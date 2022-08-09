 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   Day 322 of WW3: Fighting rages in the center of Soledar. The city was hit by Russian attacks hours after a surprise visit by German top diplomat Annalena Baerbock. It's your Wednesday Ukraine war discussion
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
January 11

Ukraine is under fire. The situation in the regions as of this morning

, Dnipropetrovsk region
During the night, the Russians shelled the Nikopol district three times with heavy artillery. More than 20 shells landed in Krasnogrigorovskaya community, Marganets and Nikopol. Houses, an industrial enterprise, a gas station, a shop, a gas pipeline, an electric grid, a production shop of a private enterprise and power lines were damaged. There were no casualties everywhere.

, Kharkiv region
Yesterday, at about 23:00, the invaders shelled Kharkiv, previously from the Smertch MLRS. Pyrotechnics were hit in the Kievsky district. There was a large-scale fire and detonation of pyrotechnic products. Previously without victims.

, Mykolaiv region
During the night from 23:34 to 02:02, the enemy fired multiple rocket launchers at the territory of the Kutsurub community, firing more than 40 rockets. The consequences are being clarified. According to preliminary information, no injuries were reported.

📍Donetsk region
During the day of January, the Russians killed 1 civilian in the Donbass in Bakhmut. Another 1 person in the region was injured.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ukrainian Armed Forces repulsed enemy attacks in about 13 settlements

"Over the past day, units of the Defense Forces repelled attacks by the invaders in the areas of the settlements of Gryanikivka in the Kharkiv region, Stelmakhivka-Luganskaya and Sporny, Razdolovka, Veseloe, Bakhmut, Klishiivka, Mayorsk, Vodiane, Nevelske, Krasnogorovka, Marinka and Prechistivka in the Donbas," the General Staff said in a morning summary.

During the current day, the air force carried out 14 strikes on the enemy's concentration areas, as well as 4 strikes on the positions of its anti-aircraft missile systems. Ukrainian rocket launchers and gunners hiat 3 command posts, 2 positions of Russian rocket troops and artillery, and 8 areas of concentration of occupants ' manpower.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Russian capture of Soledar will not mean encirclement of Bakhmut-ISW

"Several Russian sources claimed that on January 10, the Wagner PMC forces advanced to the west of Soledar. But Yevgeny Prigozhin denied these claims, noting that the Wagnerists are still fighting against coordinated Ukrainian resistance, " the Institute for the Study of War said in a daily report.

As of January 10, ISW analysts noted, there is only visual confirmation of the presence of Wagner forces in the center of Soledar. "However, the reality of controlling territory in Soledar from block to block is unclear due to the dynamic nature of urban fighting," the analysts stressed.

"Even if we take at face value the Russian statements, the capture of Soledar will not mean the immediate encirclement of Bakhmut. Control of Soledar will not necessarily allow Russian troops to establish control over critical Ukrainian ground lines of communication to Bakhmut, " the ISW concluded.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I guess not going full "Lord of the rings" would be a good thing.

There will be no Third World War, this is not a trilogy, - Zelensky spoke at the Golden Globe ceremony

The President of Ukraine addressed the audience of the Golden Globe Film Award ceremony, thanking Ukraine's allies for their support.

In his address, Zelensky said that "the war in Ukraine is not over yet, but the tide is changing and it is already obvious who will win"" He also mentioned the Golden Globes awards ceremony in the 1940s before the end of World War II.

" There will be no Third World War. This is not a trilogy , " he said.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
NATO and EU agree to strengthen cooperation amid Russia's aggression against Ukraine

European Union and NATO officials agreed to "strengthen" their cooperation on security issues and support for Ukraine. The Joint Declaration on Cooperation between NATO and the EU, signed in Brussels on January 10, is aimed at protecting Ukraine's critical infrastructure, as well as addressing security concerns caused, in particular, by foreign interference and disinformation campaigns.

" We are determined to take the partnership between NATO and the EU to a new level ," NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said after the discussion.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The intensity of artillery fire from Russian troops has plummeted - CNN

The intensity of artillery fire from the Russian army has sharply decreased compared to the peak reached during the Russian invasion, CNN reports, citing American and Ukrainian sources.

In some cases, this intensity decreased by 75%. CNN sources say that there is no obvious explanation for this yet. This may be due to the need to save ammunition due to their shortage. It is possible that the Russian command is reviewing the tactics of conducting combat operations due to the successful offensive of the Ukrainian army over the past months. However, according to them, this is evidence of the weakening of Russian positions in Ukraine against the background of an increase in arms supplies to Kiev by Western countries.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Russian troops in Belarus hardly represent a real offensive force, British intelligence says

On January 8, 2023, the Ministry of Defense of Belarus announced the holding of joint Russian-Belarusian tactical flight exercises, which will be held on the territory of the country from January 16 to February 1, 2023. As of January 8, avialyubitelei recorded the arrival of a total of 12 Mi-8 support helicopters and Mi-24 and Ka-52 attack helicopters. Some of them marked " Z " landed at the Machulishchi air base near Minsk.

"The new deployment of Russian aviation in Belarus is most likely a real exercise, and not a preparation for any additional offensive operations against Ukraine. Although Russia maintains a significant number of troops in Belarus, they are mainly involved in exercises. They are unlikely to represent a real offensive force, " the report says.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Russia has restricted travel for those liable for military service, - intelligence

The Russian FSB sent a corresponding order to all border departments of the country.

"Starting from January 9, 2023, from 00: 00, the Border Department of the Federal Security Service of Russia will restrict the travel outside the territory of the Russian Federation of citizens who have a certificate of readiness for military service from categories" A"," B "and" c"," the report says.

Earlier it was reported about the preparation of a new wave of mobilization in the Russian Federation. It will take about two months for the equipment and initial training of the "replenishment".
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights held talks with the Russian Ombudsman

"Night of negotiations: within the framework of the agreements reached earlier, a meeting was held with the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Russian Federation Tatyana Moskalkova. We discussed a wide range of humanitarian issues and cases related to providing human rights assistance to citizens of the two countries, " Dmitry Lubinets said on Facebook.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ukrainian supermarkets refuse Bonduelle products

Silpo, VARUS, NOVUS and ATB retail chains refused to sell products of the French manufacturer Bonduelle, which provided humanitarian aid to the Russian invaders, in their stores. This was reported by the press services of the companies.

Recall that at the end of 2022, the Russian media reported that the French producer of frozen and canned vegetables Bonduelle supported the Russian troops and gave them humanitarian aid and wished them a "quick victory".

On December 31, 2022, Bonduelle Group issued an official statement in which it denied this information. They called "fake" photos with their products and quotes from the management of Bonduelle in Russia. At the same time, the company continues its activities on the territory of this terrorist state.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
In Poland announced strengthening of rospropaganda on the eve of elections

One of the main reasons is the parliamentary elections scheduled for autumn.

" The experience of our allies and political friends is such that it is the period of various kinds of election campaigns that activates the Russian side, which wants to influence the election results through propaganda or disinformation ," Stanislav, the government Commissioner for Security of the Polish information space, said in an interview with PAP.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Separate release of the Kinburn Spit is not appropriate

" The Kinburn spit is more controlled by the enemy. At the same time, thanks to our fire control, the enemy cannot concentrate large groups of its troops there... I want to explain to everyone: both the islands and the Kinburn Spit, their liberation is possible only during the general liberation of our territories. A separate release of the Kinburn Spit is not entirely appropriate. Why? Because there is an open area and fire defeats from the enemy can cause more damage than we will get advantages during the liberation of this territory , " said Colonel Yevgeny Yerin, head of the joint press center of the Defense Forces.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Russians attacked 9 settlements in the Region yesterday

The Donetsk region was subjected to 17 attacks by Russian invaders on 9 settlements during the day, as a result of which there were casualties among the civilian population.

"The enemy hit the cities of Avdiivka, Toretsk, Liman, Kostiantynivka, Velyka Novoselka, Severnoye, Netailove, Ternii, Vremivka," the Donetsk Region Police Communications Department reports.
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

fasahd: I guess not going full "Lord of the rings" would be a good thing.

There will be no Third World War, this is not a trilogy, - Zelensky spoke at the Golden Globe ceremony

The President of Ukraine addressed the audience of the Golden Globe Film Award ceremony, thanking Ukraine's allies for their support.

In his address, Zelensky said that "the war in Ukraine is not over yet, but the tide is changing and it is already obvious who will win"" He also mentioned the Golden Globes awards ceremony in the 1940s before the end of World War II.

" There will be no Third World War. This is not a trilogy , " he said.


Glad youre back.

Even better, not splitting episode 3 into two parts.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
No matter how difficult it may be, we know that the Bakhmut Fortress is holding out! It is held thanks to the work of our soldiers. We fight until the end of the Russian occupation! We are fighting for the first day of our victory! We are fighting for the future of the Ukrainian nation!
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Acolyte of the UOC-MP monastery urges invaders to seize Kiev-SBU

The attacker turned out to be a servant of the Spaso-Pokrovsky Convent of the UOC of the Moscow Patriarchate in the Zhytomyr region.

After launching a full-scale invasion, he publicly supported the Russian invaders and justified their war crimes. To do this, he joined the pro-Kremlin Telegram community, in which he called on the invaders to destroy Ukrainians and seize Kiev, and also commented approvingly on enemy rocket attacks on Ukrainian cities and civilian objects. He also agitated citizens not to join the ranks of Ukrainian defenders.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good morning everyone.
No jokes today, let's talk war. We will reclaim this thread so help us god.

The block by block urban fighting carries on... Orcs have suffered an estimated 16k casualties in Bakhmut, mostly freed convicts. They're reusing the Strafbattalions of yore! quite amazing. I am reading "Meat Grinder: The battles of the Rzhev Salient" right now in my o2 therapy and sometimes the parallels from 1942 to today are amazing. Stop me if you've heard this one before: one soviet infantry division is formed from Gulag volunteers who do it to take reduced/commuted sentences. They are trained all the way from Siberia, disembark a good 100km from the front and walk the rest of the way (in the winter). They get to the front a few days later, wrecked, and are given a few days rest before fed into the Germans' prepared positions without adequate heavy weapon support and they get cut to bits. It could be bakhmut today! (except the Reds would lose more in a week than this war has claimed so far)

However, the push and pull of the urban struggle around Bakhmut and Soledar is not as interesting to me as the factionalization of the Russian military. I honestly think this is the most important thing going on in the war right now, since its long-term consequences for Russia are potentially severe.

There are basically 3 RU armies at this point, and this is not going to end well for RU as a whole: The chechens, the Wagnerites, and the normal RU army.

Wagner's grown from 8k to 50k; that's the strength of several divisions. granted, most of them are cannon fodder convicts, but still...its grown big. That means it has gotten access to lots of resources and political favor. It is literally at this point a direct rival of the official military of Russia!

Now, historically, one of the main reasons why Kings would disarm the peasants, why state armies were funded to begin with, why you create professional loyal armies and not rely on mercenaries is because you, the head of state (be it king or duke or president or whatever), is you need to keep a monopoly on state sponsored violence. This is yours, and yours alone, and you cant tolerate factions within the country, lest one of them try to over throw you at worst, or at best, the factions compete against each other and don't keep their eye on the common goal (defeating the enemy). This is exactly what we are seeing in RU! The RU state army doesnt have anything NEAR a monopoly of force... yikes! Absolutely unprecedented since the mercenary Armies of the 30 Years War, and we can only assume will end very violently.

Their army has been so mismanaged and gutted by corruption and grift, Pooty's had to literally break one of the fundamental rules of state craft to keep the war going: he now has rival factions of armed groups within the armed forces. Very serious, very scary for RU.

it just makes one think, are we seeing the lines in the sand forming for civil war 2.0? what if the RU DoD and the Wagner guys end up struggling for power? What do they do if Putin is deposed? Or if one of them decides "right we cant tolerate these guys any more, we're going to start assassinating the leadership of (the other faction)", and we start seeing Night of the Long Knives style violence? <grabs popcorn>

Anyway this sort of scenario is very intriguing; if the orcs push another 300m into bakhmut, <shrugs> not such a biggie. And honestly I cant see how this is anything but GOOD NEWS for Ukraine.

UA grows in strength daily. They're getting more and more well-trained, well-equipped soldiers into the field, getting more and more top shelf gear.

They've grabbed the wolf by the ears in bakhmut, in my opinion, to pin the forces down. I don't think they are really even "trying to win" there; they want to hold and attrit the Wagnerites there until they're ready for a counter offensive, and will then push and win wherever they choose. They're taking a dozen casualties a day in Bakhmut, probably inflicting 10x that; they'll pay that bill if it means it ties down Wagner's efforts.

The UA strategy is to attrit the Orcs forces with long range weapons to the point where its a push over. The Orcs are pushing hard into bakhmut for political reasons, not for ones that make sense militarily.

The Orcs are trying to take names on a map for payouts and bonuses, the UA are trying to destroy the Orc's army. Very different goals.

My guess, they'll tie down enough of the Wagnerites and Orc forces in the Donbas where they are all too happy to waste resources, while UA continues to attrit them there and in other areas.

When the deep freeze comes and armour can move over open country again, they'll probably strike somewhere else.

Ironically, it makes me think of what the Red Army did to the Wehrmacht at Stalingrad: the Germans were so focused in taking "the last factory complex on the Volga" (ie, bakhmut), they didnt notice the preparations for Operation Uranus till it was too late, and their whole army was surrounded and subsequently destroyed. I could see a similar thing happening here: RU is focused on politics in donbas and holding the "annexed" provinces to give Putin his political win; meanwhile the UA plans and executes their destruction of the Orc army.

Soooooo.... operationally, lets see. this very warm winter has actually probably slowed UA down; the Orcs wont be freezing as badly as hoped and i bet its too wet for armour off road. UA probably needs a good few weeks of subzero... then the tanks will move again, and we'll get orcsicles.

Also, really curious to see what the West does with further pressure on DE to send Leoparden. (oh maaaaan think how glorious a spring campaign would be with UA marked Leo2s hell for leather, CRUSHING t72s.... Battle of Medina Ridge in Ukraine FTW!)

Summary of important developments id recommend monitoring:
1. the further tribalization / and fracturing of the RU amred forces along mercenary /  regular army lines
2. pressure in the west to send modern armor
3. UA counter attack when it gets cold

Let's watch those topics. advances/retreats in broken cities are less important to the outcome of the war than perhaps the daily scoop in the media will have you believe.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It will always remain in 2022. Forever a hero who fought for Ukraine, but will never see its rebirth.

Vladislav Vakulenko died on December 30, 2022 from an enemy bullet that met him in the battles for Bakhmut.

The defender was 21 years old. Student, master of Thai boxing. He wanted to see Ukraine win, and then return to training and get new achievements in sports, and not at the front.

"We live in war! I understand that we live in a historical time, when there are real brave brothers around, who have the spirit and body to fight. When you want to sleep less, to see more, and do more, to enjoy every moment. A time that shows who really stayed close and is waiting for you. A time where you feel like you're on vacation and get a lot of pleasure. The time when you will remain a hero or die a hero, " wrote the defender himself

We can't bring the fallen heroes back to life, but we can preserve the eternal memory of them!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nappy Fibonacci [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good morning, FJ!  Am hoping that your meat grinder and devices on which you post aren't coming into the chamber w you.  Apparently there's at least a theoretical risk of fire.

https://www.dartmouth-hitchcock.org/hyperbaric/patient-support-education

If I was party to some cataclysm that led to a Teutonic fire emergency that turned you into a dust, it would definitely interfere with the harmony of my existence and possibly that of the universe.

All the best, NF
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Father_Jack: it just makes one think, are we seeing the lines in the sand forming for civil war 2.0? what if the RU DoD and the Wagner guys end up struggling for power? What do they do if Putin is deposed? Or if one of them decides "right we cant tolerate these guys any more, we're going to start assassinating the leadership of (the other faction)", and we start seeing Night of the Long Knives style violence? <grabs popcorn>


Civil war? The question, then, is: who has the nukes?

Seeing a three-way civil war in Russia with captured nukes on all sides would be... interesting. In the Chinese Curse sense of the word.

I'm assuming that most or all of the land-based warheads suffer from Tritium degradation, and would either fizzle (i.e.: dirty bomb) or explode with the force of a low-yield nuclear (not thermonuclear) bomb. Also, the missiles they are mounted in are probably wonky, as well.

Not sure about the nukes on the boomers. IF Russia is spending ANY money on nuke maintenance, and forestalling corruption thereto, then it is probably on the boomer warheads.

How many small A-bombs, used intermittently on cities, could Russia take before turning into a howling wilderness governed by tribal warlords?
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nappy Fibonacci: Good morning, FJ!  Am hoping that your meat grinder and devices on which you post aren't coming into the chamber w you.  Apparently there's at least a theoretical risk of fire.

https://www.dartmouth-hitchcock.org/hyperbaric/patient-support-education

If I was party to some cataclysm that led to a Teutonic fire emergency that turned you into a dust, it would definitely interfere with the harmony of my existence and possibly that of the universe.

All the best, NF


Rest assured, we are not permitted to bring anything electronic or even anything w metal zippers into the chamber. There are a german number of rules posted on intimidating looking signs telling what may amd what may not be brought in. Said rules are enforced by a stern german woman w a butch haircut.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harlee: Father_Jack: it just makes one think, are we seeing the lines in the sand forming for civil war 2.0? what if the RU DoD and the Wagner guys end up struggling for power? What do they do if Putin is deposed? Or if one of them decides "right we cant tolerate these guys any more, we're going to start assassinating the leadership of (the other faction)", and we start seeing Night of the Long Knives style violence? <grabs popcorn>

Civil war? The question, then, is: who has the nukes?

Seeing a three-way civil war in Russia with captured nukes on all sides would be... interesting. In the Chinese Curse sense of the word.

I'm assuming that most or all of the land-based warheads suffer from Tritium degradation, and would either fizzle (i.e.: dirty bomb) or explode with the force of a low-yield nuclear (not thermonuclear) bomb. Also, the missiles they are mounted in are probably wonky, as well.

Not sure about the nukes on the boomers. IF Russia is spending ANY money on nuke maintenance, and forestalling corruption thereto, then it is probably on the boomer warheads.

How many small A-bombs, used intermittently on cities, could Russia take before turning into a howling wilderness governed by tribal warlords?


It really depends which side we give A-10s to
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: Nappy Fibonacci: Good morning, FJ!  Am hoping that your meat grinder and devices on which you post aren't coming into the chamber w you.  Apparently there's at least a theoretical risk of fire.

https://www.dartmouth-hitchcock.org/hyperbaric/patient-support-education

If I was party to some cataclysm that led to a Teutonic fire emergency that turned you into a dust, it would definitely interfere with the harmony of my existence and possibly that of the universe.

All the best, NF

Rest assured, we are not permitted to bring anything electronic or even anything w metal zippers into the chamber. There are a german number of rules posted on intimidating looking signs telling what may amd what may not be brought in. Said rules are enforced by a stern german woman w a butch haircut.


I've seen this 28 minute movie
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: No jokes today, let's talk war. We will reclaim this thread so help us god.


So now we have to set up our own folding chairs?
Damn, I didn't mean to be that much of a Debbie Downer.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do, so keep reading


If you know any Ukrainians in need or in the war zone, see the top of the (continued) post for links for them.

You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes' (in the "continued" post)). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff', (in the "continued" post)

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  (Which I had to start trimming to comply with Fark's 100 link limit per comment before splitting it in two). If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://standwithukraine.today/ukrainian-charities/ and https://old.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/


I make no claims about any of these groups.  I've trimmed a few that people have said might be suspect, but I have no personal knowledge of any of them.  If you feel the need to vet them before donating, see GuideStar or Charity Navigator. (Links to them below)

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/ but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

Brits and such should consider donating to UK charities as they can get 25% 'Gift Aid' matching from the UK government.

If you've gained profits from stocks, consider donating the stocks directly, so they get the full value and you don't need to hold some back to pay capital gain taxes.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

A girl raising funds for drones for her brother's unit in Bakhmut: https://twitter.com/daryazorka/status/1607915420757159936

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua (new URL https://savelife.in.ua/en/ but breaks Fark's link checker)

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Stavnitser Foundation (support for female troops) : https://stavnitser.com/en

The Vest Project (protective gear): https://thevestproject.com

Frontline Care, supplies for troops: https://eng.frontline-care.com

Protection of the Future: https://www.maibutnie.org/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS: https://armysos.com.ua

For Americans who want a 501(c)3:
Liberty Ukraine: https://www.libertyukraine.org

Teaching / aiding troops? https://www.themozartgroup.com/


Humanitarian aid:


Refugee support in Lviv: https://femwork.org/en/support-us/

Medical supplies & humanitarian aid: https://unitedhelpukraine.org

Prosthetics: https://limbsforliberty.com

Training volunteer paramedics: https://www.hospitallers.life/needs-hospitallers

SMART Medical Aid: https://smartmedicalaid.org

Magnolia, searching for missing children: https://magnolia.org.ua/en/content/donate

Ukraine Trust Chain: https://www.ukrainetrustchain.org/donate

Clothing for wounded soldiers: https://send.monobank.ua/jar/2pHGe7F2yr

Future for Ukraine: https://ffu.foundation/en

Helping hospitals: https://donorbox.org/lievschreiber and https://www.usukrainianactivists.org

Disasters Emergency Committee (UK): https://donation.dec.org.uk/ukraine-humanitarian-appeal

Supplies to Ukrainians who stayed: https://beaheroua.org/en/

Helping amputees: https://www.limbcare.org

Teenager filling backpacks for refugee kids: https://f-df.pl/2022/08/09/f-df-pl-kidsforkids/

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Doctors Without Borders: https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org/get-involved/ways-to-give

Kids with cancer: https://tabletochki.org/en/

Books for kids: https://www.bettertimestories.com

Help Ukrainians with disabilities: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-disabled-ukrainians

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Klitschko Foundation: https://www.klitschkofoundation.org/en/

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://eng.goodbread.com.ua

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):  https://uanimals.org/en/yak-dopomohty/https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDnepr ;  https://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donate

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Repair Together: https://taplink.cc/repairtogether
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
De-mining: https://halotrust.org
Humans: https://zelenskafoundation.org/en
Injured: https://www.superhumans.com
Students: https://ukraineachievementfund.org

Refugee assistance:
Halifax: https://www.halifax-ukrainian-store.ca/donate
Niagara: https://amdforhope.com/
New York: https://www.ukrainianhabitatfund.org/donate

If you can read Ukrainian, more are listed at https://m.fark.com/comments/12688596/157897438


(Continued in another post because of link limits)
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I had a dream that Ukraine and Czech had a big important soccer match that Russia attacked with RPGs on live TV.

That was "great."
 
Oneiros
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links (continued)

If you know any Ukrainians in need:

Give them this link: https://mobile.twitter.com/Flash43191300/status/1558794397868859393
(If anyone has a link to that info that's hotlinked, please let me know).

For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua.

Advice for travelers (in Ukrainian) to avoid sex traffickers: https://www.helpforukrainians.info/ukrainian/ .

To report unexplored ordinance, send quantity, condition, location, etc, with a photo to https://t.me/evorog_bot .

Female warriors needing uniforms (including maternity uniforms): https://stavnitser.com .

Medical doctors (free medical manuals in Ukrainian): https://www.msdmanuals.com/uk/professional/resourcespages/medical-content-in-ukrainian

Free Norwegian army cold weather ops manuals (in English): https://www.forsvaret.no/en/organisation/centre-of-excellence-cold-weather-operations/handbook-and-lectures


Other notes & ways to help:

You should check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

If you want to fund reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in Ukraine.

You can search Volunteer atch ( https://www.volunteermatch.org/search?v=true&k=Ukraine&onloc=false ), Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.orghttps://klopotenko.com/en ;https://www.valyastasteofhome.com/12-authentic-ukrainian-recipes/

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825 or https://www.enginprogram.org

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor refugees:  https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (https://www.uscis.gov/ukraine ; So tell your representatives to give them refugee status).

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, see https://www.dontfundwar.com

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.  See https://linkpeak.io/l/defendukrainehttps://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLL7h_otRo2v9j1fPVfVkibCjFbmLlThjx

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites such as the "Ukraine IT Army", but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers (consider Valentine's Day at this point):

Shirts, candy, and such (UK): https://agiftfromukraine.com/shop/
Art made from salvaged war bits: https://auctions.ukraineaidops.org/victory-gallery-online-store/Campaign/Details
Keychains from destroyed aircraft: https://www.dronesforukraine.fund
Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Reporting From Ukraine's online store: https://uasupporter.com/collections
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Housewares / accessories (Ukraine): https://guniaproject.com
Shirts and such (Germany): https://www.seedshirt.de/shop/ukraineaidops.org
Clothing (Texas; imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
Games studios in Ukraine: Frogwares; SarniGames ; nightcatstudios ; Best Way ; N-Game Studios
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Pinhole cameras: https://jollylook.com
Postage stamps: https://postcardsua.com/collections/stampshttps://volstamp.in.ua/en/catalog/marki_ukraini_2022-id391https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua (set language in menu)
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Misc: https://store.greatergood.com/search?q=Ukraine
Symbolic tickets to liberated cities: https://concert.ua/en/events/kvitki-do-peremogi
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you buy stuff on Amazon, go to https://smile.amazon.com/ and in settings, go to 'Your AmazonSmile' and designate a charity to receive a fraction of your purchases whenever you use the 'smile' website to buy stuff.

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply (trimmed down!) with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

fasahd: So now we have to set up our own folding chairs?


DON'T. MESS. WITH. THE. FOLDING. CHAIRS.

Unless you have a thorough understanding of five dimensional geometry. Seriously. Took three days to get the last guy out of the cushion.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Harlee: Father_Jack: it just makes one think, are we seeing the lines in the sand forming for civil war 2.0? what if the RU DoD and the Wagner guys end up struggling for power? What do they do if Putin is deposed? Or if one of them decides "right we cant tolerate these guys any more, we're going to start assassinating the leadership of (the other faction)", and we start seeing Night of the Long Knives style violence? <grabs popcorn>

Civil war? The question, then, is: who has the nukes?

Seeing a three-way civil war in Russia with captured nukes on all sides would be... interesting. In the Chinese Curse sense of the word.

I'm assuming that most or all of the land-based warheads suffer from Tritium degradation, and would either fizzle (i.e.: dirty bomb) or explode with the force of a low-yield nuclear (not thermonuclear) bomb. Also, the missiles they are mounted in are probably wonky, as well.

Not sure about the nukes on the boomers. IF Russia is spending ANY money on nuke maintenance, and forestalling corruption thereto, then it is probably on the boomer warheads.

How many small A-bombs, used intermittently on cities, could Russia take before turning into a howling wilderness governed by tribal warlords?


One for Moscow and one for St Petersburg?
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: fasahd: So now we have to set up our own folding chairs?

DON'T. MESS. WITH. THE. FOLDING. CHAIRS.

Unless you have a thorough understanding of five dimensional geometry. Seriously. Took three days to get the last guy out of the cushion.


Instructions unclear. Started religious flamewar.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: fasahd: So now we have to set up our own folding chairs?

DON'T. MESS. WITH. THE. FOLDING. CHAIRS.

Unless you have a thorough understanding of five dimensional geometry. Seriously. Took three days to get the last guy out of the cushion.

Instructions unclear. Started religious flamewar.


That's actually step four, thank you for remembering at least some of the briefing!
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: KangTheMad: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: fasahd: So now we have to set up our own folding chairs?

DON'T. MESS. WITH. THE. FOLDING. CHAIRS.

Unless you have a thorough understanding of five dimensional geometry. Seriously. Took three days to get the last guy out of the cushion.

Instructions unclear. Started religious flamewar.

That's actually step four, thank you for remembering at least some of the briefing!


Yeah ok Peter
 
Muta
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: fasahd: So now we have to set up our own folding chairs?

DON'T. MESS. WITH. THE. FOLDING. CHAIRS.

Unless you have a thorough understanding of five dimensional geometry. Seriously. Took three days to get the last guy out of the cushion.


There was plenty of help to get me out of the cushion, no one wants to get the cushion out of me.
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
NPR Up First: "Russin mercenary forces declare rare victory"

Russia captures part of Soledar.

Putin:

/thankfully the actual story Up First did clarifies that the significance of a portion of a suburb of Bakhmut is slight at best.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

fasahd: Father_Jack: No jokes today, let's talk war. We will reclaim this thread so help us god.

So now we have to set up our own folding chairs?
Damn, I didn't mean to be that much of a Debbie Downer.


Sentient coffee can do that very well
 
threedingers
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I just want to know how stubby managed to defeat the Fark filter.
 
mederu
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Update from Ukraine | Hard fight in Soledar | Big conflict between the Ruzzian army and Wagner
Youtube sfB2oEz5iPY

Yesterday's daily Denys
 
mederu
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
10 Jan: Ukrainians FACE THE HARDEST DECISIONS | War in Ukraine Explained
Youtube ERQA0uoPWYU

Yesterday's Reporting from Ukraine
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

threedingers: I just want to know how stubby managed to defeat the Fark filter.


They might have done something about it (or just paid more attention) after I reported several threads in a row for bad headline with "come on, really?" style reports.
 
bertor_vidas
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Whoops, completely blanked on posting this yesterday. A little too busy with this organizational retreat and getting my slides ready for it.

For those of you new to the Ukrainian War threads or who are only able to check them occasionally, here's my post summarizing the WW3 threads for December 31 to January 6 and the welfare check ins (part 2). Had to split them due to the number of links in the update.

Oneiros should be around to post the most up-to-date list of aid links, but here's the most recent list (part 2) which should be mostly fresh until he is. Older summaries along with an archive of threads can be found here in a spreadsheet being maintained by notmyjab if you need to catch up on that. Specific posts are under the "articles" tab. And if you need a good laugh, check out danceswithcrow's meme emporium or toraque's improved Russian press releases.

As always, let me know if there's anything more to include that I missed and help me keep an eye out over the upcoming week for key events.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
In further corrections to official Russian government statements:

* Western media reports that the volume of artillery fire from Russian units has dropped off are not wholly inaccurate, but they paint an incomplete picture, a spokesman for the Ministry of Defense has today said. The new General of the Artillery Corps, Vladimir Smegovoya, who was appointed by his father to this position as a way to get his teenage son out of the house, has decreed new priorities for the Corps and as such outgoing fire will be restricted to only targeting houses where his Ukrainian ex-girlfriend might conceivably be making out with her new boyfriend. While some military observers have questioned the effectiveness of this campaign, his father has stated 'at least it keeps the little shiat from moping around my headquarters all the goddamn time.' At press time, the General of the Artillery Corps was seen crying into his pillow and cutting himself.

* Despite previous reporting, BlyaatLand will not be holding a special celebratory night where all rides are open and free to any surviving crewmembers of the heavy cruiser Moskva, for obvious reasons.

* Ongoing research by specialists from St. Petersburg Occult University have identified what they believe is the source of the mutagenic compounds detected in the Moscow Sewers and have tracked the substance back to the toilets of the Kremlin. According to unholy writings in the eldritch grimoire known as the Lobsternomicon, inked in the blood of madmen and bound with human flesh, the nightmarish substance is produced "from the Bowels of the Tortured Damned Who Howl in Agony as they Poop." While the exact source remains unknown . . . *screams of pain in the distance* . . . researchers suggest that Vladimir Putin should avoid the Kremlin cafeteria's enchiladas for the time being.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

threedingers: I just want to know how stubby managed to defeat the Fark filter.


Good question!
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

bertor_vidas: A little too busy with this organizational retreat and getting my slides ready for it.


Make sure to bring the work slides and not the Fark slides.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Now that Baerbok is in Ukraine, the mobiks are farked. The Baerbok never goes away. They are gonna have to confront their deepest fears to keep it in check and forage for earthworms to feed it every day.
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: Nappy Fibonacci: Good morning, FJ!  Am hoping that your meat grinder and devices on which you post aren't coming into the chamber w you.  Apparently there's at least a theoretical risk of fire.

https://www.dartmouth-hitchcock.org/hyperbaric/patient-support-education

If I was party to some cataclysm that led to a Teutonic fire emergency that turned you into a dust, it would definitely interfere with the harmony of my existence and possibly that of the universe.

All the best, NF

Rest assured, we are not permitted to bring anything electronic or even anything w metal zippers into the chamber. There are a german number of rules posted on intimidating looking signs telling what may amd what may not be brought in. Said rules are enforced by a stern german woman w a butch haircut.


Just as the good Lord Intended.
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Soledar Situation Today
Russian forces have not made new gains today.
Russian units move in groups of 10 from house to house.
Battles continue in certain areas of the town and on the outskirts.
Artillery from both sides is working heavily.
There is no encirclements!
- WarMonitor🇺🇦 (@WarMonitor3) January 11, 2023
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: Rest assured, we are not permitted to bring anything electronic or even anything w metal zippers into the chamber. There are a german number of rules posted on intimidating looking signs telling what may amd what may not be brought in. Said rules are enforced by a stern german woman w a butch haircut.


Follow those rules.  You don't want to to compete in the high jump with the Orc tank commanders.  The O2 level in the hyperbaric chamber has about 3x the oxygen pressure of Apollo 1 which means nearly everything will burn.  I did some work on the the BP and SpO2 sensors for use in those long ago and we got to test lots of things with the help of a pyromaniac chemistry professor.  There were many booms. It is a shame if they won't let you have at writing pad, the ones we used were like a wax pencil sort of thing.  It is weird that when you try to clap your hands, the air feels so thick.  The nitrogen narcosis can be fun while they bring up the pressure if its the type where the tube is mostly air and you only breath O2.
 
philodough [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
