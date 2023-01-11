 Skip to content
Damp January like great foreplay for Moist March
    Dry January, Damp January  
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clammy January
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've never met a person who said, "I'll just drink less this month" who wasn't an alcoholic.  If you want to drink less, maybe take off a few pounds, and can just do it, great.  If you have to declare it out loud, you have a problem.
 
Unsung_Hero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: I've never met a person who said, "I'll just drink less this month" who wasn't an alcoholic.  If you want to drink less, maybe take off a few pounds, and can just do it, great.  If you have to declare it out loud, you have a problem.


Same with the no-fap club.  Whichever it is, you just told me you have a serious problem and you're trying to feel better about it by normalizing it.

I'm not going to give those people the reaction they're hoping for.
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unsung_Hero: foo monkey: I've never met a person who said, "I'll just drink less this month" who wasn't an alcoholic.  If you want to drink less, maybe take off a few pounds, and can just do it, great.  If you have to declare it out loud, you have a problem.

Same with the no-fap club.  Whichever it is, you just told me you have a serious problem and you're trying to feel better about it by normalizing it.

I'm not going to give those people the reaction they're hoping for.


Keep it to yourself, attention whore!
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: I've never met a person who said, "I'll just drink less this month" who wasn't an alcoholic.  If you want to drink less, maybe take off a few pounds, and can just do it, great.  If you have to declare it out loud, you have a problem.


On the contrary. People who aren't alcoholics and say "I'll cut down on the beer this month" generally have no problem not bringing home a six pack
 
Calehedron
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: [img.memegenerator.net image 272x300]


Seriously, this meme has completely ruined the word for me and I will stop people when they use it even though they have no idea why it bothers me. I know it's Fark and I am not asking for any sympathy or anything, I don't know why it gets to me at a deep level, but it does.
 
Gaythiest Elitist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Clammy January


Frothy February
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Dry January was the best 3 hours of the month
 
cefm
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
No-nut (or maybe only when I really want to, or if she likes me, or if I'm horny) November is the same.
 
anuran
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Gaythiest Elitist: Russ1642: Clammy January

Frothy February


No-Nut November -> Fibonacci February
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Calehedron: New Rising Sun: [img.memegenerator.net image 272x300]

Seriously, this meme has completely ruined the word for me and I will stop people when they use it even though they have no idea why it bothers me. I know it's Fark and I am not asking for any sympathy or anything, I don't know why it gets to me at a deep level, but it does.


If it makes you feel any better, I knew people 20 years ago who viscerally hated the word moist and couldn't articulate or understand why.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

foo monkey: I've never met a person who said, "I'll just drink less this month" who wasn't an alcoholic.  If you want to drink less, maybe take off a few pounds, and can just do it, great.  If you have to declare it out loud, you have a problem.


I should add, if you need to use something like this as an excuse or to get a foothold, go for it.  If you need your friends and family to go along with it, hopefully they will.  Long term however, it's best to be honest with yourself.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

anuran: Gaythiest Elitist: Russ1642: Clammy January

Frothy February

No-Nut November -> Fibonacci February


Fibonacci sequence as number of strokes each day would be possibly one of the nerdiest edging games ever invented.
 
joaquin closet [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Been doing dry January (actually thought I invented it) for over 35 years. I look forward to it every year.

/otherwise I'm gonna have my beer
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Clammy January


It's called Clamuary.
 
