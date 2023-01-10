 Skip to content
(CNN)   Baked Alaska gets two months in the cooler   (cnn.com) divider line
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Ow! My wrist!
 
atomic-age [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
That sunglasses / hair combo screams megadouche.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
So consequence, very justice
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Oh good, I hope he does in there.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
And. Still no serious time. They should all be held responsible for the death of that lady.
Felony murder rule.
Rage.
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

atomic-age: That sunglasses / hair combo screams megadouche.


Yeah, it's not subtle.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Until today, I had never heard of him.
 
Buttforce [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Right wing provocateur??? How much did he have to pay to get this public blowjob from CNN?

Petulant internet manbaby is a better turn of phrase, and also more accurately describes both his audience and why they relate to him.
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Two months is just a badge for these guys.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Wessoman [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

atomic-age: That sunglasses / hair combo screams megadouche.


Wow, that guys fashion (and everything else) just kinda stopped at 1990.
 
King of Monkeys
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
See guys the system works! Huzzah!
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Want to make a difference? Take away his YouTube, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, OnlyFans, Truth, Stormfront, etc accounts.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
[WittyHogan'sHeroesReference.jpg]
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient: Want to make a difference? Take away his YouTube, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, OnlyFans, Truth, Stormfront, etc accounts.


Fark
 
darwinpolice [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

atomic-age: That sunglasses / hair combo screams megadouche.


Shocking, the sunglasses/hair combo is one of the least douchy things about him.
 
