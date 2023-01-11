 Skip to content
(Independent)   Andrew Tate granted more solitary time to think about why he should recycle his pizza boxes   (independent.co.uk) divider line
57
    More: Followup, Appeal, United States, 30-day arrest of influencer Andrew Tate, Law, Court, Mr Tate, appeals court, Lawyer  
bifster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Ackchyually, check your local recycling rules, because greasy cardboard can be an issue.

Where I'm at, greasy cardboard goes with garden waste to be composted.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I wish we could just throw people like this under a building and forget about them.
 
Theeng
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's kinda weird how people who push how strong they are usually end up being total cowards.

/It's really not
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xanadian: I wish we could just throw people like this under a building and forget about them.


Definitely. Let's move on to why in the fark there's relative silence about Dana White slapping his wife in public
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yet another reason why Twitter needs to be over and done for good.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iron de havilland: Ackchyually, check your local recycling rules, because greasy cardboard can be an issue.

Where I'm at, greasy cardboard goes with garden waste to be composted.


Yup: usually not recyclable, even though people insist on cluttering up recycling bins with them. They are biodegradable, so still better than plastic; and way better than styrofoam.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Other tweets follow the pattern established after Mr Tate's once-banned account returned last year, with a mix of religious citations, challenges to the masculinity of his fans, warnings against alleged powers that be and promotions for his other content.

Lol sounds like a Tupac album.

Father forgive me but I'm a thug
Punking scrubs, shooting cops and selling drugs
 
Malenfant
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Theeng: It's kinda weird how people who push how strong they are usually end up being total cowards.

/It's really not


The thing I saw this guy pushing was fear of women who can think. The muscles are compensation. This is a very weak man.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I farking LOVE him bringing the Quran into this.

Bro. BROOOOOOOOOOOOO. You were, at the very least, running a webcam business. Please explain to me how that matches up with a book that also results in women showing zero skin.

This is equivalent to a porn producer bringing in the Book of Mormon. YEAH OKAY SURE. WE BELIEVE YOU.
 
HoodRich White Man
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Malenfant: Theeng: It's kinda weird how people who push how strong they are usually end up being total cowards.

/It's really not

The thing I saw this guy pushing was fear of women who can think. The muscles are compensation. This is a very weak man.


But he's holding a Quran!!!
Did you see the Quran???!!!
 
BoothbyTCD
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Normally I would say we should staple this doofus' ballsack to his chin and forget about him forever, but....
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whatever they do, they should not put him on suicide watch or post a guard near his cell at all.
 
DarnoKonrad [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People need the legal right to sue social media that hosts these motherfarkers.  You know, when they're sold into sexual slavery, and Twitter can make ad revenue off it.


It's farked up.
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This alpha male thing seems to be working out pretty well for him.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gotta be tough trying to convince your followers that the Romanian legal system is part of the woke mob.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too bad Andrew Tate can't rap.

Tupac caught a rape charge and then made "Only God Can Judge Me" and everyone still loves him.

Gah, I feel nasty for comparing the two, but there it is.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a nice thing to do for all the other prisoners.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Palined Parenthood: xanadian: I wish we could just throw people like this under a building and forget about them.

Definitely. Let's move on to why in the fark there's relative silence about Dana White slapping his wife in public


But in all honesty, in my darkest moments when nothing seems to be going right, I'll take solace in knowing this schmuck has been arrested more times than me.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Funny that this douchenozzle thought it was such a great idea to move to Romania to avoid any consequences of his actions.  Turns out the Romanian government does not look kindly on rapists and human traffickers.
 
MrKevvy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ringshadow: I farking LOVE him bringing the Quran into this.


Also this post-"conversion":

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: Too bad Andrew Tate can't rap.

Tupac caught a rape charge and then made "Only God Can Judge Me" and everyone still loves him.

Gah, I feel nasty for comparing the two, but there it is.


Or sing. Rick James drugged, raped and tortured a woman and everyone laughs when they say his name.

I have no point. Tate is toxic af but it's weird how we as the public forget things.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ringshadow: I farking LOVE him bringing the Quran into this.

Bro. BROOOOOOOOOOOOO. You were, at the very least, running a webcam business. Please explain to me how that matches up with a book that also results in women showing zero skin.

This is equivalent to a porn producer bringing in the Book of Mormon. YEAH OKAY SURE. WE BELIEVE YOU.


He's just another one of those dudes who go to prison for heinous crimes, but then suddenly find religion. Not because he's actually remorseful, but because he wants forgiveness as a way to weasel out of responsibility.

It's not even imperfect contrition. It's pathetic.
 
Hermione_Granger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Andrew Tate never considered that he might be bad code in the matrix. Bad code that needs to be isolated and destroyed. 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Theeng
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Gotta be tough trying to convince your followers that the Romanian legal system is part of the woke mob.


If they're still following him at this point I'm pretty sure they'd buy it.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarnoKonrad: People need the legal right to sue social media that hosts these motherfarkers.  You know, when they're sold into sexual slavery, and Twitter can make ad revenue off it.


It's farked up.


Also all governments must escalate the punishment for slavers to isis style execution.  By the president or king of each country.  And if the leader refuses, they must resign and their successor must saw the head off the slaver.

Every sex slaver should be executed by the leader of their country.  A great bloodening to make people fear becoming slavers.  Imagine Trudeau trying to saw off a slaver's head with a sword.  It won't be painless.  Or if the Whitehouse suppresses Dark Brandon and Uncle Joe is the one doing the sawing.  It's gonna take half an hour of sawing for the slaver to die.  And an hour to sever the head from the body.  The glory of blood will heal the wounds of slavery.
 
palelizard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Theeng: It's kinda weird how people who push how strong they are usually end up being total cowards.

/It's really not


We really need somewhere to exile people again. Just a "Hey, you're not welcome here, maybe go live in Somalia" or something. Only we'd need to get all the decent people out of Somalia first, so the only people around them to be horrible to are other horrible people. No external contact, just *poof*. Civilization no longer has to deal with you, go start your own, you're welcome to the hookers and blackjack if you brought them.

Not that it wouldn't be abused, of course. But as far as ideal pipe-dreams go, it's not so bad.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xanadian: I wish we could just throw people like this under a building and forget about them.


Too bad he didn't get busted in old France.


historydefined.netView Full Size
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember reading about Greg Abbott and Ron DeSantis were trafficking foreigners across America and I think I remember them even out giving them pizza before shipping them off in some reports. Does that mean those two will also be brought up on human trafficking charges as well?
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My neighborhood only accepts the highest quality, free-range, soil-fed, artisanal, virgin cardboard for recycling. Pizza boxes are not allowed.
 
DrunkenIrishOD
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
it seems to be a point of concern but, cardboard is good for composting. pizza boxes and other uncoated corrugated types are good additions to a compost pile. Just make sure it's in the correct amounts.
 
Demonsdemon
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
If having a souped-up corvette is a sign of small D compensation, then having a Rolls-Royce Wraith and an Aston Martin Vanquish S Ultimate , plus 11 other expensive cars must mean A. Tate's micro-penis qualifies his as a girl!

No wonder (s)he picked a cat fight with with Greta T.

No offense intended towards women or girls-only to misogynists' and their fans.
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

blondambition: xanadian: I wish we could just throw people like this under a building and forget about them.

Too bad he didn't get busted in old France.


[historydefined.net image 850x637]


... things I learned from the movie Labyrinth
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
And criminal enterprise is how crypto got its start. We put their names on stadiums. This guy will be ruler of some Stan place. Georgia Senator probably.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I sat here and thought of athlete after singer after actor charged with all kinds of crimes that are still loved. The difference between them and Tate is talent. He contributes nothing to society.

His no talent ass is going to stay in jail lol

/Kobe had the best games of his LIFE after his charge
 
Marcos P
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Wine Sipping Elitist:

Yet it would be nice if we treated everyone the same.  I don't care how rich you are or how talented you are or how popular you are.  If you break the law you should face the consequences.
 
Monocultured
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: Ackchyually, check your local recycling rules, because greasy cardboard can be an issue.

Where I'm at, greasy cardboard goes with garden waste to be composted.


Good ol' for-profit recycling. "Do the sorting for us would you? Like every other corporation, we're going to do as little as possible for maximum money, and even less over time if we can get away with it."
 
DonkeyDixon
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Palined Parenthood: xanadian: I wish we could just throw people like this under a building and forget about them.

Definitely. Let's move on to why in the fark there's relative silence about Dana White slapping his wife in public


My guess is because she didn't press charges. It's not a story if nobody is calling it a crime. It's just sparkling violence against women
 
watching the trump puddle dry [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: I sat here and thought of athlete after singer after actor charged with all kinds of crimes that are still loved. The difference between them and Tate is talent. He contributes nothing to society.

His no talent ass is going to stay in jail lol

/Kobe had the best games of his LIFE after his charge


Why are you only bringing up black people for comparison?
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

blondambition: xanadian: I wish we could just throw people like this under a building and forget about them.

Too bad he didn't get busted in old France.


[historydefined.net image 850x637]


That was exactly what I was thinking of, but I forgot what they were called.
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Hermione_Granger: Andrew Tate never considered that he might be bad code in the matrix. Bad code that needs to be isolated and destroyed. [Fark user image 425x318]


I think he's just terrified of trans women, who made The Matrix.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

palelizard: Theeng: It's kinda weird how people who push how strong they are usually end up being total cowards.

/It's really not

We really need somewhere to exile people again. Just a "Hey, you're not welcome here, maybe go live in Somalia" or something. Only we'd need to get all the decent people out of Somalia first, so the only people around them to be horrible to are other horrible people. No external contact, just *poof*. Civilization no longer has to deal with you, go start your own, you're welcome to the hookers and blackjack if you brought them.

Not that it wouldn't be abused, of course. But as far as ideal pipe-dreams go, it's not so bad.


It's been considered:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

palelizard: Theeng: It's kinda weird how people who push how strong they are usually end up being total cowards.

/It's really not

We really need somewhere to exile people again. Just a "Hey, you're not welcome here, maybe go live in Somalia" or something. Only we'd need to get all the decent people out of Somalia first, so the only people around them to be horrible to are other horrible people. No external contact, just *poof*. Civilization no longer has to deal with you, go start your own, you're welcome to the hookers and blackjack if you brought them.

Not that it wouldn't be abused, of course. But as far as ideal pipe-dreams go, it's not so bad.


There are dry valleys in Antarctica.  Give the exiles a handful of vegetable seeds and a "have a nice life" as they are left to their own devices.

Problem solved.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
anuran
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: iron de havilland: Ackchyually, check your local recycling rules, because greasy cardboard can be an issue.

Where I'm at, greasy cardboard goes with garden waste to be composted.

Yup: usually not recyclable, even though people insist on cluttering up recycling bins with them. They are biodegradable, so still better than plastic; and way better than styrofoam.


In Portland they go into the food and lawn waste bin and are composted
 
philodough [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

blondambition: xanadian: I wish we could just throw people like this under a building and forget about them.

Too bad he didn't get busted in old France.


[historydefined.net image 850x637]


Yeesh

I know a few people who long for the days of yore. And I think they're a bit bonkers for doing so.
Modern medicine and old timey prisons / executions, are my main reasons for being fine with living in the here & now.
 
anuran
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: iron de havilland: Ackchyually, check your local recycling rules, because greasy cardboard can be an issue.

Where I'm at, greasy cardboard goes with garden waste to be composted.

Yup: usually not recyclable, even though people insist on cluttering up recycling bins with them. They are biodegradable, so still better than plastic; and way better than styrofoam.


I was so happy when an honest to God Styrofoam recycler opened up. They use microwave and thermal decomposition and recover what are now raw materials.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Palined Parenthood: Definitely. Let's move on to why in the fark there's relative silence about Dana White slapping his wife in public


She made a Jada Smith joke?
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Ringshadow: I farking LOVE him bringing the Quran into this.

Bro. BROOOOOOOOOOOOO. You were, at the very least, running a webcam business. Please explain to me how that matches up with a book that also results in women showing zero skin.

This is equivalent to a porn producer bringing in the Book of Mormon. YEAH OKAY SURE. WE BELIEVE YOU.


And that's why there is no mormon-porn.
 
