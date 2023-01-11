 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Merriam-Webster)   The Merriam-Webster word of the day for January 11 is 'bombast' as in: "A woman who has a particularly nice and large posterior may be said by some to be bombast"   (merriam-webster.com) divider line
12
    More: Interesting, Erich Maria Remarque, All Quiet on the Western Front, The Road Back, Anti-war, ultimate source, mid-late 16th century, likely Middle Persian pambak, world leaders  
•       •       •

132 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Jan 2023 at 3:35 PM (43 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Somacandra [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Shaggy - Boombastic (Beavis and Butt-Head)
Youtube L-Ri5o2F8r8


R. I. P.  MR. BOOMBASTIC
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Just stop it already.  Your puns suck ass.
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It's called "The Bombass."  Or you're a Russian troll!

Wait, I got that backwards.  Darnit.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Somacandra: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/L-Ri5o2F8r8?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]

R. I. P.  MR. BOOMBASTIC


Mister lover man...

In Living Color - Mr Ugly Man Shabba
Youtube 7dcApqKuI1E
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Bomb Ass is what I call my special 12-bean and cabbage burrito with cheese and habanero salsa.

/no, wait
//that's Ass Bomb
///nevermind
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
( -_-)
 
electricjebus
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Somacandra: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/L-Ri5o2F8r8]

R. I. P.  MR. BOOMBASTIC


Came for this, leaving satisfied.
 
wozzeck
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
All those whose mind entitles themselves,
and whose main entitle is themselves,
shall feel the wrath of my bombast!

The Fall - Bombast (1985)
Youtube fBP_3yTQhU0
 
bedonkadonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheGreenMonkey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
My wife is bomb assed. Or bombast in modern slang apparently.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Pixar Studios unavailable for comment
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.