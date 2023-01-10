 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Disgraced Cardinal dies following complications from hip surgery. Veterinarian's office is not taking any questions at this time   (theguardian.com) divider line
    Catholic Church, Pope Benedict XVI, Cardinal George Pell, Pope John Paul II, Pope, College of Cardinals, Cardinal, Bishop  
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Cardinal Pell was exonerated by Australia's High Court.
 
nealb2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Surgeon was molested as a child...oops
 
IrishinTexas [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
And nothing of value was lost. Good riddance.
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
RIP Pell.

aljazeera.comView Full Size
 
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pell - a staunch conservative who opposed same-sex marriage, homosexuality, abortion and contraception

Nice, he died after having a painful surgery performed.
 
conniemac [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He died before this went to court.

https://www.abc.net.au/news/2022-08-24/catholic-church-george-pell-court-case-can-continue/101366566
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
a staunch conservative who opposed same-sex marriage, homosexuality, abortion and contraception

but not raping little boys.
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subhead:  Australian has died of heart complications after hip surgery,

Fark user imageView Full Size


Oh, man, Australia could really catch a break on this page.
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
^^^^^ Well, maybe it's cool to wait for a better example.
 
Jemraine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wooooooot!
🎉🎉🎉🎉

"What's that, Pell? You smell brimstone and burning flesh? Excellent - you're in the right place!"
 
vsavatar
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Dr. Robert Chase wanted for questioning.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Religion of piece.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
So, that's two Old School Vatican types.

Who's going to be number three?
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: Cardinal Pell was exonerated by Australia's High Court.


This is a really ugly hot take and does the Catholic church no good.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: Cardinal Pell was exonerated by Australia's High Court.


Do you know who else was exonerated by Austria's high court?
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
ohnoanyway.jpg
 
nigeman
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: Cardinal Pell was exonerated by Australia's High Court.


Not exactly

The decision was that there was the theoretical possibility of innocence due to the lack of living witnesses and that there was the  possibility that the movements around the church were as the defence said. However, this is a technicality. The probability of guilt was not considered. Without the huge resources of the church, the case would never have gotten to the highest court in the land and therefore use an obscure precedent.
 
wedelw
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
If you haven't seen this, it was written after Pell fled Australia and wasn't coming back to face charges.
Proceeds went to child abuse survivors..
Tim Minchin's very finest hour
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EtHOmforqxk
 
calufrax
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Oblig:
Come Home (Cardinal Pell) - Tim Minchin
Youtube EtHOmforqxk
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Sheesh, that guy was so unhip it's a wonder his bum didn't fall off
 
wedelw
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

calufrax: Oblig:
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/EtHOmforqxk]


yeah, that's the one.......
 
ISO15693
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
sabr.orgView Full Size


RIP George Bell
 
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Maybe 14 years ago, I was having dinner at the Hawaiian plate place near my house.  The next space over was a vet and I saw a van pull up and deliver a freakin' eagle.  Checked the news when I got home and learned it had a cracked beak but was expected to recover.  (Someone dropping off an eagle at a strip mall vet was interesting enough to make the news.)

Fark user imageView Full Size


And I just remembered the pizza place one of my high school friends opened.  It was right next to a vet.  Gramps and I joked about where they got their sausage.  Ground dog or not, that was good pizza.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

IrishinTexas: And nothing of value was lost. Good riddance.


I may just pour myself a drink tonight

/in celebration of his absence - plenty of reasons even beyond being a raper
//he was the chief mealy-mouthed 'I'm sorry you're offended but you're really wrong for reasons" apologst for every shiatty thing the Catholic Church ever did to boot
///fark that guy, throw the body in a latrine ditch somewhere
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Spiffy tag seems a little harsh but I have no idea who this person is so....
 
replacementcool
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: Cardinal Pell was exonerated by Australia's High Court.


Was he a leader in a global pedophile ring? Yes? Then his death is worthy of celebration.
 
Calvin Butterball
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

jso2897: feckingmorons: Cardinal Pell was exonerated by Australia's High Court.

Do you know who else was exonerated by Austria's high court?


Someone who didn't get their Grant in time before their rapture?

/fark that guy
 
Grand_Moff_Joseph [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Good riddance.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

nigeman: feckingmorons: Cardinal Pell was exonerated by Australia's High Court.

Not exactly

The decision was that there was the theoretical possibility of innocence due to the lack of living witnesses and that there was the  possibility that the movements around the church were as the defence said. However, this is a technicality. The probability of guilt was not considered. Without the huge resources of the church, the case would never have gotten to the highest court in the land and therefore use an obscure precedent.


You're wasting your time.  Kiddy-diddler apologist Florida Man can't bear to have his religion questioned.  He's a Good Catholic™.
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Jemraine: Wooooooot!
🎉🎉🎉🎉

"What's that, Pell? You smell brimstone and burning flesh? Excellent - you're in the right place!"


Yup. My first thought after hearing this was that I wish I was religious, so I could believe he'd finally facing judgement.
 
Jemraine [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
