(Some Guy)   Denver Sheriffs deputies no longer allowed to carry nunchucks. More importantly, Denver Sheriffs deputies were allowed to carry nunchucks until now   (denver7.com) divider line
12
•       •       •

vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hey
Cop pulls a gun on a rich, white boy, he ain't scared.
But threaten to break his meat beating wrist, he will comply.
At least that is what the cop in wildwood nj told me when I asked why he was carrying such much less than lethal force.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Can't meet Ted Nugent if you carry nunchucks
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You can have my throwing stars when you pry them out of the dartboard in my garage.
 
OilfieldDrunk [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

North_Central_Positronics: You can have my throwing stars when you pry them out of the dartboard in my garage.


We know you don't hit the dart board
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

OilfieldDrunk: North_Central_Positronics: You can have my throwing stars when you pry them out of the dartboard in my garage.

We know you don't hit the dart board


I'm ninja-deadly within two meters (provided I have my gun with me). 

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My friend had a pair of nunchucks. They had the word "NINJA" inscribed on them, so obviously it was the high-quality combat-ready materials specifically for actual ninjas. Why else would they put that on there???
 
OilfieldDrunk [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

North_Central_Positronics: OilfieldDrunk: North_Central_Positronics: You can have my throwing stars when you pry them out of the dartboard in my garage.

We know you don't hit the dart board

I'm ninja-deadly within two meters (provided I have my gun with me). 

[Fark user image image 600x388]


Oh, I apologize. I can see you have the proper training. Please don't star my starfish
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Tonfa are where it's at
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
F*ck cops.
 
Watubi
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: Tonfa are where it's at


Much easier to mess someone up with a tonfa.  If anything, you're more likely to bash in your own head with a nunchuck, just ask me when I was 12 and sending cash to AWMA
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
