(WXYZ Detroit)   Good news everybody. Animal sacrifice is back on the table*. *As long as the table is sterile and the city gets a week notice   (wxyz.com) divider line
Somacandra [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hialeah, FL found out all about this in the early 90s. If cities allow secular slaughtering for food and economic reasons, then they must allow religious slaughtering under similar oversight. Most religious slaughtering, whether for Judaism, Santeria or Islam is used for food alongside its religious purpose anyway.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is on the case....

johnphantom
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Somacandra: Hialeah, FL found out all about this in the early 90s. If cities allow secular slaughtering for food and economic reasons, then they must allow religious slaughtering under similar oversight. Most religious slaughtering, whether for Judaism, Santeria or Islam is used for food alongside its religious purpose anyway.


Slaughtering for food is different than sacrifice.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
As long as the table is sterile

They're afraid the animal is going to catch something from the table?
 
arkansized [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Animal sacrifice is always filthy.
Speaking of Hialeah, I went to school across the street from a kosher slaughterhouse there.

Repeated for emphasis: animal sacrifice is filthy
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
As long as they aren't using the white goats they're probably fine.
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

johnphantom: Somacandra: Hialeah, FL found out all about this in the early 90s. If cities allow secular slaughtering for food and economic reasons, then they must allow religious slaughtering under similar oversight. Most religious slaughtering, whether for Judaism, Santeria or Islam is used for food alongside its religious purpose anyway.

Slaughtering for food is different than sacrifice.


Yes, slaughtering strictly for food is generally done with less concern for sanitary conditions or the treatment of the animal.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
This really how the slippery slope started in the first place. We tolerate way too much in the name of religious freedom when the proper response should be "believe whatever you want, but seriously GFY we're not letting you sacrifice animals."
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

johnphantom: Somacandra: Hialeah, FL found out all about this in the early 90s. If cities allow secular slaughtering for food and economic reasons, then they must allow religious slaughtering under similar oversight. Most religious slaughtering, whether for Judaism, Santeria or Islam is used for food alongside its religious purpose anyway.

Slaughtering for food is different than sacrifice.


I don't know about the Jewish ritual of kapparot, but in Islam the sacrificed animal is then butchered like normal to be used to distribute food to the needy (Qurban).
 
johnphantom
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

JessieL: johnphantom: Somacandra: Hialeah, FL found out all about this in the early 90s. If cities allow secular slaughtering for food and economic reasons, then they must allow religious slaughtering under similar oversight. Most religious slaughtering, whether for Judaism, Santeria or Islam is used for food alongside its religious purpose anyway.

Slaughtering for food is different than sacrifice.

Yes, slaughtering strictly for food is generally done with less concern for sanitary conditions or the treatment of the animal.


Yeah and where does sacrifice for no other reason than fairy tales stop? Humans next? Go ahead and say that is ridiculous, I will laugh at you.
 
logieal [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
stuffy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
becoming the first in the U.S. to have an all-Muslim city council and a Muslim mayor.

That's got to have the Neo-Cons shiatting bricks.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
here we are 10,000 years unevolved still killing goats and chickens in the name of.

Clearly no real hope for the future.
 
Tranquil Hegemony [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

johnphantom: Somacandra: Hialeah, FL found out all about this in the early 90s. If cities allow secular slaughtering for food and economic reasons, then they must allow religious slaughtering under similar oversight. Most religious slaughtering, whether for Judaism, Santeria or Islam is used for food alongside its religious purpose anyway.

Slaughtering for food is different than sacrifice.


Sure, but their point is correct. My (admittedly non-expert) knowledge lies primarily in the practices of the Romans and pre-Roman Italic peoples, and the practice seems to have grown from the need to separate the parts of the animal that are safe to eat, from the parts that are not, which are offered to the gods. So, food distribution and waste disposal.
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

johnphantom: JessieL: johnphantom: Somacandra: Hialeah, FL found out all about this in the early 90s. If cities allow secular slaughtering for food and economic reasons, then they must allow religious slaughtering under similar oversight. Most religious slaughtering, whether for Judaism, Santeria or Islam is used for food alongside its religious purpose anyway.

Slaughtering for food is different than sacrifice.

Yes, slaughtering strictly for food is generally done with less concern for sanitary conditions or the treatment of the animal.

Yeah and where does sacrifice for no other reason than fairy tales stop? Humans next? Go ahead and say that is ridiculous, I will laugh at you.


No other reason? The animals get eaten.

Unless you're actually espousing militant veganism, I don't understand WTF your problem is.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

stuffy: becoming the first in the U.S. to have an all-Muslim city council and a Muslim mayor.

That's got to have the Neo-Cons shiatting bricks.


I-shia-what-you-did-there.png
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
That IS good news. Excellent. I'm happy they're able to perform their normal religious practices.

We slaughter mind-boggling amounts of animals every day for all sorts of purposes. A religious practice is as good as any other reason. This doesn't matter. They're free to practice their faith. Hopefully they cook/eat any sacrificed animals, but if they didn't I wouldn't care one bit.
 
Moroning [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I don't practice Santeria

I ain't got no crystal ball....
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: This really how the slippery slope started in the first place. We tolerate way too much in the name of religious freedom when the proper response should be "believe whatever you want, but seriously GFY we're not letting you sacrifice animals."


They are slaughtering for food following religious guidelines.  The "animal sacrifice" angle is just ooga booga scary Muslims meant to conjure up images of devil worshipers disemboweling animals in the minds of low IQ readers.
 
gnosis301
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
No Major League references?
 
johnphantom
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

JessieL: johnphantom: JessieL: johnphantom: Somacandra: Hialeah, FL found out all about this in the early 90s. If cities allow secular slaughtering for food and economic reasons, then they must allow religious slaughtering under similar oversight. Most religious slaughtering, whether for Judaism, Santeria or Islam is used for food alongside its religious purpose anyway.

Slaughtering for food is different than sacrifice.

Yes, slaughtering strictly for food is generally done with less concern for sanitary conditions or the treatment of the animal.

Yeah and where does sacrifice for no other reason than fairy tales stop? Humans next? Go ahead and say that is ridiculous, I will laugh at you.

No other reason? The animals get eaten.

Unless you're actually espousing militant veganism, I don't understand WTF your problem is.


There were 80 Islamic attacks in the US in 2015. They sacrifice plenty of humans.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Is on the case....

My favorite ending of all time.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

johnphantom: Somacandra: Hialeah, FL found out all about this in the early 90s. If cities allow secular slaughtering for food and economic reasons, then they must allow religious slaughtering under similar oversight. Most religious slaughtering, whether for Judaism, Santeria or Islam is used for food alongside its religious purpose anyway.

Slaughtering for food is different than sacrifice.


Not really.  Almost no religion just left the dead animal there on the altar to rot.  It would be dispatched, dismembered, some bits possibly burned, and the rest went into a stewpot or onto a grill.  The working difference between a butcher and a priest was only what song they were singing while they did the deed.
 
Creoena [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
If your God requires sacrificing animals (or humans, as can be the case), your God is nuts and you should consider a God who doesn't require killing things as part of its rituals.

/or better yet, don't put your faith in magical sky beings
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

johnphantom: JessieL: johnphantom: JessieL: johnphantom: Somacandra: Hialeah, FL found out all about this in the early 90s. If cities allow secular slaughtering for food and economic reasons, then they must allow religious slaughtering under similar oversight. Most religious slaughtering, whether for Judaism, Santeria or Islam is used for food alongside its religious purpose anyway.

Slaughtering for food is different than sacrifice.

Yes, slaughtering strictly for food is generally done with less concern for sanitary conditions or the treatment of the animal.

Yeah and where does sacrifice for no other reason than fairy tales stop? Humans next? Go ahead and say that is ridiculous, I will laugh at you.

No other reason? The animals get eaten.

Unless you're actually espousing militant veganism, I don't understand WTF your problem is.

There were 80 Islamic attacks in the US in 2015. They sacrifice plenty of humans.


Oh, I see. You're just a bigot.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

phalamir: johnphantom: Somacandra: Hialeah, FL found out all about this in the early 90s. If cities allow secular slaughtering for food and economic reasons, then they must allow religious slaughtering under similar oversight. Most religious slaughtering, whether for Judaism, Santeria or Islam is used for food alongside its religious purpose anyway.

Slaughtering for food is different than sacrifice.

Not really.  Almost no religion just left the dead animal there on the altar to rot.  It would be dispatched, dismembered, some bits possibly burned, and the rest went into a stewpot or onto a grill.  The working difference between a butcher and a priest was only what song they were singing while they did the deed.


That's not what wiki says about Judaism:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Burnt_offering_(Judaism)

A burnt offering in Judaism (Hebrew: קָרְבַּן עוֹלָה, qorban ʿōlā) is a form of sacrifice first described in the Hebrew Bible. As a tribute to God, a burnt offering was entirely burnt on the altar. This is in contrast to other forms of sacrifice (entitled zevach or zevach shelamim), which was partly burnt and most of it eaten in communion at a sacrificial meal.[1]

During the First Temple and Second Temple periods, the burnt offering was a twice-daily animal sacrifice offered on the altar in the temple in Jerusalem that was completely consumed by fire. The skin of the animal, however, was not burnt but given to the priests respective of their priestly division. These skins are listed as one of the twenty-four priestly gifts in Tosefta Hallah.[2]

https://www.ligonier.org/learn/devotionals/burnt-offering

Three kinds of animals were offered as burnt offerings - bulls (vv. 1-5), sheep and goats (v. 10), or turtledoves and pigeons (v. 14). Only the rich could afford bulls, the "middle class" offered sheep or goats, as that was the most they could give, and the poor sacrificed turtledoves and pigeons. In all cases, the offering was a real sacrifice. Meat was a rare luxury back then, so it was costly to burn an entire animal on the altar without giving any part of it to anyone but the Lord. This is exactly what happened with the burnt offering (vv. 9b, 13b, 17b).
 
johnphantom
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

JessieL: johnphantom: JessieL: johnphantom: JessieL: johnphantom: Somacandra: Hialeah, FL found out all about this in the early 90s. If cities allow secular slaughtering for food and economic reasons, then they must allow religious slaughtering under similar oversight. Most religious slaughtering, whether for Judaism, Santeria or Islam is used for food alongside its religious purpose anyway.

Slaughtering for food is different than sacrifice.

Yes, slaughtering strictly for food is generally done with less concern for sanitary conditions or the treatment of the animal.

Yeah and where does sacrifice for no other reason than fairy tales stop? Humans next? Go ahead and say that is ridiculous, I will laugh at you.

No other reason? The animals get eaten.

Unless you're actually espousing militant veganism, I don't understand WTF your problem is.

There were 80 Islamic attacks in the US in 2015. They sacrifice plenty of humans.

Oh, I see. You're just a bigot.


Yes, I hate all religion and despise anyone who believes in them as a moron incapable of figuring their way out of a wet paper bag.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Re. the worship of Offler, the Crocodile God:

"The preferred burnt offering to lay on the altar fire is a pound of sausages, the more choice the better in the eyes of the junior priests, who are duty-bound to ritually consume the gross and earthy portion left over after Offler has taken his fill of the spiritual essence of sausigiosity that rises to him on the higher airs of the cooking fire."
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

johnphantom: Yes, I hate all religion and despise anyone who believes in them as a moron incapable of figuring their way out of a wet paper bag.


If you've decided every religious person is a moron and to be hated, you're just following your own destructive and illogical path.
 
cakeman [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
What if they do it with dignity like in Joe vs Volcano? Is that ok?
 
Tranquil Hegemony [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Creoena: If your God requires sacrificing animals (or humans, as can be the case), your God is nuts and you should consider a God who doesn't require killing things as part of its rituals.


It's not so much that God (or gods) required it, than the necessity of slaughtering animals, distributing the meat, and handling the waste, in societies that didn't have things like slaughterhouses and FDA regulations. Back then priests did real work. But they lacked things like germ theory and such, so the institutional knowledge of "don't eat that, it'll make you sick" becomes "don't eat that because it belongs to the gods", and at some point (I'm spit-balling here) somebody notices that leaving those offerings out to rot also makes people sick (the gods are displeased, obviously) so they begin the practice of burning the offerings. Perhaps they believed that doing so translated the offerings to the heavens, the realm of air, by transforming the offerings into smoke. In practice they were incinerating biohazardous material.

They had good reasons for doing what they did, but they didn't always understand why, so they attributed those things to the spirit world.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

JessieL: johnphantom: Yes, I hate all religion and despise anyone who believes in them as a moron incapable of figuring their way out of a wet paper bag.

If you've decided every religious person is a moron and to be hated, you're just following your own destructive and illogical path.


I said I hate religion. For people I reserve hate for the MAGAts and Qanoners, which are commonly Christian. If you don't hate them too, then I'll laugh at you in the gas showers.
 
fortheloveof
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

JessieL: johnphantom: JessieL: johnphantom: Somacandra: Hialeah, FL found out all about this in the early 90s. If cities allow secular slaughtering for food and economic reasons, then they must allow religious slaughtering under similar oversight. Most religious slaughtering, whether for Judaism, Santeria or Islam is used for food alongside its religious purpose anyway.

Slaughtering for food is different than sacrifice.

Yes, slaughtering strictly for food is generally done with less concern for sanitary conditions or the treatment of the animal.

Yeah and where does sacrifice for no other reason than fairy tales stop? Humans next? Go ahead and say that is ridiculous, I will laugh at you.

No other reason? The animals get eaten.

Unless you're actually espousing militant veganism, I don't understand WTF your problem is.


Check out some of the other recent threads on religion, and you will recognize the problem.
 
Swampmaster
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Somacandra: Hialeah, FL found out all about this in the early 90s. If cities allow secular slaughtering for food and economic reasons, then they must allow religious slaughtering under similar oversight. Most religious slaughtering, whether for Judaism, Santeria or Islam is used for food alongside its religious purpose anyway.


I'm a big fan of Hawaiian Luau pig!  Let's have a Giant offering to Pelé to destroy Ruzzky~land; and then feast on marinated roasted Pig!

\makes good sammiches for tomorrow's lunch too!
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

johnphantom: JessieL: johnphantom: Yes, I hate all religion and despise anyone who believes in them as a moron incapable of figuring their way out of a wet paper bag.

If you've decided every religious person is a moron and to be hated, you're just following your own destructive and illogical path.

I said I hate religion. For people I reserve hate for the MAGAts and Qanoners, which are commonly Christian. If you don't hate them too, then I'll laugh at you in the gas showers.


My mistake, you didn't say you hate them. You said you hate what they believe and you simply despise them.

You're clearly making some fine distinctions here, but you're still a rabid bigot.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Sweet, now I can finally convert to Mithraism and shower in the blood of a bull.  I wonder what sort of health regulations are involved in that.
 
cleek
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Leviticus, baby. burn them farkers.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

JessieL: johnphantom: JessieL: johnphantom: Yes, I hate all religion and despise anyone who believes in them as a moron incapable of figuring their way out of a wet paper bag.

If you've decided every religious person is a moron and to be hated, you're just following your own destructive and illogical path.

I said I hate religion. For people I reserve hate for the MAGAts and Qanoners, which are commonly Christian. If you don't hate them too, then I'll laugh at you in the gas showers.

My mistake, you didn't say you hate them. You said you hate what they believe and you simply despise them.

You're clearly making some fine distinctions here, but you're still a rabid bigot.


Meanwhile 99% of our domestic terrorist attacks with 2 mass murders a DAY are purpurate by religious people.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
You're not "sacrificing" anything if you get to eat it later.
 
Swampmaster
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Creoena: If your God requires sacrificing animals (or humans, as can be the case), your God is nuts and you should consider a God who doesn't require killing things as part of its rituals.

/or better yet, don't put your faith in magical sky beings


"better yet, don't put your faith in magical sky beings..."

Volcanoes still GtG?  Caus we let the native Hawaiian whack-a-doodles claim their volcano god(s) can't be disturbed by a new Observatory!
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Hamtramck, huh?  I tell ya': we didn't have these issues when the Poles ran that place!

And, if animal sacrifice is now legal, can human sacrifice be that far behind?
