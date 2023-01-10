 Skip to content
(Komo)   Your next contestants on Worst Parents Ever come to you from *clap*clap*clap*clap* deep in the heart of Texas   (komonews.com) divider line
    More: Sick, daughter's milkshake, Parents, Family, sheriff, KOMO  
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
As a Texan, this is why I say girls and women should be able to kill would be abusers.  But. Saying that freaks out would be abusers and would be rapist.
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Why the fark can't people stop raping their kids?*  That seems to be the largest, most un-talked about problem with American sexual assault.
I never had my own, so I guess I just can't understand.
*Or anyone else's kid for that matter
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

"Sorry about your unfarkable children, Canada" - comedian addressing the bewildering world of child beauty pageants.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

As I get older, I realize the 50, 60, 70 and 80s was vile.  And thus so are the younger people.
 
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
March of this year marks 9 months since Roe was overturned, get ready for more shiat like this.
 
PunGent
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Home schooled.  I'm guessing the parents were Good Christians(tm) as well...
 
