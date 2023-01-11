 Skip to content
(Metro)   The mysterious Cat Shaver of Coventry strikes again, keeps shaving large perfect squares into the furs of people's pets   (metro.co.uk) divider line
    Strange, Cat  
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
abb3w [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Someone has a fetish for shaving pussies?
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well.
Do what you are good at doing.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
EatHam [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those squares aren't even squares.
The sad state of journalism these days.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe they just object to people putting cats out for the entire neighborhood to contend with, and want the owners to reconsider the possibility of keeping their cat at home.
 
dbrunker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does anyone know the whereabouts of Freaky Fred?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Problem solved.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shouldn't be hard to find. Just look for the guy buying grosses of bandages every week.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The dreaded cat shaver of Coventry.

Sounds like a title for a Goon Show Sketch.

The Dreaded Batter-Pudding Hurler (of Bexhill-on-Sea) (1954-10-12)
The Phantom Head Shaver (of Brighton) (1954-10-19)
The Terrible Revenge of Fred Fu-Manchu (1955-12-06)
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Two cases in 18 months?   That's some spree there.
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The phantom raspberry blower of old London town
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Beastly Breast Biter of Buckinghamthroptonshire
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

So instead of advocating for laws regarding them they shave people's cats?  That's not even a Shelbyville idea
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
There's a way to avoid having this happen, cat owners, and it's NOT "Open the door and let my cat terrorize the neighborhood wildlife all night before coming back inside to sleep the day away in the safety of a cushy little cat bed."
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Sounds harmless but also sounds like the type of behavior that should have a person locked up forever too.

Sorta /s
 
debug
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Unless this person is breaking into people's houses to shave their pets, it seems like there is a simple solution to this problem.
 
SirMadness
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Subby needs some revision:

soundtrack Close Encounters of the Third Kind "THE SQUARE SONG" [Sesame Street]
Youtube Q2tAohQLy3E
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Ugh... I wish I could stop my cats from going outside.  Seriously.  If you're not paying 100% attention or if you pause briefly to re-adjust your grip on an Amazon package, those bastards will run right by you.
 
Pert
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Parkway Mystic [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'm impressed.  Must be tough getting those perfectly squared squares shaved in...

Fark user imageView Full Size


(These are three perfect squared squares of 110 units per side; the numbers in the sub-squares are the sub-square units per side.  Please memorize for the quiz on Friday.)
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
morg
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I have to shave natted hairballs off my medium hair cat when he rolls around in sap or whatever. This is no easy task for a single person to achieve.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Yeah, this is like, ok, no big deal.... for now.
 
Cormee
‘’ 1 minute ago  
They're looking for a Brazilian
 
