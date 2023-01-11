 Skip to content
(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1935, Amelia Earhart flew from Hawaii to California, an impressive feat of piloting made even more so by her not being able to hear or see   (history.com) divider line
    Amelia Earhart, Charles Lindbergh, American aviatrix Amelia Earhart, first flight, Radio operators, solo flight  
posted to Main » on 11 Jan 2023 at 1:04 PM



HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So that's how she escaped from the Nazis.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She was flying by braille, a skill that has been sadly lost over the years.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: She was flying by braille, a skill that has been sadly lost over the years.


Not completely lost though
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Stay tuned for the next episode of "Where Are They Now?"
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Your history is confused. That was Helen DeGenerous
 
