(WSBTV)   The Yellow River lives down to its name   (wsbtv.com) divider line
18
•       •       •

18 Comments     (+0 »)
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That conservatives see these as equal issues is further evidence of servere cognitive disabilities.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We now turn to our on-site correspondent, I.P. Freely....
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: That conservatives see these as equal issues is further evidence of servere cognitive disabilities.


That conservatives are even conservatives in the first place proves the same point.
 
maudibjr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: That conservatives see these as equal issues is further evidence of servere cognitive disabilities.


wha....
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Christie - Yellow River Lyrics -HQ
Youtube cDxrfbi7PBs
 
gunsmack
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/cDxrfbi7PBs]


Beats the hell out of the Tony Orlando song I've got in my head after misreading the headline.
 
togaman2k [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
According to the Gwinnett County Department of Water Resources, the spill occurred at a utility hole on Rivershyre Circle in Lawrenceville.

Ahh... good old Larryville
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Some products labeled 'flushable' do not disperse...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

togaman2k: According to the Gwinnett County Department of Water Resources, the spill occurred at a utility hole on Rivershyre Circle in Lawrenceville.

Ahh... good old Larryville


You rang?...
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

togaman2k: According to the Gwinnett County Department of Water Resources, the spill occurred at a utility hole on Rivershyre Circle in Lawrenceville.

Ahh... good old Larryville


I guess that's a Canton thing? No one calls it that.
 
mykidsAREmydadjokes
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Kitty2.0: togaman2k: According to the Gwinnett County Department of Water Resources, the spill occurred at a utility hole on Rivershyre Circle in Lawrenceville.

Ahh... good old Larryville

I guess that's a Canton thing? No one calls it that.


I heard it frequently growing up in Dekalb.
Larryville, Snailville, and 'wharrr's Loganville?'

Lived a good while at the confluence of the Yellow and the dirty South.
God, the garbage that washed up in our yard every time it rained in the east Metro.
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

mykidsAREmydadjokes: Kitty2.0: togaman2k: According to the Gwinnett County Department of Water Resources, the spill occurred at a utility hole on Rivershyre Circle in Lawrenceville.

Ahh... good old Larryville

I guess that's a Canton thing? No one calls it that.

I heard it frequently growing up in Dekalb.
Larryville, Snailville, and 'wharrr's Loganville?'

Lived a good while at the confluence of the Yellow and the dirty South.
God, the garbage that washed up in our yard every time it rained in the east Metro.


Then the people in Dekalb are farking morons and it's Snooty Snellville -- where everybody is somebody.

/from Lawrenceville
 
cherryl taggart [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Kitty2.0: mykidsAREmydadjokes: Kitty2.0: togaman2k: According to the Gwinnett County Department of Water Resources, the spill occurred at a utility hole on Rivershyre Circle in Lawrenceville.

Ahh... good old Larryville

I guess that's a Canton thing? No one calls it that.

I heard it frequently growing up in Dekalb.
Larryville, Snailville, and 'wharrr's Loganville?'

Lived a good while at the confluence of the Yellow and the dirty South.
God, the garbage that washed up in our yard every time it rained in the east Metro.

Then the people in Dekalb are farking morons and it's Snooty Snellville -- where everybody is somebody.

/from Lawrenceville


Unless they're at the mental health home, where they're somebody else.
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: Kitty2.0: mykidsAREmydadjokes: Kitty2.0: togaman2k: According to the Gwinnett County Department of Water Resources, the spill occurred at a utility hole on Rivershyre Circle in Lawrenceville.

Ahh... good old Larryville

I guess that's a Canton thing? No one calls it that.

I heard it frequently growing up in Dekalb.
Larryville, Snailville, and 'wharrr's Loganville?'

Lived a good while at the confluence of the Yellow and the dirty South.
God, the garbage that washed up in our yard every time it rained in the east Metro.

Then the people in Dekalb are farking morons and it's Snooty Snellville -- where everybody is somebody.

/from Lawrenceville

Unless they're at the mental health home, where they're somebody else.


Nice *high five*
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga

Turns out it was just Perjury Traitor Groin wringing out her gym towels.
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga

Turns out it was just Perjury Traitor Groin wringing out her gym towels.


She's from Milledgeville and lives in Rome. You're off by four hours in either direction.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Oh no, my hole!
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: We now turn to our on-site correspondent, I.P. Freely....


...who is with Dr. Goldwater from the health department.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

