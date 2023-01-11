 Skip to content
(Abc.net.au)   To be fair to the homicide detectives, very few cows wear tracksuits   (abc.net.au) divider line
5
yahyahyah [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Sandgroper coppers are gonna have beef.
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Nothing to see here folks. MoooOOoooove along. MoooOOooove along.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Reminds me of that morning I shot an elephant in my pajamas.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
But they do wear jumpers/sweaters

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Now they just need to find the weirdo who would put a cow carcass into a track suit.
 
