 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Ringside News)   Vince McMahon selling WWE to Bonesaw for $6.5 billion   (ringsidenews.com) divider line
24
    More: Obvious, Vince McMahon, Stephanie McMahon, World Wrestling Entertainment, Linda McMahon, Shane McMahon, Saudi Arabia, Triple H, WWE Raw  
•       •       •

261 clicks; posted to Main » and Sports » on 11 Jan 2023 at 8:30 AM (10 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Captain Steroid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Golf and WWE. Saudis are capturing conduits to the Trump vote at both ends.
 
Grand_Moff_Joseph [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Captain Steroid: [media.tenor.com image 498x280] [View Full Size image _x_]


I don't get it, tbh. All I can figure is, Vince is cashing out and if it burns down, he'll be rich anyway.
 
Grand_Moff_Joseph [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
CM Punk 2011: "Maybe this company will be better off when..."

Narrator, 2022: Yeah, he was right about that too.
 
Captain Steroid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tanqueray [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I'm expecting 250% more Iron Sheik matches.  Hossein Khosrow Ali Waziri, you're up, try not to break anything.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I never thought this guy had that kind of cash lying around.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We need Leaping Lenny Poffo to jump in to this.
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Unavailable for comment.
 
LucklessWonder [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Captain Steroid: [Fark user image image 850x478]


Yup.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Well, there goes the women.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I look forward to a WWE and LIV mashup sport complete with beheadings.
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Sports-washing. See FIFA world cup and Qatar.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'm presuming that the women wrestlers are about to all get the boot?

They are probably half the draw.
 
jlee4677 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

erewhon the opinionated: Sports-washing. See FIFA world cup and Qatar.


Didn't Renaldo just sign with a Saudi club?
 
EyeballKid
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Captain Steroid: [Fark user image image 850x478]


pm1.narvii.comView Full Size
 
nartreb
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Wait, all this "Vince McMahon is now chairman of the board" stuff wasn't just kayfabe?
 
jlee4677 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: I'm presuming that the women wrestlers are about to all get the boot?

They are probably half the draw.


Not necessarily, they just have to cover themselves completely except the eyes. They won't be able to drive to the arena though.
 
Cheesehead_Dave [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
If The Acclaimed weren't set to be on Dynamite tonight, they are now.
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
When we were kids, me and my brother loved watching wrestlers like Bobo Brazil, Bruno Sammartino, and The Sheik.

It was the last time I paid attention to any of this.
 
G. Tarrant [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
McMahon really in "burn it all down" mode right now eh? He's forced out due to all of his financial shenanigans (plus he'd totally lost it in terms of really putting out a good product), and it almost feels like he's pissed that the company is doing fine - almost better - without him, and (while not exactly, because he's still the majority shareholder) sorta executes a hostile takeover of his own company to get back in, leading to the resignation of the (co-)CEO, who just happens to be his own daughter, and sells the company to the Saudis.

This will not end well. The guy is in complete no-farks mode a la Elon and I don't think he cares right now if his entire legacy crashes and burns as long as he's the one known for crashing it.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

TheGreatGazoo: I'm presuming that the women wrestlers are about to all get the boot?


That's what makes it fun to watch
live-production.wcms.abc-cdn.net.auView Full Size
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.