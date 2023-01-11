 Skip to content
(CNN)   Here's the thread where we talk about there being no winner in yesterday's Mega Millions drawing and make snarky comments about a tax on stupid people being applied again this week
48
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And I will once again pay the $2 tax.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I'll imagine I did and get the same results.
 
Diagonal [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I voluntarily and of my own free will stroll into a store and purchase <X>. That's taxation! Taxation is theft!"

wut?

/ left out "herewith"
// also "hereby"
/// and whargrbl
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

No, you'll have an extra $2.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

It's not exactly extra when I never lost it...
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Joke's on you.
I am going to imagine buying 1,000 tickets so I have a much better chance than you do!

Chessmate!
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You what time it is? That's right!!

tse2.mm.bing.netView Full Size


TAKE MY $2!
 
ralanprod [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Considering I pay for Total Fark, it's obvious that I don't make sound financial decisions anyway.
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

I just pretend I'm being gifted free subscriptions by anonymous farkers that think I'm ever so clever whenever I post.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
7, 13, 14, 15, 18 and the Mega Ball 9

Hey, that's almost the combination to my luggage!

Seriously, I can't imagine the odds of all low numbers like that for a drawing of this size, not having a winning ticket.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

The odds are exactly the same. Next to impossible.
 
EvaDewer
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

No, the odds of any one ticket matching all the numbers is identical.

I'm talking the overall odds of someone winning, which does depend on how many tickets are sold and it does skew more likely when it's "birthday" numbers.
 
tommyl66
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Gonna have to see how much we got from the Christmas scratch tickets and roll some of that into a down payment on being better than all of you poor folks.
 
strapp3r
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
and yet...

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
brilett
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Lotteries are the price we pay for civilized society.
 
Creoena [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Are the odds that the winning numbers being 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and MB 6 any different if they were completely randomized?
 
strapp3r
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
my dream...

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Netrngr
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Meh its past my threshold so I'll buy a ticket. I usually refuse to play until it is past 500 million. I mean If I win I want to win Fark You money.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

I hate scratch-off tickets as presents.  It's a present guaranteed to disappoint twice.
 
foo monkeys alt
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

The trick is to post your best material on alts. If people recognize your main username, they're less likely to gift you TF.
 
Erma Gerdd [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Deucednuisance
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
In the Nuisance household, we literally call buying a lottery ticket "paying the Stupid Tax".

We sometimes try to pretend that it's a Very High Risk Investment with Huge Returns.

But it's the Stupid Tax.

And I will be paying it on the way home from work tonight.   At a couple moths out of 65, I'd like to *stop* having to work.  The stock market of the last few years has put a serious dent in my retirement plans.  At least with the Stupid Tax, I know exactly how much I'm losing at any given time.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

The odds of those numbers being drawn is completely the same as any random combination.  The odds of someone playing those numbers is definitely more likely than the average random lineup.  It's the same as when those daily state drawings get all 7s or something and they suddenly have to pay out to a shiatload of winners compared to usual.
 
Torchsong
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Hey, I'm in. It's worth $2 just to have that dream of having enough money to hire someone to go into my office and quit for me.
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Thanks, I just found out on Fark that I didn't win again. What a huge waste of time and money, I'm heading out now to buy a ticket for the next drawing.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Total fark brings you enjoyment so it has value.  Lotto and the chance to dream a so it has value.
Also if you don't win the lotto you have a tiny slip of paper you can use as kindling to start a fire.
You can also use it as a write off against any losses if you gamble at casinos or sports.... not sure if it can be used against stock losses.

Anyway I like the chance to dream and I have won far more than I lost, 10k once, 1800 another and about 250 this year in scratches i got at a christmas party.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

I'm surprised nobody won.  A lot of people play people's ages and I can see someone somewhere in the US having kids that age.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Funny how next to impossible gets hiat every month or 2 on average.
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I snagged $4 this time. That's half of the 4 games I had bought. I'M ON A ROLL!

/ I'll double down on anther 4 games
// It's lookin' up
/// If ya ain't in it, you can't win it.
//// Just once will do, I'll never buy another ticket
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

2 dollars these days gets you about 3/4 a bottle of soda.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
No way? I'd have a better chance at getting COBOL as the primary programming language for AAA gaming then winning the lottery? Still if I DO win the lottery I could start a game project in COBOL!

Chex-mates AngulalmixomgwtfbbqNodeJS Divs!
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

We always get them at my wife's house and I always tally how much the cost v the prize is and this year is the 1st time its ever been positive.   Significantly positive for some reason.  20 family members, my family walked away with $250, one had 150 and another over 500.  Not sure why but a lot of $50 winners in a row for $2 scratches.

But I do hate them more for the silver crap on the table than the odds of winning.
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Me too, I'd much rather not win 1.3 Billion than not win 1.3 million.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

So do literally millions of other people
/and most of Fark
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

I have questions.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The wife said "we should get tickets" and I replied, "We f'n dumped $40 the last time it was this high. Did we win that? No. And we won't win this one. Better off using that money for something useful"

and so it was.

Sure it would be nice to win, I could use the money but we all know the odds are so much against me.

I think I have better luck being stuck down by lightning.
 
Creoena [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
ctighe2353:   But I do hate them more for the silver crap on the table than the odds of winning.

My family learned long ago to put a piece of used wrapping paper down on the table before scratching the Christmas scratch-off tickets.

/I won $35 this year!
//on $47 worth of tickets
///just give me the money next time
 
AeAe
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I buy Starbucks coffee almost everyday. $2 for a lottery ticket isn't going to break me.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

For a game where nobody won 13 people went home with $1m and 3 went home with $3m and about 7 million broke even or better.
I would take the $2 bet over the market right now if I was close to retirement.   It's a great time to invest if you have time for it to recover.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

We put down paper towels so we can toss them in the paper recycling bin when done.

I won $20 on a Xmas scratch off this year. That was nice.

Threw it right into the gas tank.
 
AUAIOMRN
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
If you get $2 worth of enjoyment from the ticket it's not a "stupid tax", it's a small part of your entertainment budget.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Not since they changed the odds.  We seem to be getting just a couple big winners for each of the big lottos these days.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
This is just like elections. Millions play, nobody wins.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Soon enough will be talking how the winner is really a loser because relatives and scammers and money is a curse...
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Won't someone think of the roads and the schools?
 
p51d007 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TwilightZone
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Here's the right way to play the lottery:  Step 1.  Get a dog.  Step 2. Get a poopy bag.  Step 3.  Take the dog on a walk.  If the dog poops:  Step 4  Use the bag to pick up the poop.  If the dog does not poop, continue to step 5.  Step 5. Pick up any lost change -- a penny here, nickel there, that kind of thing.  Step 6. Toss change into  a jar.  When there's enough in the jar proceed to step 7.   Step 7 Buy a lottery ticket using these coins as these are found by luck and are thus "lucky money."   (Lucky money function just like other money in every conceivable way) Step 8 Lose.***


***I did say "lucky money" was like regular money in every conceivable way.  What?  You thought all that walking and picking up dog poop and change was going to help you win?  Of course not.  But it will get your fat lazy arse off the couch and at least your DOG will be happy.
 
