(The Age (Melbourne))   Zapp Brannigan is commanding Russian troops in Ukraine   (theage.com.au) divider line
17
•       •       •

Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

Unfortunately for Russia, Ukrainians don't have a kill limit.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Bootleg: [pbs.twimg.com image 400x400]
Unfortunately for Russia, Ukrainians don't have a kill limit.


Well, its starting to look like in this case they managed to send more bullet sponges than Ukraine had bullets...
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
AflockOFthese
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I hope this isn't a typo.
 
jtown
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"Putin's chef claims Wagner troops hold mining town"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baron von doodle [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

AflockOFthese: [Fark user image image 425x445]
I hope this isn't a typo.


Not a typo. There were 55 comments.
 
Pfighting Polish [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I can only assume that when the Wagner Group invades, they play The Ride of the Valkyries as they arrive.
 
HotIgneous Intruder
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

AflockOFthese: [Fark user image 425x445]
I hope this isn't a typo.


Yeah, but the UKR said this about the orcs.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The Russian state RIA news agency later issued a report saying that Wagner Group took over Soledar's salt mines following "fierce fighting".

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Pfighting Polish: I can only assume that when the Wagner Group invades, they play The Ride of the Valkyries as they arrive.


Apocalypse Now (1979) - 'Ride of the Valkyries' scene [1080p]
Youtube nZ_zNUmr8fM
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
But Ukraine's Defence Ministry tweeted later, "Even after suffering colossal losses, Russia is still maniacally trying to seize Soledar - home to the largest salt mine in Europe."

Is that because it's the only way Russia is ever going to be able to mine for salt from their enemies anytime soon?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
War sucks...

Faith No More - A Small Victory (Official Music Video)
Youtube i9_hCjcFNO0


/slava Ukraini
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

AflockOFthese: [Fark user image 425x445]
I hope this isn't a typo.


images02.military.comView Full Size

/got nuthin'
 
Irisclara [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SIGSW
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: But Ukraine's Defence Ministry tweeted later, "Even after suffering colossal losses, Russia is still maniacally trying to seize Soledar - home to the largest salt mine in Europe."

Is that because it's the only way Russia is ever going to be able to mine for salt from their enemies anytime soon?

[Fark user image image 850x478]


They definitely promised flowers
 
