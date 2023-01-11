 Skip to content
(Click On Detroit)   Dress for the job you want: Example - Human garbage sex trafficker   (clickondetroit.com) divider line
38
    More: Sick, Human trafficking, 20-year-old woman, Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson, vulnerable women, 3rd try, new charges, human trafficking victims, type of threats  
•       •       •

puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
res.cloudinary.comView Full Size


Well that's enough internet for today
 
Dodo David [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Dress for the job you want"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Life without parole in the prison basement. Surrounded by violent convicts who grew up being abused.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, those don't look like drag queens 🤔
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I get what you're saying, subby, but "Human Garbage Sex Trafficker," on a first read, appears to be a title that refers to a person who sex traffics in human garbage. Which is really a slur against the victims, not the sex trafficker -- who I'm pretty sure was intended to be the one being described as "human garbage." I think, for clarity, the job position would simply be "Sex Trafficker," with the "human garbage" component then being described as part of the job's required qualifications. For example:

FOR IMMEDIATE POSTING: Job Listing: Sex Trafficker. Some experience required. Must clearly present as human garbage. Delusions of grandeur, body modifications, and violent sociopathy required. Preference to individuals with existing contacts of similar moral quality who could serve as sub-contractors. No reference check required.
 
Two16
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
media.gq-magazine.co.ukView Full Size
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I want to be a life guard.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

propasaurus: Wait, those don't look like drag queens 🤔


That's because antifa is the master of disguise.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

puffy999: [res.cloudinary.com image 640x360]

Well that's enough internet for today


Must hurt like a b*tch when you bite your lip.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

puffy999: [res.cloudinary.com image 640x360]

Well that's enough internet for today


Are those tattoos or is that just magic marker?  I mean that is a from sharpie not a tattoo needle right?

RIGHT???
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I thought Andrew Tate ran his sex trafficking ring out of Romania, not Michigan
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
These 'How-to' articles with all the details are part of the problem.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
How long until the house appears on Zillow?
res.cloudinary.comView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
lefty248
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Life without parole in the prison basement. Surrounded by violent convicts who grew up being abused.


Hang him by his balls.
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: [Fark user image 263x186]

[media.tenor.com image 220x198] [View Full Size image _x_]


He filed his own teeth into points to be scarier and intimidate the people he trafficked.

You know, just like any sane normal person would.
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Elliot8654: New Rising Sun: [Fark user image 263x186]

[media.tenor.com image 220x198] [View Full Size image _x_]

He filed his own teeth into points to be scarier and intimidate the people he trafficked.

You know, just like any sane normal person would.


Works for Klingon and Ferengi?  This guy may have a few mental health issues.
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

tembaarmswide: [64.media.tumblr.com image 401x300] [View Full Size image _x_]


in hindsight maybe i shouldn't have posted a gif including a caption "how much?" but, this scene from DS9 where Nog's pre-Academy auction sees Worf buying his tooth sharpener was the first thing I thought of when I saw this dude's picture.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Elliot8654: New Rising Sun: [Fark user image 263x186]

[media.tenor.com image 220x198] [View Full Size image _x_]

He filed his own teeth into points to be scarier and intimidate the people he trafficked.

You know, just like any sane normal person would.


Oh yeah, I saw the explanation.  That did not make it any less wtf.

I broke a tooth up front once.  It fortunately didn't get to the pulp and was just the enamel (outermost layer).  I think it made it to the dentin (inner hard layer, above the pulp where the nerves are).  It wasn't painful, per se, but man that tooth was so incredibly sensitive until I was able to get it fixed.  I had to breathe lightly just to avoid sensory overload.  I cannot imagine doing that to all those teeth like he did.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Clash City Farker: I want to be a life guard.


I Wanna Be A Lifeguard by Blotto
Youtube CBRJ6jQfap0
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

tembaarmswide: tembaarmswide: [64.media.tumblr.com image 401x300] [View Full Size image _x_]

in hindsight maybe i shouldn't have posted a gif including a caption "how much?" but, this scene from DS9 where Nog's pre-Academy auction sees Worf buying his tooth sharpener was the first thing I thought of when I saw this dude's picture.


I, for one, very much appreciate the explanation.
 
Petite Mel [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Clash City Farker: I want to be a life guard.

[YouTube video: I Wanna Be A Lifeguard by Blotto]


Beat me to it.
/Love Blotto!
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I guess that's one way to ensure your mouth is left alone in prison.

/not advocating for prison abuse but am cognizant of the fact it does happen.
 
Creoena [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: tembaarmswide: tembaarmswide: [64.media.tumblr.com image 401x300] [View Full Size image _x_]

in hindsight maybe i shouldn't have posted a gif including a caption "how much?" but, this scene from DS9 where Nog's pre-Academy auction sees Worf buying his tooth sharpener was the first thing I thought of when I saw this dude's picture.

I, for one, very much appreciate the explanation.


I got the reference before but...yeah.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

lefty248: beezeltown: Life without parole in the prison basement. Surrounded by violent convicts who grew up being abused.

Hang him by his balls.


No. That would just enable him further. That kind of punishment simply becomes a badge of honor.

He, and all pimps should be physically castrated...to start.

After that, amputate most of their penis (leaving enough to remind then of their gender, but nothing to enable pleasure), continue with thumbs, and sever their finger tendons, and at least one heel.

And then place them on parole for everyone to see. Let them be a hobbling warning to everyone who glamorizes the pimp and sex trafficking lifestyle in music, movies, and TV.
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Creoena: xxBirdMadGirlxx: tembaarmswide: tembaarmswide: [64.media.tumblr.com image 401x300] [View Full Size image _x_]

in hindsight maybe i shouldn't have posted a gif including a caption "how much?" but, this scene from DS9 where Nog's pre-Academy auction sees Worf buying his tooth sharpener was the first thing I thought of when I saw this dude's picture.

I, for one, very much appreciate the explanation.

I got the reference before but...yeah.
[Fark user image 268x177] [View Full Size image _x_]


The reason i picked the GIF i did is because it showed Nog's teeth.  I wasn't thinking beyond "teeth".
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: lefty248: beezeltown: Life without parole in the prison basement. Surrounded by violent convicts who grew up being abused.

Hang him by his balls.

No. That would just enable him further. That kind of punishment simply becomes a badge of honor.

He, and all pimps should be physically castrated...to start.

After that, amputate most of their penis (leaving enough to remind then of their gender, but nothing to enable pleasure), continue with thumbs, and sever their finger tendons, and at least one heel.

And then place them on parole for everyone to see. Let them be a hobbling warning to everyone who glamorizes the pimp and sex trafficking lifestyle in music, movies, and TV.


The Princess Bride (12/12) Movie CLIP - To the Pain! (1987) HD
Youtube wUJccK4lV74


To the pain V2.0 works.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
All monsters are human
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: All monsters are human


Not all.

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Human trafficking is never as glamorous in real life as it is in the movies.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: Wine Sipping Elitist: All monsters are human

Not all.

[i.ytimg.com image 576x720]


At second glance, Sigmund looks like he just lost his life savings at the track.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nealb2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
icepick in the brainstem
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

lefty248: beezeltown: Life without parole in the prison basement. Surrounded by violent convicts who grew up being abused.

Hang him by his balls.


That doesn't sound harsh enough. "Do you know how much you bleed when someone cuts off your balls?..."

Threatening Interrogation. Mississippi Burning. Gene Hackman. Willem Dafoe.
Youtube J_6FICzAj7k
 
