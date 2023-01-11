 Skip to content
(WGAL 8)   Subby was thirsty   (wgal.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You must really need a bathroom break, Subby.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So a single point of failure could have left an entire area without adequate potable water? I guess deregulation is great, until it isn't.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I used to live near Stewartstown. This is the biggest story to come out of there since...maybe ever.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It took digging up a transducer to figure out what was going on.

About 15 years ago, I saw a steady stream of trucks filling up with water from a hydrant.  It looked suspicious to me, but since it was so blatant they probably had permits - I guess.  I didn't live in that city (town) anyway.  I assume it was for fracking.

I say steady stream, but they weren't actually waiting in line for each other but I did see more than a few.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

My Sober Alt: About 15 years ago, I saw a steady stream of trucks filling up with water from a hydrant.  It looked suspicious to me, but since it was so blatant they probably had permits - I guess.  I didn't live in that city (town) anyway.


Certain fire hydrants can run continuously and not cause a problem for anyone. Others are connected to spur lines and entire neighborhoods will be inundated with silt that causes major supply-side plumbing issues if they are used improperly and not flushed afterward. If you know your neighborhood is not rated for construction tanker trucks to fill up and you see some jerkoff doing so please kick their ass. Having the PRV on your home fail and a cascade of additional plumbing failures due to that gets expensive real damn quick. I found that out the hard way.
 
