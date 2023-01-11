 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Skeleton of 7ft 6in man removed after 200+ years on display in museum. Officials and visitors are calling it a giant loss   (bbc.com) divider line
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Does sound like it's time to give the man his rest at sea.
Stealing remains despite final wishes isn't cool.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was larger than life.
 
Ninja Otter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Removing it must be a tall order.
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gross
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ba Dum Tis.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
.....I was saying Booyrnes....
 
Binx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"In June 1783, at just 22 years old, he said he wanted to be buried at sea supposedly to prevent his body being seized by anatomists."

I feel like words are missing here. Are there no editors left on earth?
 
Buckerlin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: Does sound like it's time to give the man his rest at sea.
Stealing remains despite final wishes isn't cool.


Why not? The remains are not sentient and incapable of caring. My wishes and your wishes shouldn't bind posterity. If you believe in an immortal soul, it isn't in a bunch of bones.
I'm not sure that gawking at a femur that's 150% the size of mine is something I would care to do. I wouldn't go out of my way to do that, but I don't care if others do.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Big Guy: "Bury me at sea so they can't dissect me and display my body"
Rich guy: "Here's a bunch of cash for his corpse".
Museum, after hundreds of years of displaying the body: "Ok fine, we'll take down his bones. Besides, he's not much of a draw anymore."
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Buckerlin: Somaticasual: Does sound like it's time to give the man his rest at sea.
Stealing remains despite final wishes isn't cool.

Why not? The remains are not sentient and incapable of caring. My wishes and your wishes shouldn't bind posterity. If you believe in an immortal soul, it isn't in a bunch of bones.
I'm not sure that gawking at a femur that's 150% the size of mine is something I would care to do. I wouldn't go out of my way to do that, but I don't care if others do.


Should we also throw out all Wills?  After all, that person is dead and famously they can't take it with them.  How their money and property is handled is of no concern to them any more.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Funnily enough the Hunterian Museum was mentioned on an old QI I watched last night. They've got the rectum of one of the Bishops of Durham on display.

/Because, presumably, it damn near killed 'im.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

I May Be Crazy But...: Buckerlin: Somaticasual: Does sound like it's time to give the man his rest at sea.
Stealing remains despite final wishes isn't cool.

Why not? The remains are not sentient and incapable of caring. My wishes and your wishes shouldn't bind posterity. If you believe in an immortal soul, it isn't in a bunch of bones.
I'm not sure that gawking at a femur that's 150% the size of mine is something I would care to do. I wouldn't go out of my way to do that, but I don't care if others do.

Should we also throw out all Wills?  After all, that person is dead and famously they can't take it with them.  How their money and property is handled is of no concern to them any more.


You should do it in such a way that only the clever/ambitious/bold can get the estate windfall.

i.natgeofe.comView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Does sound like it's time to give the man his rest at sea.
Stealing remains despite final wishes isn't cool.


Dead is dead, and it's just bones.

But yeah, if his final wish was to be buried at sea; it should have been done 200 years ago.

Kind of a dick move to have had his bones on display for two centuries.
 
Turbo Cojones [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Buckerlin: Somaticasual: Does sound like it's time to give the man his rest at sea.
Stealing remains despite final wishes isn't cool.

Why not? The remains are not sentient and incapable of caring. My wishes and your wishes shouldn't bind posterity. If you believe in an immortal soul, it isn't in a bunch of bones.
I'm not sure that gawking at a femur that's 150% the size of mine is something I would care to do. I wouldn't go out of my way to do that, but I don't care if others do.


Damn.  They will line up to see my dick then.
 
BlackCloudofDespair
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
That's certainly big news on a grand(e) scale.
 
dougermouse
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
More like an Ogre loss.  Hill Giants start at 8 foot plus with a 19 strength, going to Stone Giant, Frost, Fire, Cloud then Storm Giants.  Titan were of course the biggest of the bunch, with a whopping 25 natural strength.

A Girdle of Storm Giant strength was one of the best magic items out there.
/In the original AD&D
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Buckerlin: Somaticasual: Does sound like it's time to give the man his rest at sea.
Stealing remains despite final wishes isn't cool.

Why not? The remains are not sentient and incapable of caring. My wishes and your wishes shouldn't bind posterity. If you believe in an immortal soul, it isn't in a bunch of bones.
I'm not sure that gawking at a femur that's 150% the size of mine is something I would care to do. I wouldn't go out of my way to do that, but I don't care if others do.


I mean.. I'm with you on basically being a discarded shell (and I am a deist). But, bodily autonomy is part of the basics of higher civilization - especially respect for the dead.
 
Cormee
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Turbo Cojones: Buckerlin: Somaticasual: Does sound like it's time to give the man his rest at sea.
Stealing remains despite final wishes isn't cool.

Why not? The remains are not sentient and incapable of caring. My wishes and your wishes shouldn't bind posterity. If you believe in an immortal soul, it isn't in a bunch of bones.
I'm not sure that gawking at a femur that's 150% the size of mine is something I would care to do. I wouldn't go out of my way to do that, but I don't care if others do.

Damn.  They will line up to see my dick then.


If it can't be seen now, it won't be seen then
 
robv83
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Buckerlin: Somaticasual: Does sound like it's time to give the man his rest at sea.
Stealing remains despite final wishes isn't cool.

Why not? The remains are not sentient and incapable of caring. My wishes and your wishes shouldn't bind posterity. If you believe in an immortal soul, it isn't in a bunch of bones.
I'm not sure that gawking at a femur that's 150% the size of mine is something I would care to do. I wouldn't go out of my way to do that, but I don't care if others do.

I mean.. I'm with you on basically being a discarded shell (and I am a deist). But, bodily autonomy is part of the basics of higher civilization - especially respect for the dead.



Lol wut?
/That is not true at all.
 
