 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Atlas Obscura)   Caption these colossi   (img.atlasobscura.com) divider line
9
    More: Caption, Contests  
•       •       •

37 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Jan 2023 at 1:01 PM (10 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Votes

Skipped 3 non-voting comments in this thread
Show all
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Original:
img.atlasobscura.comView Full Size
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
As soon as Bob's Big Boy gets here, we can start the DVDA.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
My name is Ozymandias, king of kings!
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Well, Jimmy brough a beer.....one beer.....Chester brought food and snacks for everyone, Emily brought the tits, and Goober brought....a muffler.

Way to go, Goober.
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 17 hours ago  
"Guys. What the hell am I on? You all look huge!!!"
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
DC'S version of the Fantastic Four recieved a lukewarm reception at their ComicCon introduction.
 
Snubnose [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Dammit!  NOT ANOTHER family reunion!!
 
whatsupchuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"No, we don't play basketball. Do you play miniature golf?"
 
wxboy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"Paul Bunyan? Oh, we ran him out of town last week. We didn't take to kindly to what he was doing with his big blue ox."
 
Skipped 3 non-voting comments in this thread
Show all

Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Votes

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
  (To vote for someone else's entries, use the voting buttons on each individual comment)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.