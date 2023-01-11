 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Today's 2-hr serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Gene Loves Jezebel, New Model Army, Jerry Harrison, and Nina Hagen. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #421. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

First of all, if you're new here, WELCOME! We hope you stick around, and we hope you post.

There are several ways to catch the show:

You can catch it straight from the KUCI 88.9FM website:

https://kuci.org/wp/listen/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on TuneIn:

https://tunein.com/radio/KUCI-889-FM-s35860/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Streema:

https://streema.com/radios/KUCI_88.9FM

(note: the app for Streema is "Simple Radio")

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Radio Garden:

http://radio.garden/listen/kuci/A58GSAOF

Lastly, we stream live on iTunes. Just open iTunes and look for live radio streaming, and search for us, KUCI 88.9FM.

A couple notes:

We unfortunately cannot podcast or post show recordings, so if you miss the broadcast, you miss it - it's an FCC thing (seriously).

But we post a text playlist after the show at the bottom of the thread, and we also post a YouTube playlist after the show here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWLmRhgwtylQbd_QUxmgFeA/playlists

And if you hear a song that you just can't wait until the end of the show (or the end of the block) to find out what it was, the playlist is also live-Tweeted here:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver (no account or sign in needed to view)

Lastly, and most importantly, this is a non-politics, non-bad news thread. We're here for the music, we hope you are too!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cheers you beautiful lot
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fetching the goggles and driving gloves
Putting the bead in my ear

/dunno what I'm after here... sort of a Moorcock Cornelius/steam punk thing, maybe... less fun drugs
//don't even have a convertible
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Evenin' all
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hi everybody.
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Buenas tardes, denizens!

New Model Army? Nina Hagen? Jerry Harrison? Say no more...I'm in!
 
paulleah
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I remember when Nina Hagen married that ice cream magnate.

Her name was briefly..Nina Hagen-Daaz.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Wake up buddy, it's almost time for Church.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Ooh inspirational quotes.
....

........nope
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Even worse. Explanations of inspirational quotes.


.......double nope
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Pista: Even worse. Explanations of inspirational quotes.


.......double nope


naim-discourse-files.s3.dualstack.eu-west-2.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Why can't we hear the asthma PSA? WHAT ARE THEY HIDING?
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
here. we. goooo....
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Here on time!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: here. we. goooo....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Hi everybody!

Ears present.
Tomorrow I'll miss the first Thursday though. I have a doctor's appointment.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Early penguin sighting
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
