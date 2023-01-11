 Skip to content
(CNN)   California has received over 400% to 600% more rainfall than average over the past year. I mean week   (cnn.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Climate kinda changed, didn't it?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Climate kinda changed, didn't it?


NO YOU!
motherjones.comView Full Size


* This is what Republicans actually pretend to believe.
 
jlee4677 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Will this be mostly runoff or will it help fill reservoirs and water collection areas?
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jlee4677: Will this be mostly runoff or will it help fill reservoirs and water collection areas?


Yes.
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jlee4677: Will this be mostly runoff or will it help fill reservoirs and water collection areas?


A lot will be runoff due to the massive amount but yeah I'm wondering the same thing.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DRTFA, but it seems like they're receiving 4x to 6x their annual rainfall, in a sungle week.

/ maybe I'm just dense and that is what subby is saying.
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who knew 9 billion people on a planet burning fossil fuels and growing methane producing cows in the billions and releasing toxic chemicals into the atmosphere would cause climate change....
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
California: We're in a drought! The worst drought in 1200 years! We need rain!
Also California: We need it to stop raining!

/make up your minds
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Irving Maimway: jlee4677: Will this be mostly runoff or will it help fill reservoirs and water collection areas?

A lot will be runoff due to the massive amount but yeah I'm wondering the same thing.


It's complicated:  https://apnews.com/article/science-weather-california-droughts-storms-04a759ff7f9db227d226ce098ad62b6d

For the Central Valley and Sacramento:  improvement, but more is needed because the deficit is large and multiyear.

For Southern California:  not so much because the water they use primarily comes from the Colorado River.
 
Dr Dreidel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jlee4677: Will this be mostly runoff or will it help fill reservoirs and water collection areas?


Good news! Lake Mead is up 5 feet compared to this time last year.

// last year, when the level was 21 feet below the previous year and 38 feet below 2021 levels
// and they STILL expect the level to drop overall this year
// I read somewhere that they estimate 12-18 months before overdrawing the reservoir has disastrous impacts on both the Hoover Dam and the southwest's water supply
 
hairywoogit
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jlee4677: Will this be mostly runoff or will it help fill reservoirs and water collection areas?


Most of it will be lost, but it will absolutely help fill reservoirs and water collection areas.  The larger issue isn't the water being caught, its the destruction of infrastructure that large amounts of rain cause, as most of the infrastructure isn't built to channel that much water that quickly.  In short, it's expensive and sometimes kills stuff.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
originaldave77.files.wordpress.comView Full Size

You all laughed.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, they're slowly crawling out of their crippling drought? Cool.
 
hairywoogit
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr Dreidel: jlee4677: Will this be mostly runoff or will it help fill reservoirs and water collection areas?

Good news! Lake Mead is up 5 feet compared to this time last year.

// last year, when the level was 21 feet below the previous year and 38 feet below 2021 levels
// and they STILL expect the level to drop overall this year
// I read somewhere that they estimate 12-18 months before overdrawing the reservoir has disastrous impacts on both the Hoover Dam and the southwest's water supply


Yeah, all of this too.  Who knew that concentrating a vast amount of people into an area that is largely arid would cause water issues?
 
Exhume me for National Pop Goes the Weasel Day
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jlee4677: Will this be mostly runoff or will it help fill reservoirs and water collection areas?


the ocean gets 80%, so we got that going for us
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thealgorerhythm: [originaldave77.files.wordpress.com image 555x424]
You all laughed.


Wasn't the Navy wanting a new port out west? Marina Del Lex seems like the ideal spot.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Exhume me for National Pop Goes the Weasel Day: jlee4677: Will this be mostly runoff or will it help fill reservoirs and water collection areas?

the ocean gets 80%, so we got that going for us


if this kind of thing becomes the 'new norm', seems like a golden opportunity to build massive drainage collection basins, etc. to take full advantage.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's what you get for offending God!
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From another article:

Snowpack across much of the central and southern portions of the Sierra Nevada is now 200 to 300 percent of normal for the date. In some locations the snowpack has already exceeded the April 1 average. (April 1 is typically around the time the snowpack is at its deepest.)

The growing snowpack is helping to ease California's years-long drought. The most recent U.S. Drought Monitor, released Jan. 5, upgraded central to southern portions of the state from the most severe level, D4 (exceptional drought), to D3 (extreme drought). Additional rain and snow in the next week or so could further ease drought conditions across California.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 1 hour ago  
... a 400% increase in weekly rainfall is much easier to deal with than a 400% increase in annual rainfall.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jlee4677: Will this be mostly runoff or will it help fill reservoirs and water collection areas?


Very little will be captured for future use.
 
the_rhino [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thealgorerhythm: [originaldave77.files.wordpress.com image 555x424]
You all laughed.


One step closer to Arizona Bay

Bill Hicks - Arizona Bay (1997)
Youtube 5Zmi2NLcf0k
 
Eravior
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You see? This is what happens when too many people pray for something. You have a drought, millions pray for rain, and this is what you get. We need prayer regulations.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jlee4677: Will this be mostly runoff or will it help fill reservoirs and water collection areas?



And is this "atmospheric river"  traveling far enough to help lake mead?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Eravior: You see? This is what happens when too many people pray for something. You have a drought, millions pray for rain, and this is what you get. We need prayer regulations.


Or at least common sense laws like banning high capacity prayer.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SomeAmerican: ... a 400% increase in weekly rainfall is much easier to deal with than a 400% increase in annual rainfall.


Year ain't over yet
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 1 hour ago  

erewhon the opinionated: Who knew 9 billion people on a planet burning fossil fuels and growing methane producing cows in the billions and releasing toxic chemicals into the atmosphere would cause climate change....


Nobody knows what 9 billion people will do, we just hit 8 billion last year.  Maybe someone in that next billion discovers an energy source with no harm to the environment. Maybe #9 billion causes critical mass and we all explode.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does no one watch disaster movies? California gets f*cked up in every single one of them.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Exhume me for National Pop Goes the Weasel Day: jlee4677: Will this be mostly runoff or will it help fill reservoirs and water collection areas?

the ocean gets 80%, so we got that going for us


They should build a wall to keep that water on land
 
Microsoft_Bob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cachuma lake went from 30% to 80% full over the last three days. Our reservoirs that exists are getting filled up, then they release water for the next storm.
Cachuma
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
California: Hey god think you can do something about these droughts and wildfires? We could really use some rain.

God: I got you fam
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Climate kinda changed, didn't it?


This kind of atmospheric river has happened in the past in California.

Fark user imageView Full Size


However, with climate change large rain events like this could start happening more often since warmer air can hold more moisture. It's too soon to tell if California will be seeing more of this or if it will be back to drought conditions when this is over. It could go either way.
 
zez
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Maybe they shouldn't live where it rains
 
H31N0US
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

jlee4677: Will this be mostly runoff or will it help fill reservoirs and water collection areas?


I've been watching this https://cdec.water.ca.gov/resapp/RescondMain for the past few weeks and the change in levels is remarkable. By the end of this week the system should be in pretty good shape.

The roads and other stuff not so much. But it will dry out, and stuff will get fixed.
 
oldfool
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
That's blade runner wet
 
darkeyes
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Almonds for everyone!
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
If your personal situation permits, please consider donating your time or money to the American Red Cross
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"It's great living on the river. It's not so great living in the river - there's a big difference,"

We looked at a house on the Willamette, but realized the back yard was part of the first flood plain. The rest of the yard and the house were in the secondary plain. Currently live on top of a small hill far from the river.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Irving Maimway: jlee4677: Will this be mostly runoff or will it help fill reservoirs and water collection areas?

A lot will be runoff due to the massive amount but yeah I'm wondering the same thing.

It's complicated:  https://apnews.com/article/science-weather-california-droughts-storms-04a759ff7f9db227d226ce098ad62b6d

For the Central Valley and Sacramento:  improvement, but more is needed because the deficit is large and multiyear.

For Southern California:  not so much because the water they use primarily comes from the Colorado River.


Rockies snowpack is doing well though too. This is from a few days ago and looks like it should continue to pile on for a while.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
X-Geek
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

He tried to warn ya.
 
snowshovel
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Dr Dreidel: jlee4677: Will this be mostly runoff or will it help fill reservoirs and water collection areas?

Good news! Lake Mead is up 5 feet compared to this time last year.

// last year, when the level was 21 feet below the previous year and 38 feet below 2021 levels
// and they STILL expect the level to drop overall this year
// I read somewhere that they estimate 12-18 months before overdrawing the reservoir has disastrous impacts on both the Hoover Dam and the southwest's water supply

It's down 20 feet from last year according to this:  https://mead.uslakes.info/level.asp
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Climate kinda changed, didn't it?


California has regular history of these events. Saying this is because of climate change is like saying it doesn't exist because it snowed in DC.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

snowshovel: Dr Dreidel: jlee4677: Will this be mostly runoff or will it help fill reservoirs and water collection areas?

Good news! Lake Mead is up 5 feet compared to this time last year.

// last year, when the level was 21 feet below the previous year and 38 feet below 2021 levels
// and they STILL expect the level to drop overall this year
// I read somewhere that they estimate 12-18 months before overdrawing the reservoir has disastrous impacts on both the Hoover Dam and the southwest's water supply

It's down 20 feet from last year according to this:  https://mead.uslakes.info/level.asp


Much of the snowpack will end up in the reservoirs, but most of the rain will run off. The LA basin is rather flat, so some of the rain there will sink in, slowly, muddily, break your house's foundationly.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
oldfool: That's blade runner wet

California Should be breaking ground on the Sepulveda Sea Wall any day now..
 
Netrngr
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

X-Geek: [Fark user image 300x300]
He tried to warn ya.


Damnit sir! You beat me to it! Im including the damned video anyway.
Albert Hammond - It Never Rains In Southern California (1973) HD 0815007
Youtube Gmq4WIjQxp0
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: [originaldave77.files.wordpress.com image 555x424]
You all laughed.


Lexington, LOL. Best laugh I ever got out of "Stargate: Universe" was when they were stranded on a planet and set up shop permanently, then Dr. Rush formed a splinter group that became its own country and when the team in the alternate timeline was reading the records someone was like "what did they call it, 'Rushia'?".

Classic pun joke.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Does no one watch disaster movies? California gets f*cked up in every single one of them.


Does no one watch British Sci Fi? London gets invaded in every single one of them!

/just poking ya
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Walker: California: We're in a drought! The worst drought in 1200 years! We need rain!
Also California: We need it to stop raining!

/make up your minds


oh no, keep it coming.  you like to eat, don't you?
 
Marksrevenge
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I read TFA and I'm still not sure if they're saying last week rained 400% more than the same week in 2022 or all of 2022.
 
rzrwiresunrise
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The rainfall we're getting is really not that bad. I'd barely call these "storms" except in a technical sense. What's f*cking us up is the ground's inability to absorb the water & our infrastructure's failure to cope.
 
