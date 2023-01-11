 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Nothing to worry about. Just several kilos of URANIUM found at Heathrow. Package shipped from Pakistan to UK-based Iranians. Nothing to see move on   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
scumm [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
 were they going to spend several years turning it into uranium hexafluoride & running it through thousands of molecular gas centrifuges to produce a few micrograms of enriched uranium 235, and create a millionth of a nuclear device?  or was a it a chemistry YouTuber?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Uh-oh, Spaghetti-O..."
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
We just call it "anium" because we don't like to imply ownership of the anium.
 
toddalmighty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Several kilos of uranium is about the size of a tennis ball.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Border Force agents isolated the shipment in a radioactive room and, upon determining it was uranium, called in counter-terror police.

Well, if it wasn't a radioactive room before, it is now.
 
dbrunker
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: [Fark user image 591x493]

"Uh-oh, Spaghetti-O..."


Darn you beat me to it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
strathcona
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Being as this is the Daily Mail, I now doubt the existence o Heathrow airport, uranium, Pakistan, and Iran.
 
Tanqueray [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Everybody knows you ship uranium by UPS.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"An unnamed source told the publication: 'The race is on to trace everyone involved with this rogue non-manifested package."

Or more likely, they have figured out who was supposed to receive it, and are now watching to see who's the first person they call when they find out their delivery was intercepted.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Really though this could be innocent.  A kilo of unrefined uranium costs about $130.  It's not particularly harmful.  You wouldn't want to inhale it or eat it though.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Daily Mail quoting unnamed sources? I'm not too worried.
 
Insurgent
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
i've been eating my uranium all wrong
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: "An unnamed source told the publication: 'The race is on to trace everyone involved with this rogue non-manifested package."

Or more likely, they have figured out who was supposed to receive it, and are now watching to see who's the first person they call when they find out their delivery was intercepted.


Non-manifested Package is the name of my all-female cool jazz Steel Panther cover band.
 
Insurgent
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
coming from the daily mail i now doubt the existence of days and mail
 
