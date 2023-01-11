 Skip to content
Caption this mother-child interaction
11
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Original:
image-renderer.sinclairstoryline.comView Full Size
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
In a whisper, "moo."
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
What the fark is this?
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Sorry but the hu-mans took all my milk. There was none left for you.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"They say cowgirls have nice calves but I got mine right here."
 
Cache [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not gonna work, Fido.
 
stevenboof [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
":Don't forget to try the veal."
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Good night veal. Sleep well, most likely kill you in the morning.
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Wake up! Elmer would be disappointed if he found out you were huffing glue.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The way you lay around doing nothing, you clearly got your father's laziness gene.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"What do you mean that you're lactose intolerant?"
 
