(Metro)   The only thing that would make this story better would be if he picked up snow as he slid and turned into a giant cartoon snowball, weaving a trail of death and destruction down the mountain   (metro.co.uk) divider line
    More: Strange, Skiing, Piste, Ambulance, Ski, Injuries, Backcountry skiing, Ski resort, The Incident  
Raymond Perjurytrap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love the caption:

"The actions in this video are performed by professionals..."
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I still think that little shiat was intentionally knocking people down. About halfway through, he takes out two people on the left and then instead of continuing on the same path immediately crosses all the way to the right side and takes out two more.
 
Jim_Tressel's_O-Face
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Just missing this, Subby:

Goofy Yell
Youtube MUL5w91dzbo
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Raymond Perjurytrap: I love the caption:

"The actions in this video are performed by professionals..."


Yeah. I noticed that. I wonder if this is a stunt. He definitely seemed to be able to manoever.
 
Iamos [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: I still think that little shiat was intentionally knocking people down. About halfway through, he takes out two people on the left and then instead of continuing on the same path immediately crosses all the way to the right side and takes out two more.


My guess is target fixation rather than malevolent intent. I haven't seen this kind of lift system, but I've only skied state-side, but given the set up I'm surprised this isn't more common.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Either that was straight up intentional, or he had nowhere near the skill to be there. He should have been able to stop easily.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
'...one of them head to be taken to the hospital by an ambulance helicopter - it's not funny!'

What about the rest of them?  It did help with my reading in the appropriate accent though.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
So you want me to go up hill so I can slide down the hill. I'll be in the bar.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
My first thought was "you can be arrested for accidentally falling off a ski lift"? Unsure after watching the video if it was intentional or not. I can understand fleeing afterward, as it would have been, at a minimum, very embarrassing.

/ tried skiing once
// once
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: I can understand fleeing afterward, as it would have been, at a minimum, very embarrassing.


Skiing while drunk is illegal in Austria, that may have contributed to his string of poor choices.
 
