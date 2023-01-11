 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Al Jazeera)   Try to steal a ten-ton statue and whaddya get? Another day older, and pharoah regret   (aljazeera.com) divider line
9
    More: Dumbass, Ramesses II, Pharaoh, Egypt, Ancient Egypt, investigation of the suspects, New Kingdom, Egyptian authorities, Egypt's Public Prosecution  
•       •       •

480 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Jan 2023 at 9:35 AM (37 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Literally Addicted [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably a little back strain too
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
An investigation of the suspects' mobile phones revealed that they had sent video clips of digging operations and of what appear to be ancient statues via social messaging apps.

y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The mummy's curse?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Don't try to look antiquities in Aswan..They give a dam...

Then there's the...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
They didn't realize that you have to be British, French, or German if you want to loot Egyptian antiquities and get away with it.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
p51d007 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.