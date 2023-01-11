 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1964, the US Surgeon General announced a definitive link between smoking and cancer, would go on to investigate links between being stabbed and bleeding or destroying bathrooms after eating at Taco Bell   (history.com) divider line
33
    More: Vintage, Tobacco, Surgeon General of the United States, Tobacco smoking, Passive smoking, Nicotine, Smoking, American cigarette companies, Luther Leonidas Terry  
•       •       •

134 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Jan 2023 at 10:31 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



33 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's funny than smokers needed to be told that.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: It's funny than smokers needed to be told that.


I remember seeing commercials on television in the 50s about which brands of cigarettes doctors prefer.
When this happened, it was controversial, like climate change, in that the stupid 40% of people and the industry in question initially refused to believe it.
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
it wasn't always completely obvious that smoking was bad for you. the tobacco companies spent billions of dollars telling people otherwise. doctors went on TV and told you to smoke. Fred and Barney smoked brand-name cigarettes on their break at the quarry.
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jso2897: Mugato: It's funny than smokers needed to be told that.

I remember seeing commercials on television in the 50s about which brands of cigarettes doctors prefer.
When this happened, it was controversial, like climate change, in that the stupid 40% of people and the industry in question initially refused to believe it.


Don't they all still refuse to believe it?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Taco Bell is the Soylent Green of Mexican food.
 
Wessoman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Sure they cause cancer, but at least your "T-Zone" isn't going to get irritated, and you can smoke the same brand as John Wayne, he's never going to die of cancer I think!"
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: It's funny than smokers needed to be told that.


42% of Americans. That year was peak cigarette.
It's interesting to watch old Cavett and Carson clips when there was almost always a lit cigarette in someone's hand.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That the tobacco company lobbyists kept regulations limiting where people could smoke off the books for over 30 more years is what jumped out.

/More than half the shiat in OSHA and the EPA, which came out in the early 1970s (under Nixon!), was known and suggested in the 1930s.

//Same shiat. Still the same shiat...  we have an entire political party wielding significant power for the same corporate lobbying interests to claw it all back.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2nd hand smoke still a fabrication.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The science is still out on that.  Prominent scientists at The Institute for Lung Freedom believe that lung cancer is caused by women wearing pants in blatant defiance of God's will.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
This explains a lot.

I was born in Dec of 1964 and mom was a smoker.

I knew she smoked while I was cooking.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NightTrainToShelbyville
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Kent cigarettes once had asbestos in their "Micronite" filter.

https://csts.ua.edu/micronite/
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Taco Bell makes you poop! Stop! You're killing me!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnphantom
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Need a ban on all drug advertising including alcohol.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Too bad we can't research the link between guns being everywhere and gun deaths. Guess we'll never know.
 
Colonel_Angus
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

jso2897: When this happened, it was controversial, like climate change, in that the stupid 40% of people and the industry in question initially refused to believe it.


By the time of the warning on cigarettes, it was far from controversial.  The link between smoking and cancer had been around since the 1930s, and studies in Britain affirming it had been published in the 1940s.  The real issue was that people wanted to keep smoking, so when 10,000 scientists said smoking was dangerous via the warning label, and 10 scientists (on the payroll of tobacco) said it was safe, those smokers chose to believe the 10 instead of the 10,000.

Which is why there's never been any controversy with climate change either.  People who wanted to keep living their normal lives chose to believe the tiny percentage of scientists in the minority who said climate change wasn't happening.

There's never been a controversy, nor has information been hidden.  People just believed what they wanted to believe, and ignored everything else.  And it's still going on.
 
Merltech
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Wessoman: [Fark user image 235x300]
"Sure they cause cancer, but at least your "T-Zone" isn't going to get irritated, and you can smoke the same brand as John Wayne, he's never going to die of cancer I think!"


I mean, he only had a lung removed and died eventually of stomach cancer.  It didn't help that he was down wind of a nuke test.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: Too bad we can't research the link between guns being everywhere and gun deaths. Guess we'll never know.


It's been done. You wouldn't like the results.
 
Reverborama
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
My father was a chemist for a major US chemical company. There was another chemist that he highly respected who said he felt there would be a link between smoking and lung cancer.   My father, being half German, half Irish, and all stubborn was able to quit cold turkey from 3 packs per day.  This chemist also said he felt they would find partially hydrogenated fats weren't healthy.  Dad died before that info came out but I am sure he would have been all over that.  My regret is not knowing what other things that guy said!!!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

HighZoolander: jso2897: Mugato: It's funny than smokers needed to be told that.

I remember seeing commercials on television in the 50s about which brands of cigarettes doctors prefer.
When this happened, it was controversial, like climate change, in that the stupid 40% of people and the industry in question initially refused to believe it.

Don't they all still refuse to believe it?


I believed it - I just didn't care.
You know, like people today with climate change.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Peter von Nostrand: Too bad we can't research the link between guns being everywhere and gun deaths. Guess we'll never know.

It's been done. You wouldn't like the results.


Riiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiight
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Colonel_Angus: jso2897: When this happened, it was controversial, like climate change, in that the stupid 40% of people and the industry in question initially refused to believe it.

By the time of the warning on cigarettes, it was far from controversial.  The link between smoking and cancer had been around since the 1930s, and studies in Britain affirming it had been published in the 1940s.  The real issue was that people wanted to keep smoking, so when 10,000 scientists said smoking was dangerous via the warning label, and 10 scientists (on the payroll of tobacco) said it was safe, those smokers chose to believe the 10 instead of the 10,000.

Which is why there's never been any controversy with climate change either.  People who wanted to keep living their normal lives chose to believe the tiny percentage of scientists in the minority who said climate change wasn't happening.

There's never been a controversy, nor has information been hidden.  People just believed what they wanted to believe, and ignored everything else.  And it's still going on.


So - it is your personal belief that a "controversy" can only involve the reasoned opinions of thinking people?
If only you were right about that.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
[Subliminal_SMOKE!.jpg]
 
goddamdoggiedoctor [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
And as a direct result of that publication, my dad's stock in the cigarette company for which he worked tanked.

He lost what would have been his down payment on his new house in a better neighborhood where his kids would get a better education.

(But...he borrowed the money from my mom's parents, bought the house after all, and my brother and I got a good education and have been successful adults.

Consider this an illustration of the privelege of generational wealth.)


/Mom died of lung cancer from smoking at 62 even though she and Dad stopped smoking fifteen years earlier

//Brother and I never smoked

///Dad is 91 and recovering from Covid
 
rockymountainrider
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: That the tobacco company lobbyists kept regulations limiting where people could smoke off the books for over 30 more years is what jumped out.

/More than half the shiat in OSHA and the EPA, which came out in the early 1970s (under Nixon!), was known and suggested in the 1930s.

//Same shiat. Still the same shiat...  we have an entire political party wielding significant power for the same corporate lobbying interests to claw it all back.


Skull and Bones man, skull and bones
 
macadamnut
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
King George VI could have used that information, but he was already dead from lung cancer.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Mugato: It's funny than smokers needed to be told that.


The tobacco companies put up a massive disinfo campaign. See global warming.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

steklo: This explains a lot.

I was born in Dec of 1964 and mom was a smoker.

I knew she smoked while I was cooking.

[Fark user image 300x168]


And now you're on Fark. Damn her.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

rockymountainrider: west.la.lawyer: That the tobacco company lobbyists kept regulations limiting where people could smoke off the books for over 30 more years is what jumped out.

/More than half the shiat in OSHA and the EPA, which came out in the early 1970s (under Nixon!), was known and suggested in the 1930s.

//Same shiat. Still the same shiat...  we have an entire political party wielding significant power for the same corporate lobbying interests to claw it all back.

Skull and Bones man, skull and bones


sooooooo, not the joos

/this time, right?
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.