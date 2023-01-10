 Skip to content
(Boston 25 News)   Hacksaw and blood found during search of dumpster from missing Cohasset woman's husband's mom's apartment complex   (boston25news.com) divider line
    Boston, Greater Boston, Massachusetts, Cambridge, Massachusetts, disappearance of Ana Walshe, Canton, Massachusetts  
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
She wrote such a gushing letter to the judge about what a wonderful man this guy is, yet he's obviously an utter asshole (GIS "How do I get rid of a 115 lbs body?"). Most people don't have a clue about who is a good person or a bad person.
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Lambskincoat: She wrote such a gushing letter to the judge about what a wonderful man this guy is, yet he's obviously an utter asshole (GIS "How do I get rid of a 115 lbs body?"). Most people don't have a clue about who is a good person or a bad person.


Maybe she didn't actually write it.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The trash facility was a shred and burn facility.   They ain't gonna find a body.  Just DNA on the truck, and the receiving bay, and the conveyor belt.
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
quickmeme.comView Full Size
 
maddan [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Dateline is going to have a hard time stretching this one out to an hour.
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Jim Duggan inconsolable.
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"How to leave murder cleanup evidence in ways to implicate your family and friends"
 
bedonkadonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Hacksaw and blood found during search of dumpster from missing Cohasset woman's husband's mom's apartment complex's parking lot's surface.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Source says extremely rare to produce a death certificate with only human tissue but it has been done.

*shudder*.  "Wow we don't normally do this, but holy crap that is a lot of blood."
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Probably just from someone who was bitten by a ill advised pet poisonous snake, and unable to summon help, had their leg go gangrenous, and they were forced to amputate their own leg. This is not as rare as one might think. Probably.
 
trvth [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I guess it's pretty serious.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ less than a minute ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
