliances work.

That's not how states work, either


That is how trolling works, however.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thornhill: Glockenspiel Hero: OdradekRex: I should buy ConEd stock.

Buy stock in any local electrical contractors if they have it.

I want to replace my gas stove with an induction, but the only outlet behind the stove is a 120V.  The fuse box is on the exact opposite corner of the house- the local contractor estimated a bit over $1k just to run a 240V line there.

I believe the inflation reduction act provides incentives for running the 240V line. Just an FYI.


Heh- a bit of reading shows you're right.  It's not clear how to claim them yet but that would help.

Thinking about it my gas furnace is ~16 years old now.  If the benefit really covers 8K to move to a heat pump it might be worth it,

I really wish we'd bought the house 2 months earlier- you could get a geothermal heating option before they started work, but it was 50% done when we did.
 
Chagrin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mikey1969: Same goes with heating, gas is STILL more efficient than electricity.


Probably not. It has to be below 20F before gas is less expensive than a heat pump. It's only the northern part of the state where gas might be competitive in price.
 
JK47
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ugh this is going to suck hard.  My building uses gas appliances and we are maxed out on power.  Would need another power line to run to our building to deliver the amps needed to power appliances like electric stoves and dryers.  The cost, in addition to upgrading the service to individual units, is going to be absolutely nuts.
 
thornhill
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mofa: Prior to about five years ago, I'd have complained that electric stoves suck, but induction stoves are much better mannered. You just have to get the right pots and pans. If & when my gas appliances go out, I'll probably switch to electric.


Induction is fantastic.

The issue with "right pots and pans" is a bit overstated. Stainless steel, cast iron, and enamel all work. Except for one percent of people, that covers all of the cookware they need, and it's affordable cookware.

Aluminum doesn't work, but aluminum is junk and you can get good cast iron and stainless steel for not much more money. Copper doesn't work, but if you insist on cooking with copper, then I imagine you insist on cooking only with gas.
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have one of these appliances:
images.dealersync.comView Full Size


So, good luck prying it from my cold, dead hands.

/ It still fills up with less than $15
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm dying to get rid of my gas stove. Open flame scares me. My grandma had her whole house burn down when she was a child, with her sister inside, and knowing that story my whole life has made me extremely wary of fire.
 
thornhill
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Halfabee64: Heating oil I can understand, but natural gas furnaces, water heaters, fireplaces, stoves, and whole house generators?  You better subsidize the hell out of renewables.  There's no way in hell I'm heating my house with an air source heat pump.  What about all of the existing houses that have baseboard heating and can't easily add ducts?  Are you going to pay for the retrofit when my gas furnace dies and I can't find a new one?

I'd go with a ground source heat pump but the well drillers have latched onto them as a new profit center, getting HVAC licenses, and are laughing like hyenas all the way to the bank charging exorbitant rates to drill, pushing the ROI further out.


JFC, dude. Read the article. This applies to new construction.
 
OrangeSnapper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thornhill: Glockenspiel Hero: OdradekRex: I should buy ConEd stock.

Buy stock in any local electrical contractors if they have it.

I want to replace my gas stove with an induction, but the only outlet behind the stove is a 120V.  The fuse box is on the exact opposite corner of the house- the local contractor estimated a bit over $1k just to run a 240V line there.

I believe the inflation reduction act provides incentives for running the 240V line. Just an FYI.


Yes, link is here: The Electric Explainer: Key programs in the Inflation Reduction Act and what they mean for Americans.  I'm waiting for the rebates to kick in before I switch to electric.  Even with my kitchen next to the utility room, just the 6 gauge wire plus a GFCI breaker is going to be over $300, even without the labor costs.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Con Ed has already taken this step free of any government intrusion.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: maxandgrinch: The CENTRAL SCRUTINIZER is going to be upset subby plooked Sy Borg too hard

PLOOKING TOO HARD ON MEEEE!


"TOO HARRRD"
 
hlehmann
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snuffybud: GardenWeasel: NewportBarGuy: Would you want to make sure you have enough "alternative" energy first?

This seems way too early because we have not prepped enough for this.

I mean, I like where it's going but we have to kind of really prepare to make sure we get there successfully.

This proposal is just for new construction, so capacity expansion should be able to happen in parallel.

In a sane world.

No it's not.  Hochul's latest proposal includes replacements in existing building.  If this passes I won't be able to replace my existing furnace or hot water heater.

"Hochul's latest gas-ban proposals would be even more stringent than what failed to become law last year. Her all-electric mandate for new buildings would start phasing in sooner this time - in 2025 rather than 2027. Hochul's call for ending the sale of fossil fuel boilers and water heaters, which would also apply to the state's existing buildings, was not included in her previous proposals "


As I recall it was the proposed law for California (or maybe it was just for Los Angeles County) that limited it to only new construction, and it only applies to domestic stoves, not to restaurants or other commercial users of gas.
 
