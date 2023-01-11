 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   With the Taliban demanding he be turned over for "war crimes", Prince Harry explains he only wrote of his chopper pilot insurgent "kills" because of something something ...veteran suicides?   (bbc.com) divider line
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Taliban, you do not want to start this shiat, believe me.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Hey, fark Joe Biden and his "well TFG made a deal, so the US needs to honor that deal. Too bad about all those women and the younger folk that lived under democracy all or most their lives"

As if America didn't have a rich and vibrant history of breaking its farking promises and u don't think the rest of the world would've been all to broken up if we rebuffed in handing Afghanistan back to the Taliban
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The Taliban accusing ANYONE of war crimes... that's the joke, right?
 
The Madd Mann [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Sure, we'll send him over just as soon as we're done boxing up all the money we earmarked for the old Afghan government that you claim you're entitled to. Any day now...
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Hey, fark Joe Biden and his "well TFG made a deal, so the US needs to honor that deal. Too bad about all those women and the younger folk that lived under democracy all or most their lives"

As if America didn't have a rich and vibrant history of breaking its farking promises and u don't think the rest of the world would've been all to broken up if we rebuffed in handing Afghanistan back to the Taliban


The US spent years training the Afghan military to fight the Taliban. They did not want to fight for their own freedom. We could not stay there forever. The Afghan military gave Afghanistan back to the Taliban.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Genuine question. What is the standard for war crimes against non-governmental forces?
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Leave Harry alone
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: The Exit Stencilist: Hey, fark Joe Biden and his "well TFG made a deal, so the US needs to honor that deal. Too bad about all those women and the younger folk that lived under democracy all or most their lives"

As if America didn't have a rich and vibrant history of breaking its farking promises and u don't think the rest of the world would've been all to broken up if we rebuffed in handing Afghanistan back to the Taliban

The US spent years training the Afghan military to fight the Taliban. They did not want to fight for their own freedom. We could not stay there forever. The Afghan military gave Afghanistan back to the Taliban.


No, we spent years letting contractors have a farking free for all is what we did

This is well known and well documented, our own military leaders are in record saying as much out loud. The fact that you sit here pretending otherwise spouting this bullshiat WOULD BE A JOKE, if I knew it didn't come from a worldview of "fark everyone else, especially the poor brown ones, they don't matter. Let them die"

Piss off
 
