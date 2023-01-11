 Skip to content
(AP News) NewsFlash FAA: Shut. Down. Everything   (apnews.com) divider line
120
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More like, delay everything and shut down some of the things.   Flights are still taking off here and there, but for most folks the oil is going to hit the anus this morning.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems bad.
 
goodncold
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have they tried unplugging it.  Waiting 10 seconds. And plugging it back in?
 
Derek Force
‘’ 1 hour ago  
soooo...  relying on some old ass system that finally went kaput or some sort of hacker thing?
 
the_celt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just farking great.  I have a flight at 8:20 this morning.
I'm not getting a kick.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like Pete Buttigieg is gonna have to go back on Fox News.
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

goodncold: Have they tried unplugging it.  Waiting 10 seconds. And plugging it back in?


Ctrl-Alt-Del. It probably all runs on DOS.
 
brax33 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Derek Force: soooo...  relying on some old ass system that finally went kaput or some sort of hacker thing?



Often these are the same thing.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fried ROC?
 
EvaDewer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mayor Pete like

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
freidog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now

OK who has the backup tape from last night?   Dave? Dave???
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On the bright side we still have 11 $13B aircraft carriers we bought instead of upgrading our infrastructure.

So that's nice,
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They had the power bar plugged into the socket on the light switch and some dumbass forgot to read the post it note next to the switch that read PLEASE LEAVE LIGHTS ON AT ALL TIMES OR AIR TRAFFIC CONTROL CRASHES THX FAA
 
Northern
‘’ 1 hour ago  

goodncold: Have they tried unplugging it.  Waiting 10 seconds. And plugging it back in?


They should take the cartridge out, blow on it to remove the dust and try it again.  They should also use the VHS cleaning cassette more often.
 
basicstock
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does this have anything to do with Microsoft ending support for Windows 7?
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
basicstock
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cowsaregoodeating: On the bright side we still have 11 $13B aircraft carriers we bought instead of upgrading our infrastructure.

So that's nice,


Hear me out ...

VTOL 757s on aircraft carriers.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shiat has been collapsing so frequently with the airlines lately that I'm starting to wonder if this is all just a massive cyber attack, or just 50yo tech and infrastructure finally collapsing catastrophically all at once
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do organizations just not do disaster recovery planning anymore?
Because this seems... avoidable.
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And of course AP chose this pic for the article about something SWA has nothing to be blamed for.
storage.googleapis.comView Full Size
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

somedude210: Shiat has been collapsing so frequently with the airlines lately that I'm starting to wonder if this is all just a massive cyber attack, or just 50yo tech and infrastructure finally collapsing catastrophically all at once


I have some very serious questions now about the IT systems used by airlines.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

the_celt: Just farking great.  I have a flight at 8:20 this morning.
I'm not getting a kick.


No you don't.

/srsly, that sucks. Sorry.
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Know no NOTAMS
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jairzinho: And of course AP chose this pic for the article about something SWA has nothing to be blamed for.
[storage.googleapis.com image 425x283]


But Southwest was all like, we got you FAA, waaaay ahead of you.

I
 
Macinfarker [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Goddammitsomuch.  I'm supposed to fly to Hawaii tonight.
 
eagles95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Secretary Pete will say we need X billions to fix this issue going forward.
Republicans will say that costs too much and give tax breaks to corporations and billionaires.
It will happen again and they will then blame immigrants and drag queens
And 48% of the voting part of country will believe Republicans on this
 
Jesterling [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looking forward to the Congressional investigations on just how Hunter's frustratingly beautiful wang caused this national catastrophe.


/notam was obsolete 10+ years ago, been hearing gripes forever
 
greentea1985 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Derek Force: soooo...  relying on some old ass system that finally went kaput or some sort of hacker thing?


My thought too. NOTAMS is an old but crucial system, so I'd expect it to be well-maintained. It feels weird for it to go down.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Macinfarker: Goddammitsomuch.  I'm supposed to fly to Hawaii tonight.


You might be okay. Supposedly they'll have it sorted by 9 am. Yeah, it's going to mess things up today playing catch up, but don't write off your trip yet.
 
SPARC Pile [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Derek Force: soooo...  relying on some old ass system that finally went kaput or some sort of hacker thing?


FAA programs get budget cuts because Congress decides to FAFO with funding and authorization levels. My guess is full on hardware failure of some key component that no longer has spares or backups weren't taken for a long line. I have one program where they kept on putting of technical refreshes (HW replacement) of 15 year old hardware because the TR budget kept getting cut. It is a mission-critical program, not but safety-critical. I'm hoping this lights a fire under the bean counter and gets them more funding.

I've seen some real dumbass moves lately where FAA system administrators will do full on password resets for systems and waited until people called in to complain to get the updated passwords. That wasn't in the NAS(National Airspace System), but I would not have put it past them to pull that in the NAS.

/FAA contractor
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Derek Force: soooo...  relying on some old ass system that finally went kaput or some sort of hacker thing?


I was going to ask, did the one old guy who knew the outdated code the system runs on kick the bucket or something?
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone do a Reagan and fire all ATC again. That'll fix it and get you an airport named after you. Who's in?
 
freakdiablo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jesterling: Looking forward to the Congressional investigations on just how Hunter's frustratingly beautiful wang caused this national catastrophe.


/notam was obsolete 10+ years ago, been hearing gripes forever


The tech that was supposed to run the DontCrashTheServers.bat file was too busy staring.
 
LesterB
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

goodncold: Have they tried unplugging it.  Waiting 10 seconds. And plugging it back in?


images.rapgenius.comView Full Size
 
Liadan
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: Macinfarker: Goddammitsomuch.  I'm supposed to fly to Hawaii tonight.

You might be okay. Supposedly they'll have it sorted by 9 am. Yeah, it's going to mess things up today playing catch up, but don't write off your trip yet.


As someone with family leaving for Europe today, I'm REALLY hoping they get it together before the evening flights.
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I thought it was Notice to Airmen? Cuz only the manliest of manly men should be allowed to pilot aircraft. I guess everything is woke now.

/s
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I'm sure the GQP house will solve the problem by pulling all funding for the FAA and making aviation illegal except for megachurch pastor and lobbyist private jets because freedom.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Weaver95: somedude210: Shiat has been collapsing so frequently with the airlines lately that I'm starting to wonder if this is all just a massive cyber attack, or just 50yo tech and infrastructure finally collapsing catastrophically all at once

I have some very serious questions now about the IT systems used by airlines.


media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
tommyl66
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Dammit, I was going to buy a last second ticket to Hawaii this morning and fake my own death once I got there and leave this fresh hell behind me, but I guess I'll get back to work.
 
Jesterling [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Macinfarker: Goddammitsomuch.  I'm supposed to fly to Hawaii tonight.



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blackminded
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: They had the power bar plugged into the socket on the light switch and some dumbass forgot to read the post it note next to the switch that read PLEASE LEAVE LIGHTS ON AT ALL TIMES OR AIR TRAFFIC CONTROL CRASHES THX FAA


You laugh but I once worked in a server room almost exactly like this.

/the sign was in Sharpie for added srsness
 
Fista-Phobia
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Has any right-wing troglodyte suggested the privatization of the FAA yet?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

basicstock: [external-preview.redd.it image 500x312]


It makes me sad that it took that long for Johnny to appear.

What has happened to you, Fark?
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Still Quite busy as of 7:38am ET in the East Coast. Lots of flights departed earlier.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Fista-Phobia: Has any right-wing troglodyte suggested the privatization of the FAA yet?


No, but they are proposing budget cuts as a path to improvement.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Yeah, this isn't normal.   KATL has been only inbounds for at least 20 or 30 minutes:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Warthog: Yeah, this isn't normal.   KATL has been only inbounds for at least 20 or 30 minutes:

[Fark user image image 425x360]


That image gives me 9/11 vibes.
 
schecter [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
clear-my-cache.com
 
