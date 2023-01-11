 Skip to content
(The Kyiv Independent)   Zelenskyy: 'There will be no World War III. It's not a trilogy.' Fark headline writers: *kicks rocks*   (kyivindependent.com) divider line
62
    More: Spiffy, World War II, President Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukrainian forces' resilience, Russia, Ukraine, ongoing battle, Golden Globe Awards, fierce fighting  
•       •       •

GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This guy is great at one liners.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The first two world wars got pretty bad reviews so they going to settle for a duology and then reboot everything and recast with a younger lead
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine will stop Russia's aggression on our land. We will do it together with the whole free world


House Republicans: 'Yeah, about that...'
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Letterman interview on Netflix is worth watching
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: Ukraine will stop Russia's aggression on our land. We will do it together with the whole free world


House Republicans: 'Yeah, about that...'


That is why Biden is escalating the weapons being sent. End the war before fall.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's create an honorary Zelenskyy fark account and start logging his greenlights.
 
Wessoman [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Ain't nothing gonna happen.

And by that, there will be no nuclear war. Putin will eventually die and this too shall pass.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: The Letterman interview on Netflix is worth watching


I'm waiting for a month's worth of new content before I re-up.  So far, I've got Wednesday, RRR, and now this.
 
Veloram
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: This guy is great at one liners.


They come naturally when truth and justice are on your side. Bullshiat needs to be workshopped.
 
sleze
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Stop saying World War when it is really NUCLEAR war that they are talking about.  1 or 2 countries may come to Russia's aid but not like the ACTUAL World Wars.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I guess it's mostly because Russia can't find any partners. China is disappoint and Iran and NK are just happy to sell weapons at inflated prices.
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I'm curious to understand the psychosis behind the people who are trying to characterize this as WW3.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
So, back to blyatskrieg, then?

That fit better when we could laugh at how badly the russian advances were going
 
logieal [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
So, wait. Does that mean we're rebooting the whole series and starting over? Does iit get a new name?

What do we call it then? World Conflict I?

Makes sense that each century would get its own set of wars with their own series names.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Good HL Subby.
 
Andy Andy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Wessoman: Ain't nothing gonna happen.

And by that, there will be no nuclear war. Putin will eventually die and this too shall pass.


You say that as if the next guy isn't going to be an asshole too.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

GoldSpider: I'm curious to understand the psychosis behind the people who are trying to characterize this as WW3.


Gloom and Doom gets mouse clicks and that means revenue. There's also a gigantic segment that just cannot wait for 8 lbs. 6 oz. baby Jesus to come back and rescue them so they're doing what they can to help that along.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
you better start believing in WW#. we are in it.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
3
 
Veloram
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

GoldSpider: I'm curious to understand the psychosis behind the people who are trying to characterize this as WW3.


"Expect the worst and you can never be disappointed"
 
Aquapope
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Wessoman: Ain't nothing gonna happen.

And by that, there will be no nuclear war. Putin will eventually die and this too shall pass.


If both Putin and Trump would have the decency to die, it would really change the world for the better.  If they'd both die on video doing rails of coke and getting railed by Tijuana donkeys, that would REALLY change the world for the better.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: you better start believing in WW#. we are in it.


You also think aliens are real, so forgive us if we take nothing you say seriously.
 
Veloram
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: you better start believing in WW#. we are in it.


some_beer_drinker: 3


No.. no... it works for this era
 
Wessoman [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

logieal: So, wait. Does that mean we're rebooting the whole series and starting over? Does iit get a new name?

What do we call it then? World Conflict I?

Makes sense that each century would get its own set of wars with their own series names.


Yes we are. The new Trilogy is called "The fall of Putin", and this current war is simultaneously the third part of the "Putin farks around" trilogy and the first part of the "Putin finds out Trilogy".
 
hammettman
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: Ukraine will stop Russia's aggression on our land. We will do it together with the whole free world


House Republicans: 'Yeah, about that...'


Out loud.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wessoman [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Andy Andy: Wessoman: Ain't nothing gonna happen.

And by that, there will be no nuclear war. Putin will eventually die and this too shall pass.

You say that as if the next guy isn't going to be an asshole too.


We know he's going to be an asshole, but It doesn't matter if he's an asshole or not, as long as the new asshole in charge doesn't fark with us or our allies.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: you better start believing in WW#. we are in it.


WW++

Microsoft can kiss my object-oriented ass.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Russians wouldn't understand the use of WWIII anyway.  Their term for WWII is The Great Patriotic War.
 
Cokezeroinacan
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

hammettman: Badmoodman: Ukraine will stop Russia's aggression on our land. We will do it together with the whole free world


House Republicans: 'Yeah, about that...'

Out loud.

[Fark user image image 529x390]


Fascists really hate Ukraine.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

GoldSpider: I'm curious to understand the psychosis behind the people who are trying to characterize this as WW3.


It's exciting and they are dumb.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

hammettman: Badmoodman: Ukraine will stop Russia's aggression on our land. We will do it together with the whole free world


House Republicans: 'Yeah, about that...'

Out loud.

[Fark user image 529x390]


Remember: this is simply because Ukraine wouldn't lie and make up false charges against Hunter Biden to aid Hirocheeto's reelection efforts.

That's it.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Wessoman: Ain't nothing gonna happen.

And by that, there will be no nuclear war. Putin will eventually die and this too shall pass.


The problem is that there's no guarantee Putin isn't replaced by someone even worse
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The third in the franchise always ends in disappointment.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

GoldSpider: I'm curious to understand the psychosis behind the people who are trying to characterize this as WW3.


199 vs. 1 is still a World War. It just has to involve the entire world.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

GoldSpider: I'm curious to understand the psychosis behind the people who are trying to characterize this as WW3.


I suspect there are lots of people who - mostly subconsciously - view WWII as an absolute unequivocal benefit for the United States and want to see that happen again.
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: This guy is great at one liners.


Putin fell victim to one of the Big Mistakes
-Never invade Russia/Ukraine in the winter
-Never go against a Sicilian when death is on the line
-Never think you can best a comedian at one liners
 
MillionDollarMo [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Oh here's a thread that's long overdue.
They may pretend those headlines are tongue in cheek now, but just under a year ago the "WWIII"threads were filled with jackalopes who vehemently rationalized this was the start of an apocalyptic global conflict.
There is such a bizarre segment of farkers utterly trapped in their echo bubbles who believe this place is a bastion of critical thought.

Anyways, I was right.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: hammettman: Badmoodman: Ukraine will stop Russia's aggression on our land. We will do it together with the whole free world


House Republicans: 'Yeah, about that...'

Out loud.

[Fark user image 529x390]

Remember: this is simply because Ukraine wouldn't lie and make up false charges against Hunter Biden to aid Hirocheeto's reelection efforts.

That's it.


That's Part 1. Part 2 is the GOP is on Putin's payroll.
 
AlgaeRancher [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

no1curr: The first two world wars got pretty bad reviews so they going to settle for a duology and then reboot everything and recast with a younger lead


World War IV will be a prequel fought with sticks and stones.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

no1curr: The first two world wars got pretty bad reviews so they going to settle for a duology and then reboot everything and recast with a younger lead


Well the first one left a lot of loose ends to the plot
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

sleze: Stop saying World War when it is really NUCLEAR war that they are talking about.  1 or 2 countries may come to Russia's aid but not like the ACTUAL World Wars.


There is not going to be a nuclear war either.
 
AlgaeRancher [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Aquapope: Wessoman: Ain't nothing gonna happen.

And by that, there will be no nuclear war. Putin will eventually die and this too shall pass.

If both Putin and Trump would have the decency to die, it would really change the world for the better.  If they'd both die on video doing rails of coke and getting railed by Tijuana donkeys, that would REALLY change the world for the better.


Username checks out
 
Clockwork Kumquat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

foo monkey: west.la.lawyer: The Letterman interview on Netflix is worth watching

I'm waiting for a month's worth of new content before I re-up.  So far, I've got Wednesday, RRR, and now this.


Netflix also released the episode for free on YouTube.

My Next Guest with David Letterman and Volodymyr Zelenskyy | Full Episode | Netflix
Youtube liooTXAF5Xo
 
Cokezeroinacan
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: hammettman: Badmoodman: Ukraine will stop Russia's aggression on our land. We will do it together with the whole free world


House Republicans: 'Yeah, about that...'

Out loud.

[Fark user image 529x390]

Remember: this is simply because Ukraine wouldn't lie and make up false charges against Hunter Biden to aid Hirocheeto's reelection efforts.

That's it.

That's Part 1. Part 2 is the GOP is on Putin's payroll.


Part 3 is that the far right loves fascism, and view Putin and Russia as the biggest supporters of fascism in the present day.
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

El_Dan: GoldSpider: I'm curious to understand the psychosis behind the people who are trying to characterize this as WW3.

It's exciting and they are dumb.


It's got a weird "I was there at 9/11" vibe to it.
 
flexflint
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

foo monkey: west.la.lawyer: The Letterman interview on Netflix is worth watching

I'm waiting for a month's worth of new content before I re-up.  So far, I've got Wednesday, RRR, and now this.


It's on Youtube: https://youtu.be/liooTXAF5Xo
 
Monocultured
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Again with the flags!
 
stuffy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: sleze: Stop saying World War when it is really NUCLEAR war that they are talking about.  1 or 2 countries may come to Russia's aid but not like the ACTUAL World Wars.

There is not going to be a nuclear war either.


th.bing.comView Full Size

But I just spent my kids collage fund.
 
Monocultured
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: some_beer_drinker: you better start believing in WW#. we are in it.

WW++

Microsoft can kiss my object-oriented ass.


Laughs in System F.
 
Phaedrus the Vague
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
So this is how solid action franchises die: with gales of laughter.

Zelenskyy has grown into his role as leader. Respect! He really surprised me when he stayed in the country after the invasion. I guess I was used to cowards fleeing to exile so often I just assumed that would happen.
 
