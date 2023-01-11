 Skip to content
(Thrillist)   The No Pants Subway Ride in NYC has been canceled again. Probably due to no fun pants-on-head types   (thrillist.com) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
How would one notice anything "unusual" occurring in an NYC subway? (Other than a fresh, clean smell suddenly overtaking the urine scent)
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
While there are lots of sites "quoting" the cancellation, there's nothing on ImprovEverywhere's website, facebook, twitter, etc... confirming this.
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good. A bunch of hippies do this for some reason and it's awful ... every year.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I probably got MRSA from riding the subway.  I can't imagine riding it without pants.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rnatalie: While there are lots of sites "quoting" the cancellation, there's nothing on ImprovEverywhere's website, facebook, twitter, etc... confirming this.


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would love to do this and I have the best shirt, it's has "5 Dollar foot long" on the front with a big arrow pointing down.  Boy imagine their surprise when they looked down there and realize it's only half-price!  What a deal!
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
any self-respecting butthole cringes at the very though of direct contact with the filth incubator that is an average subway seat.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No pants!
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beezeltown: How would one notice anything "unusual" occurring in an NYC subway? (Other than a fresh, clean smell suddenly overtaking the urine scent)


MARTA trains aren't any better.  They smell like elephant shiat.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Uranus: any self-respecting butthole cringes at the very though of direct contact with the filth incubator that is an average subway seat.


Name checks out
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They wouldn't do this during the summer, since almost everyone would be wearing shorts.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My cousin was into that dumbassery. He also did improv. I believe the term the kids use is "thirsty."
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Didn't get the memo.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The "Weeners" tag remained modestly hidden away for this headline...

/As it should be.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
who thought letting any part of your bare skin touch any part of a NY subway was a good idea?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

tom baker's scarf: who thought letting any part of your bare skin touch any part of a NY subway was a good idea?


Stop kink-shaming me!
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
We're going to just have to have a dance event

Gunther - No Pantalones (OFFICIAL VIDEO)
Youtube Ggwn7htyBCs
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
london did theirs
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: london did theirs


That's the new Elizabeth line now tainted in more ways than one.
 
phimuskapsi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

beezeltown: How would one notice anything "unusual" occurring in an NYC subway? (Other than a fresh, clean smell suddenly overtaking the urine scent)


My first day in NYC for a new job it was no-pants subway ride. 

You notice. It's January in New York. Most everyone is in heavy jackets and covered up, then you'll see crowds with no pants. Lots of tighty whiteys.
 
