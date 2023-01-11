 Skip to content
(The US Sun)   Adventure with a Purpose founder arrested for his first purpose
    YouTube, United States, Purpose founder Jared Leisek, Utah, Sanpete County, Utah  
1279 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Jan 2023 at 7:30 AM



mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Is this like the super adventure club?
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
So, it was his 'special purpose'?

davidmmasters.comView Full Size
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

skybird659: So, it was his 'special purpose'?

[davidmmasters.com image 466x466]


Apparently, less 'special purpose' and more
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, that entire thing has me pissed off. Way to start a positive movement and then shoot it and yourself in the foot.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jnoel
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Dude named Jared from Utah raped a child.
How is this news?
 
Quadlok
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Did anyone have a second of "oh fark Musk was right" before clicking the article?
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
He blamed his family's twisted history and Mormonism for his alleged actions in the emails, which were sent from the official Adventures with a Purpose email account and signed "Jared."

Something tells me "Jared" is rapidly falling off the baby name charts
 
gremlin79
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

jnoel: Dude named Jared from Utah raped a child.
How is this news?


It's "dog bites man" news, but it is news
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: Yeah, that entire thing has me pissed off. Way to start a positive movement and then shoot it and yourself in the foot.


According to the article he was a sex criminal before he started a pro bono group of divers to search for missing bodies.

Which makes me wonder where he's hidden the bodies.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Quadlok: Did anyone have a second of "oh fark Musk was right" before clicking the article?
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Wait a minute:

FTFA "Leisek, 47, is accused of raping a relative twice in 1992 when the victim, who is seven years younger, was between nine and 10 years old."

Leisek is 47. So: 2023 - 47 = born in 1976.

Victim was 9 to 10 in 1992. So: 1992 - 9 = born in 1983.

1983 - 1976 = 7; So the match checks

So: Leisek is 7 years years older than the victim, meaning he was 17 (and still a minor) when he raped the victim.

So: still bad, but not quite as bad as article general impressions.
 
