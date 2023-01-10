 Skip to content
(Click Orlando)   When DIY personalized license plates meet truth in advertising   (clickorlando.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Theft, Police, Brevard County, Florida, Coroner, Merritt Island, Florida, Crime, Pineda, Florida, Criminal law  
jumac
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Based on the state why dose this not surprise me in the bit.  Also I don't think I have ever seen anyone try the lost/stolen tags for a car.
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obligatory.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jumac: Based on the state why dose this not surprise me in the bit.  Also I don't think I have ever seen anyone try the lost/stolen tags for a car.


I saw this one a few years back:
Fark user imageView Full Size


/Okaaaay.
 
MrHormel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
dcist.comView Full Size
 
Bob Down
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I changed my name to "QTR718J."
It was easier.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"...it's just the one road in and oat," Little late for lunch or recent diabeetus diagnosis there officer?
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Amateurs.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
focusthis
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Bonus: my neighbor had the "2INPINK" plate.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Mark Skwarvk

1) it rhymes

2) that surname....
 
