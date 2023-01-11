 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Nine-year-old Maryland girl and avid paleontologist finds an ultra-rare megalodon shark tooth on the beach. Hopefully won't put it under her pillow to make the rest of it come alive   (bbc.com) divider line
32
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yes, totally rare. So rare that I know four people that have at least one of them.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh, is that what happens when you put a shark tooth under your pillow?  Guess that explains....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

isamudyson: Yes, totally rare. So rare that I know four people that have at least one of them.


Do you want me to hold her down while you punch her in the stomach?
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: isamudyson: Yes, totally rare. So rare that I know four people that have at least one of them.

Do you want me to hold her down while you punch her in the stomach?


That seems a bit excessive. Can we just send her a cheap participation trophy instead?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

isamudyson: NewportBarGuy: isamudyson: Yes, totally rare. So rare that I know four people that have at least one of them.

Do you want me to hold her down while you punch her in the stomach?

That seems a bit excessive. Can we just send her a cheap participation trophy instead?


LOL Done!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I like going to the beach after storms in the winter.. that's when you find the cool stuff that washes up or out of the cliffs.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Actually a live megalodon would be cool.
 
mr_fulano
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"Kids under 10 doing cooler stuff than I ever will" trifecta in play.
 
anuran
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

isamudyson: Yes, totally rare. So rare that I know four people that have at least one of them.


And how many of them did you find yourself?
Would you recognize one that wasn't cleaned up and on display?
What sort of science were you doing at nine?
How petty and nasty are you to dunk on a child's accomplishment?
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Megalodon the shark, or Megalodon the punk band that was eaten by a werewolf?
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
That's neat.  It's a thrill to search for and find cool stuff in nature.  I went with a geologist student friend on a hunt for Kyanite just outside of Philadelphia and found a huge node in the bedrock of a stream.
 
stuffy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
A local marine museum's curator called it a "once-in-a-lifetime kind of find".

Sorry its all down hill from here kid.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

isamudyson: Yes, totally rare. So rare that I know four people that have at least one of them.


Meg teeth are huge. I have one, but I didn't find it.

Finding one is like winning a lottery, a little bit. The mangroves of Florida and North Carolina have quite a few of them.
 
bucket_pup [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Calvert Cliffs is a fun place. There are many a sign that tell you not to stand or dig on the cliff faces for obvious reasons. I kinda poo-pooed it and was walking next to the cliff when about 20 lbs of dirt landed just behind my back........I quickly got the hell out of there......Still fun. Found many a tooth and made some great memories with my son.
 
Interceptor1
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I've been to Calvert Cliffs three times. Never even found a small sharks tooth. One day I hope to.
 
newsvertisement [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I think the biggest news in that article, though, is that the kid has a normal name.
 
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
What did subby's room look like after the Tooth Fairy got done with a tooth each time?
 
meathome
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Actually a live megalodon would be cool.


I mean yeah, but not if you're in the water with it nearby.

/seen that movie before
//the fat guy dies first
///I'm the fat guy
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

stuffy: A local marine museum's curator called it a "once-in-a-lifetime kind of find".

Sorry its all down hill from here kid.


Yeah, look what happened to Doc Daystrom.
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

anuran: isamudyson: Yes, totally rare. So rare that I know four people that have at least one of them.

And how many of them did you find yourself?
Would you recognize one that wasn't cleaned up and on display?
What sort of science were you doing at nine?
How petty and nasty are you to dunk on a child's accomplishment?


1) None as I am not that into being at the beach that early or doing a job that would lead to finding one
2) I think I would
3) Building a model nuclear reactor for my science class project
4) Good she found one but these "Person finds rare giant shark's tooth" stories pop up seemingly weekly. So if that is the case, do we really need to front page it every time someone comes across one?
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: isamudyson: Yes, totally rare. So rare that I know four people that have at least one of them.

Meg teeth are huge. I have one, but I didn't find it.

Finding one is like winning a lottery, a little bit. The mangroves of Florida and North Carolina have quite a few of them.


I've got 2 whole and probably half a dozen chunks.  But I live on the NC coast, they're actually not particularly unusual to find here.

Still super freaking exciting to find one though, I was absolutely matching my kids energy when we saw it on the beach.

I also still get excited about finding regular shark teeth and we have literally thousands of them in jars.
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

anuran: isamudyson: Yes, totally rare. So rare that I know four people that have at least one of them.

And how many of them did you find yourself?
Would you recognize one that wasn't cleaned up and on display?
What sort of science were you doing at nine?
How petty and nasty are you to dunk on a child's accomplishment?


IMO, the snark was directed at the author of the article for the term "ultra rare" and not at the child.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

isamudyson: 4) Good she found one but these "Person finds rare giant shark's tooth" stories pop up seemingly weekly. So if that is the case, do we really need to front page it every time someone comes across one?


"It's Not News, It's Fark"
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Nature is an amazing force to leave such treasures around after six thousand years.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
How much is it worth outside of Philadelphia?
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Munden: That's neat.  It's a thrill to search for and find cool stuff in nature.  I went with a geologist student friend on a hunt for Kyanite just outside of Philadelphia and found a huge node in the bedrock of a stream.


Ooooh lucky find! I got a piece of shale with what appears to be placer gold in a quartz vein. It's an unusual piece I found in Northern Pennsylvania.
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I got stoned one night and YouTube directed my eyes to watching this guy with a chest Go-Pro setup wade around digging up Megalodon teeth. Not staged. Pretty astounding.
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

anuran: isamudyson: Yes, totally rare. So rare that I know four people that have at least one of them.

And how many of them did you find yourself?
Would you recognize one that wasn't cleaned up and on display?
What sort of science were you doing at nine?
How petty and nasty are you to dunk on a child's accomplishment?


A friend found one, although a bit worn. They really aren't "rare" so much as "uncommon". They don't need to be cleaned up, they're not in a stone matrix. They're stand-alone and very easy to recognize. It's like, whoa, massive shark tooth!

Finding something on the beach isn't an "accomplishment". It's definitely nice if it's not a beer can, of course.
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

tembaarmswide: anuran: isamudyson: Yes, totally rare. So rare that I know four people that have at least one of them.

And how many of them did you find yourself?
Would you recognize one that wasn't cleaned up and on display?
What sort of science were you doing at nine?
How petty and nasty are you to dunk on a child's accomplishment?

IMO, the snark was directed at the author of the article for the term "ultra rare" and not at the child.


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Nature is an amazing force to leave such treasures around after six thousand years.


I'm still looking for a dinosaur skelton with Jesus's leash around its neck.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
That's very cool. I hope it's the beginning of great things for her. I hate to see a person peak at nine, like I did
 
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

lizaardvark: Finding something on the beach isn't an "accomplishment". It's definitely nice if it's not a beer can, of course.


*squints*
You have something against beer?
 
