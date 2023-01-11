 Skip to content
(Indy100)   "Don't kid yourself Jimmy, now that they know how to turn on water taps, if a cow ever got the chance he'd eat you and everyone you cared about"   (indy100.com) divider line
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
All livestock are complete assholes.
 
Contrabulous Flabtraption [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Why do humans, in 2023, still think they are the only living things that can figure out how to do stuff?
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"The cow - called Moo "

Hahahahahaha
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
This is more appropriate to the headline.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bedonkadonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"Don't fool yourself girl, it's going right up your poop chute."
 
